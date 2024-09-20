Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 5.65 Lakh

Modified On Sep 20, 2024 02:18 PM By Dipan for Maruti Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition comes with a few features offered with the top-spec ZXi variant and a few added accessories

Prices of the new Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition start at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is being offered with both petrol and CNG options.

It features new accessories like fog lamps and chrome inserts for the grille.

Interior updates include seat covers, a touchscreen, and a new four-speaker sound system.

Engine options include a 1-litre (67 PS) and a 1.2-litre (90 PS), with a CNG version producing 57 PS.

The new Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). That said, the full variant-wise price list of the limited edition is yet to be revealed. It's available in both petrol and CNG engine options across the Lxi, Vxi, and Zxi variants. Here’s a quick overview of what’s new with the Wagon R Waltz Edition:

Accessorised Exterior

The exterior design of the Wagon R Waltz Edition remains mostly unchanged, but it includes some new accessories:

Front fog lamps

Wheel arch cladding

Bumper protectors

Side skirts

Body side moulding

Chrome grille inserts

Door visor

The Wagon R features a tallboy design with halogen headlights and fog lamps, as well as alloy wheels (only on the Zxi Plus variant, other variants get steel wheels) and halogen tail lights.

Same Interior With Different Materials

The interior of the Wagon R Waltz Edition is similar to the regular model, with new seat covers. It features a blue floor mat, and a steering wheel cover for the Vxi and Zxi variants. Additional amenities include a door sill guard, a tissue box, and a two-port fast smartphone charger. In comparison, the regular Wagon R has a white and black dual-tone seat upholstery. Otherwise, the Waltz Edition retains all the features of the standard Wagon R.

A Few Feature Additions

The Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition gets variant-specific features as before and also comes with a few feature additions. It gets the following:

A touchscreen

A reverse parking camera

A multi-speaker sound system

All these features are already available with the fully loaded Zxi Plus variant. No other feature changes have been made to the equipment list of the Lxi, Vxi and Zxi variants.

Powertrain Options

The Wagon R offers a choice of two petrol engines: a 1-litre engine (67 PS and 89 Nm), available with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission), and a 1.2-litre engine (90 PS and 113 Nm), also with a choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

The CNG version comes with a 1-litre engine (57 PS and 82 Nm), and it is equipped with a manual gearbox only.

Rivals

The prices of the Wagon R range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago, and Citroen C3.

