Tata Punch Gets Variants And Features Rejig, New Prices Start From Rs 6.13 Lakh

The updates for the Punch SUV include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger and rear AC vents

The 2024 Tata Punch is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

It introduces new variants like mid-spec Pure(O), Adventure S, and Adventure Plus S.

The Pure Rhythm, Accomplished, Accomplished S, and Creative Flagship variants have been discontinued.

Exterior design remains the same with projector headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is being offered with the same 1.2-litre engine with petrol and CNG options.

The 2024 Tata Punch has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This updated model introduces new variants and removes a few old ones. The updated price list is as follows:

Variants Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre N/A petrol with 5-speed MT Pure Rs 6 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh +Rs 13,000 Pure Rhythm Rs 6.38 lakh Discontinued – Pure(O) – Rs 6.70 lakh New Variant Adventure Rs 7 lakh Rs 7 lakh No Difference Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.35 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh No Difference Adventure S – Rs 7.60 lakh New Variant Adventure Plus S – Rs 8.10 lakh New Variant Accomplished Rs 7.85 lakh Discontinued – Accomplished Plus Rs 8.25 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle) Rs 8.30 lakh +Rs 5,000 Accomplished S Rs 8.35 lakh Discontinued – Accomplished Plus S Rs 8.75 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle S) Rs 8.80 lakh +Rs 5,000 Creative Plus Rs 8.85 lakh (previously called Creative) Rs 9 lakh +Rs 15,000 Creative Plus S Rs 9.30 lakh (previously called Creative S) Rs 9.45 lakh +Rs 15,000 Creative Flagship Rs 9.60 lakh Discontinued –

1.2-litre N/A petrol with 5-speed AMT Adventure Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh No Difference Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh No Difference Adventure S – Rs 8.20 lakh New Variant Adventure Plus S – Rs 8.70 lakh New Variant Accomplished Rs 8.45 lakh Discontinued – Accomplished Plus Rs 8.85 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle) Rs 8.90 lakh +Rs 5,000 Accomplished S Rs 8.95 lakh Discontinued – Accomplished Plus S Rs 9.35 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle S) Rs 9.40 lakh +Rs 5,000 Creative Plus Rs 9.45 lakh (previously called Creative) Rs 9.60 lakh +Rs 15,000 Creative Plus S Rs 9.90 lakh (previously called Creative S) Rs 10 lakh +Rs 10,000 Creative Flagship Rs 10.20 lakh Discontinued –

1.2-litre N/A petrol+CNG with 5-speed MT Pure Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh No Difference Adventure Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh No Difference Adventure Rhythm Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh No Difference Adventure S – Rs 8.55 lakh New Variant Adventure Plus S – Rs 9.05 lakh New Variant Accomplished Rs 8.95 lakh Discontinued – Accomplished Plus – Rs 9.40 lakh New Variant Accomplished Plus S Rs 9.85 lakh (previously called Accomplished Dazzle S) Rs 9.90 lakh +Rs 5,000

Prices of the base variant prices of the Punch’s AMT and CNG variants are unchanged. However, other variants carry a price increment of up to Rs 15,000. In contrast, the base variant of the petrol-manual range has been hiked by Rs 13,000, while other variants carry a price hike of up to Rs 15,000.

2024 Tata Punch: What’s New?

The 2024 Tata Punch features several updates. The new model now includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, replacing the previous 7-inch screen. It also comes with a wireless phone charger, a Type-C fast charger, and rear AC vents. Additionally, a new front centre armrest has been added.

The body-coloured trim around the AC vents has been replaced with a silver one. While the seats still have fabric upholstery, the design on the fabric has been refreshed.

The Atomic Orange exterior colour option and the dual-tone iterations of the Earthly Bronze colour have been discontinued. The Calypso Red colour is now available in a single-tone shade with a body-coloured roof too. Other previously offered exterior shades remain unchanged in the Punch’s palette.

The variant lineup has been revised as well. New mid-spec Pure(O), Adventure S, and Adventure Plus S variants have been added to the lineup. However, the previous Pure Rhythm, Accomplished, Accomplished S, and Creative Flagship variants are no longer offered.

2024 Tata Punch: Other Features and Safety

The 2024 Tata Punch comes with several handy features. Inside, it includes a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, and cruise control. It also has automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop.

For safety, the Punch is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera. The Punch was crash tested by Global NCAP (new car assessment programme) in 2021, where it scored a 5-star safety rating.

2024 Tata Punch: Exterior

The 2024 Tata Punch maintains the same exterior design as before. It continues with halogen projector headlights and fog lamps, along with LED DRLs that are not connected. The lower bumper features a blacked-out design with tristar elements. On the sides, you'll find chunky door cladding and the same 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also has halogen tail lights and a rear wiper.

2024 Tata Punch: Powertrain Options

The Tata Punch has a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). There’s also a CNG version, but it only comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

2024 Tata Punch: Rivals

The 2024 Tata Punch competes with the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis. Its pricing also puts it in competition with the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

