Audi Q3 And Q5 Signature Line Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 52.31 Lakh Onwards

The limited-run Signature Line is based on the top-spec Technology variant of both the SUV nameplates, and comes with a few additional accessory items, including puddle lamps and stainless steel pedal covers

Two popular premium and luxury SUVs, namely, the Audi Q3 and Q5, have just received a new limited-run Signature Line edition. While the price of the Q3’s Signature Line is Rs 52.31 lakh, the Q5 Signature Line costs Rs 69.86 lakh. It can also be had in the sportier-looking Q3 Sportback for Rs 53.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). All the models get some visual and a few feature updates inside and out, so let’s check them out:

What’s New?

The limited-run Signature Line edition of the SUVs gets a new set of 18-inch five V-spoke alloy wheels, a 12V power socket, and two USB charging ports at the rear in the Q3. For the Q5, the new edition adds fresh 19-inch five-twin-arm alloy wheels finished in grey.

Other updates include the following accessory items for the Technology variant, on which the limited-run edition is based:

Puddle lamps with a projection of Audi logo

Audi logo decals

Wheel hub caps

Air purifier

Metallic key cover

Stainless steel pedal covers

No Other Feature Changes Made

Apart from the above-mentioned additions, the Q3 and Q5 get no new features over their existing set of equipment. The Q3 continues with amenities such as dual-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch all-digital driver’s display, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, park assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and pedestrian protection (as standard).

The Q5, on the other hand, gets 3-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. Audi has equipped its safety kit with eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

What About Powertrain Options?

No changes have been made to the powertrain setups of the three SUVs in question. Their technical specifications are as follows:

Specification Audi Q3/ Q3 Sportback Audi Q5 Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 190 PS 269 PS Torque 320 Nm 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain AWD^

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AWD - All-wheel drive

Both the Audi Q3 (including the Q3 Sportback) and the Q5 are equipped with the same powertrain, i.e. the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine combined with the 7-speed DCT, albeit in a different state of tune. The German marque equips both cars with an all-wheel-drive system.

Competitors

While the Audi Q3 takes on the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, you can also consider all-electric alternatives like the Volvo EX40 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Meanwhile, the Audi Q5 fights it out with the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60 in India.

The carmaker had recently rolled out a new 10-year extended warranty and a 15-year roadside assistance (RSA) programme for all the models in its Indian lineup.