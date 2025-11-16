Car News That Mattered This Week (November 10-14): 2025 Tata Sierra Attracts The Headlines!

The second week of November 2025 was buzzing with a few launches in the Indian car industry while it also witnessed the resurrection of an iconic nameplate

Although we are drawing to a close of 2025, there’s still a lot of automotive action taking place in the Indian market. In the second week of November, for example, there were multiple new model launches and updates, along with a few key announcements. In this story, let’s quickly go through all the important car- and auto industry-related updates that you may have missed out on in the said period:

2025 Tata Sierra Revealed

One of the most iconic nameplates to ever exist in the SUV space in Indian automotive history was that of the Tata Sierra. The carmaker has now brought back the moniker and has unveiled the 2025 Sierra in its internal combustion engine (ICE) avatar. Its design blends modern cues with old school touches as an homage to the original Sierra.

Updated Tata Curvv And Curvv EV Launched

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV duo has been on sale for slightly over a year now, and the carmaker recently introduced some model year updates for the two. Both have now received a few additional features to enhance the comfort and convenience aspects, while the ICE-powered Curvv gets a new interior colour. However, these come at a small premium over the corresponding variants they are based on.

Hyundai Tucson Discontinued In India

Just after three years of its introduction in India, the Hyundai Tucson – which was the carmaker’s flagship internal combustion engine (ICE) offering – has been discontinued. The 5-seat SUV was positioned above the likes of the Creta and Alcazar, and was available with both petrol and diesel engine options but failed to justify its price tag.

Audi Q3 And Q5 Signature Line Edition Launched

Audi recently launched a limited-run Signature Line edition of both the Q3 (Q3 Sportback included) and Q5 SUVs in India. The Signature Line edition is based on the top-spec Technology trim of both the SUVs and comes with a few additional accessory items only.

Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Launch Date Out

It’s been years that we have been waiting for Tata to come out with the petrol versions of its flagship SUV duo: the Harrier and Safari. Now, it seems that true Tata fanboys’ prayers are finally coming true as the Indian brand has announced the launch date for the same.

2026 Kia Seltos Global Debut Date Confirmed

After multiple spy shots and videos of the next-generation Kia Seltos surfaced online from its home country and on our shores, the carmaker has finally confirmed the SUV’s global debut date. However, don’t have your hopes too high just yet, as its India debut is not expected soon!