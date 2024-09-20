Modified On Sep 20, 2024 07:53 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The unit auctioned was a top-spec AX7 L 4WD diesel automatic variant featuring a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature on it

Proceeds will be donated to one of the four non-profit organisations, based on the winner’s choice.

It uses a 175 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter.

It uses a 175 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter.

Prices for the Thar Roxx range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, for RWD only).

The first customer unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx was put up for an auction from September 15 to September 16. Bidding concluded at an impressive Rs 1.31 crore for the Thar Roxx featuring the ‘VIN 0001’ serial number. The funds raised from this auction will be donated to one of the four non-profit organisations, based on the winner’s choice.

The bigger Thar had a higher bid than the 3-door Thar, which was auctioned in 2020, at Rs 1.11 crore. At that time, this amount was donated to support COVID-19 relief organisations. The bid for the 3-door Thar was won by a resident of New Delhi, Akash Minda.

What’s Special About VIN 0001 Thar Roxx?

Mahindra chose to auction the top-spec AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx. This first customer unit of the Thar Roxx not only has the 'VIN 0001' insignia but also features a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature. Mahindra is yet to confirm which colour of the Thar Roxx has been auctioned, though the automaker has all colour options to choose from.

This top-spec version of the bigger Thar is equipped with features like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment and digital driver’s display), auto AC, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The VIN 0001 unit of the Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre diesel engine under its hood, and the detailed specifications are as follows:

Specification Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 175 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT* Drive Type 4WD**

*AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

**4WD - 4-wheel-drive

The Thar Roxx also gets the option of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine available in both manual and transmission options. The detailed powertrain specifications for the Thar Roxx are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD^ RWD/ 4WD

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

Fund Raised Will Be Donated

Proceeds will be donated to a non-profit organisation of the winner's choice. More details about the winner and donation will be announced soon. The options are

Naandi Foundation (Empowering Girls and Women)

BAIF Development Research Foundation (Watershed and Rural Livelihood Development)

Watershed Organization Trust (Integrated Water Resource Management and Agriculture)

UNITED WAY MUMBAI (Promoting Road Safety)

Price Range & Rivals

Prices for the Mahindra Thar Roxx range from Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

