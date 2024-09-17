All
Tata Punch Gets Variants And Features Rejig, New Prices Start From Rs 6.13 Lakh

Modified On Sep 17, 2024 05:46 PM By Dipan for Tata Punch

The updates for the Punch SUV include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger and rear AC vents

2024 Tata Punch variants and features rejigged

  • The 2024 Tata Punch is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

  • It introduces new variants like mid-spec Pure(O), Adventure S, and Adventure Plus S.

  • The Pure Rhythm, Accomplished, Accomplished S, and Creative Flagship variants have been discontinued.

  • Exterior design remains the same with projector headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

  • It is being offered with the same 1.2-litre engine with petrol and CNG options.

The 2024 Tata Punch has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This updated model introduces new variants and removes a few old ones. The updated price list is as follows:

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre N/A petrol with 5-speed MT

Pure

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh

+Rs 13,000

Pure Rhythm

Rs 6.38 lakh

Discontinued

Pure(O)

Rs 6.70 lakh

New Variant

Adventure

Rs 7 lakh

Rs 7 lakh

No Difference

Adventure Rhythm

Rs 7.35 lakh

Rs 7.35 lakh

No Difference

Adventure S

Rs 7.60 lakh

New Variant

Adventure Plus S

Rs 8.10 lakh

New Variant

Accomplished

Rs 7.85 lakh

Discontinued

Accomplished Plus

Rs 8.25 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle)

Rs 8.30 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Accomplished S

Rs 8.35 lakh

Discontinued

Accomplished Plus S

Rs 8.75 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle S)

Rs 8.80 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Creative Plus

Rs 8.85 lakh (previously called Creative)

Rs 9 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Creative Plus S

Rs 9.30 lakh (previously called Creative S)

Rs 9.45 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Creative Flagship

Rs 9.60 lakh

Discontinued

1.2-litre N/A petrol with 5-speed AMT

Adventure

Rs 7.60 lakh

Rs 7.60 lakh

No Difference

Adventure Rhythm

Rs 7.95 lakh

Rs 7.95 lakh

No Difference

Adventure S

Rs 8.20 lakh

New Variant

Adventure Plus S

Rs 8.70 lakh

New Variant

Accomplished

Rs 8.45 lakh

Discontinued

Accomplished Plus

Rs 8.85 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle)

Rs 8.90 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Accomplished S

Rs 8.95 lakh

Discontinued

Accomplished Plus S

Rs 9.35 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle S)

Rs 9.40 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Creative Plus

Rs 9.45 lakh (previously called Creative)

Rs 9.60 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Creative Plus S

Rs 9.90 lakh

(previously called Creative S)

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Creative Flagship

Rs 10.20 lakh

Discontinued

1.2-litre N/A petrol+CNG with 5-speed MT

Pure

Rs 7.23 lakh

Rs 7.23 lakh

No Difference

Adventure

Rs 7.95 lakh

Rs 7.95 lakh

No Difference

Adventure Rhythm

Rs 8.30 lakh

Rs 8.30 lakh

No Difference

Adventure S

Rs 8.55 lakh

New Variant

Adventure Plus S

Rs 9.05 lakh

New Variant

Accomplished

Rs 8.95 lakh

Discontinued

Accomplished Plus

Rs 9.40 lakh

New Variant

Accomplished Plus S

Rs 9.85 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle S)

Rs 9.90 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Prices of the base variant prices of the Punch’s AMT and CNG variants are unchanged. However, other variants carry a price increment of up to Rs 15,000.  In contrast, the base variant of the petrol-manual range has been hiked by Rs 13,000, while other variants carry a price hike of up to Rs 15,000.

2024 Tata Punch: What’s New?

2024 Tata Punch dashboard
2024 Tata Punch gets a front centre armrest

The 2024 Tata Punch features several updates. The new model now includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, replacing the previous 7-inch screen. It also comes with a wireless phone charger, a Type-C fast charger, and rear AC vents. Additionally, a new front centre armrest has been added. 

2024 Tata Punch gets a rear AC vents

The body-coloured trim around the AC vents has been replaced with a silver one. While the seats still have fabric upholstery, the design on the fabric has been refreshed.

The Atomic Orange exterior colour option and the dual-tone iterations of the Earthly Bronze colour have been discontinued. The Calypso Red colour is now available in a single-tone shade with a body-coloured roof too. Other previously offered exterior shades remain unchanged in the Punch’s palette. 

The variant lineup has been revised as well. New mid-spec Pure(O), Adventure S, and Adventure Plus S variants have been added to the lineup. However, the previous Pure Rhythm, Accomplished, Accomplished S, and Creative Flagship variants are no longer offered.

Also Read: Some Tata Cars Except EVs Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh For Festive Season 2024, Check Revised Starting Prices Here

2024 Tata Punch: Other Features and Safety

2024 Tata Punch gets wireless phone charger

The 2024 Tata Punch comes with several handy features. Inside, it includes a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, and cruise control. It also has automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop.

2024 Tata Punch interior

For safety, the Punch is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera. The Punch was crash tested by Global NCAP (new car assessment programme) in 2021, where it scored a 5-star safety rating.

2024 Tata Punch: Exterior

2024 Tata Punch

The 2024 Tata Punch maintains the same exterior design as before. It continues with halogen projector headlights and fog lamps, along with LED DRLs that are not connected. The lower bumper features a blacked-out design with tristar elements. On the sides, you'll find chunky door cladding and the same 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also has halogen tail lights and a rear wiper.

Also Read: These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars Brands In August 2024

2024 Tata Punch: Powertrain Options

The Tata Punch has a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). There’s also a CNG version, but it only comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

2024 Tata Punch: Rivals

The 2024 Tata Punch competes with the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis. Its pricing also puts it in competition with the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

