2024 Kia Carnival Details Revealed, Bookings Now Open

The Kia Carnival MPV comes in two trims: Limousine and Limousine Plus

Kia will bring the facelifted fourth-generation Carnival to India in October.

It features vertically stacked headlights, connected LED DRLs and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Gets a 3-row seating option with caption seats in the second row.

Features include 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front and second-row seats, dual sunroofs, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

The safety net includes 8 airbags, level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine (193 PS/441 Nm) mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Kia Carnival has been unveiled before its official launch on October 3, 2024. Pre-launch bookings for the are now open in India for Rs 2 lakh both online and at the carmaker’s pan-India dealerships. This MPV was previously available in its second generation but was discontinued in 2023. If you're interested, here’s a quick look at everything the updated fourth-gen Kia Carnival has on offer:

A Bolder Design

The Indian-spec Kia Carnival resembles the international-spec model that was updated in 2023. It features Kia’s latest design language, including a prominent grille (featuring chrome embellishments), vertically stacked 4-piece LED headlights, and connected LED DRLs. The front end has a larger, more upright nose and a wider grille than the previous model sold in India.

The sides will retain the power-sliding doors for rear passengers, a feature continued from the second-gen Carnival. The new model will also sport redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights. Dimensions of this MPV are as follows:

Dimensions 2024 Kia Carnival Length 5,155 mm Width 1,995 mm Height 1,775 mm Wheelbase 3,090 mm

Plush Interior

The interior of the Kia Carnival is also similar to the global-spec model. It features a 3-row layout with captain seats in the second row and a bench seat in the last row. it comes with two interior colour themes: Navy Blue and Gray, and tan and brown.

A Premium Feature and Safety Suite

The 2024 Carnival has two 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen and one for the digital driver’s display) and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). It also gets a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat. It will also offer sliding and reclining second-row captain seats with ventilation, heating and leg extension support. Kia is also offering the Carnival with two single-pane sunroofs, 3-zone auto AC, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

For safety, the Carnival comes with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like front collision warning and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Option

The 2024 Kia Carnival gets only a single powertrain option. Specifications are as follows:

Specifications 2024 Kia Carnival Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 192 PS Torque 441 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic

This is the same engine that was offered in the discontinued second-generation model that was discontinued in 2023. The international-spec Kia Carnival offers several engine options, including a 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm).

A Hefty Price Tag

The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to start at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a premium alternative to models like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. Additionally, it will be a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

What are your thoughts about the 2024 Kia Carnival? Tell us in the comments below.

