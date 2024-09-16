Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.41 Crore

Modified On Sep 16, 2024 04:36 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The India-spec EQS SUV comes with 122 kWh battery pack, offering a ARAI-certified range of 809 km

The EQS SUV is the EV equivalent of the standard GLS.

It is available in a single 580 4MATIC variant in India.

Design highlights include a closed-off grille, LED lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Cabin features leather upholstery and wooden trims on the door pads and centre console.

Gets tech like a 17.7-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and multiple driver-assistance systems.

Offered with a dual-motor setup, producing 544 PS and 858 Nm.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the EV equivalent of the GLS, has been launched in India. It comes shortly after the German marque introduced the flagship all-electric offering: the EQS Maybach. Mercedes-Benz is offering the locally assembled EQS SUV in a single 580 4MATIC variant in our market, which is priced at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Exterior

Being an EV, the EQS SUV features a closed-off grille (featuring the big Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre), which is flanked by sleek LED headlights. There’s also a connected LED DRL strip running the width of the bonnet and an aggressive-looking bumper.

In profile, you can notice the aerodynamically designed 19-inch alloy wheels and the flush-fitting door handles. The charging port is also located on the front fender of the EQS SUV. As there already exists an EQS sedan, the SUV version of it distinguishes itself by the squared roofline towards the rear. At the back, it has a minimalist look, with the main talking point being the connected LED lighting and a silver-finished skid plate rounding off the exterior design details.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Interior

The EQS SUV’s interior is every bit of opulence one would expect at this price point. Step inside and your eyes are immediately drawn to the dashboard that features triple screens (called the MBUX Hyperscreen in Mercedes’s speak). Mercedes-Benz has even provided wooden inserts on the door pads and centre console, and is offering the electric SUV with leather upholstery. Mercedes-Benz offers the EQS SUV in a 3-row layout, which is sufficient to carry up to seven people on board.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Features And Safety

It gets a 17.7-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the co-driver, all of which together cover a space measuring 55.5 inches. Other equipment on board includes a heads-up display, augmented reality navigation, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Middle-row occupants also come with individual entertainment screens and electronically adjustable seats.

The EQS SUV’s safety net packs a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, various driver-assistance systems, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Electric Powertrain

While the global-spec model is available with different battery pack and electric motor options, Mercedes-Benz is offering the India-spec EQS SUV in the following combination:

Specification EQS 580 4MATIC Battery Pack 122 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Power 544 PS Torque 858 Nm ARAI-certified range 809 km

It supports DC fast charging with capacity of up to 200 kW.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV squares off against the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in India.

