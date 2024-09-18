All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Exclusive: India-spec Kia EV9 Electric SUV Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Sep 18, 2024 06:23 PM By Shreyash for Kia EV9

  • 5.8K Views
  • Write a comment

The India-spec Kia EV9 will use a 99.8 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of over 500 km

Kia EV9

  • Exterior highlights include a digital lighting pattern on the grille and star map LED DRLs.

  • Inside, it gets a minimalist dashboard design along with a triple screen setup.

  • Feature highlights also include dual sunroofs, relaxation front and second-row seats, and level 2 ADAS.

  • The second-row seats also feature 8-way power adjustment and massage function.

  • Uses a dual motor setup which makes 384 PS and 700 Nm, powering all four wheels.

  • Supports up to 350 kW DC fast charging, can be charged from 10-80 percent in 24 minutes.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Kia EV9 is set to be launched in India as the flagship electric SUV in the automaker’s lineup on October 3, 2024. The EV9 is based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Ahead of the official launch of the India-spec EV9, we have now got our hands on some exclusive information about its specifications, including dimensions, features, battery pack and range. 

Dimensions

Length

5,010 mm

Width

1,980 mm 

Height

1,755 mm

Wheelbase

3,100 mm

The Kia EV9 measures over 5 metres in length which enhances its overall road presence. Although the EV9 has a boxy, SUV-like silhouette, its futuristic design elements make it a head-turner. It boasts elements like digital pattern lighting integrated into the grille, vertically aligned headlight setup featuring LED DRLs called star map lighting, which creates an animated lighting pattern.

Tech Loaded Cabin

Kia EV9 Interior

Inside, the Kia EV9 features a minimalist dashboard design finished in black, along with dual-tone white and black leatherette seat upholstery. It has a triple screen setup including two 12.3-inch screens integrated together by a 5.3-inch climate control display between these two screens. Below the screen, there are virtually hidden touch-input controls on the dashboard panel for start/stop, climate control and ventilation system, media and other settings. The second-row of the EV9 offers captain seats with 8-way power adjustment and massage function. 

Other features onboard the India-spec EV9 include individual sunroofs for first and second row, digital IRVM (inside rear view mirror), and relaxation feature for first and second row seats with leg support. The EV9’s safety kit includes level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.

Also Check Out: 2024 Kia Carnival Crosses 1,800 Pre-orders On First Day Of Its Bookings

Battery Pack & Range

Kia will offer the India-spec EV9 with a 99.8 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack

99.8 kWh

Claimed Range

Over 500 km

No. of Electric Motors

2

Drive Type

AWD (All-wheel-drive)

Power

384 PS

Torque

700 Nm

The EV9 supports up to 350 kW DC fast charging, through which its battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes. The EV9 will also have a V2L (vehicle-to-load) function which allows you to power your external devices through the car's battery pack.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia EV9 is expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it will be an affordable alternative to the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia EV9

Read Full News

Explore More on Kia EV9

    • Kia EV9 Front Left Side Image
    • Kia EV9 Front View Image
    • Kia EV9 Grille Image
    • Kia EV9 Headlight Image
    • Kia EV9 Taillight Image
    • Kia EV9 Wheel Image
    • Kia EV9 Exterior Image Image
    • Kia EV9 Exterior Image Image
    • Kia EV9 Exterior Image Image
    • Kia EV9 Exterior Image Image
    • Kia EV9 Exterior Image Image
    • Kia EV9 Rear Right Side Image
    • Kia EV9 DashBoard Image
    • Kia EV9 Steering Wheel Image
    • Kia EV9 Steering Controls Image
    • Kia EV9 Configuration Selector Knob Image
    • Kia EV9 Ambient Lighting View Image
    • Kia EV9 Instrument Cluster Image
    • Kia EV9 Infotainment System Main Menu Image
    • Kia EV9 Cup Holders (Front) Image
    • Kia EV9 Front Armrest Image
    • Kia EV9 Door view of Driver seat Image
    • Kia EV9 Rear View Mirror/Courtesy Lamps Image
    • Kia EV9 Rear Seats Image
    • Kia EV9 Front Air Vents Image
    • Kia EV9 Seats (Turned Over) Image
    • Kia EV9 Glovebox (Closed) Image
    EV9 Images

    Kia EV9

    4.95 ReviewsRate This Car
    Rs.80 Lakh* Estimated Price
    Oct 03, 2024 Expected Launch
    TransmissionAutomatic
    Alert Me When Launched
space Image

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • BYD eMAX 7
    BYD eMAX 7
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Rs.65 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
  • Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Rs.65 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Exclusive: India-spec Kia EV9 Electric SUV Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience