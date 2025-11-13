Next-generation 2026 Kia Seltos Global Debut Date Out, India Launch Expected In 2026

The new Seltos will make its global debut on December 10 in its home country (read South Korea), but its India debut is not expected anytime before 2026

The next-generation (second-generation) 2026 Kia Seltos has already been spied on test in its home country as well as in India quite a few times. Now, it’s been confirmed that the new SUV finally has a global debut date set for December 10, while its India appearance could take place sometime in 2026. Here’s everything that’s expected to be on board the new Kia Seltos:

Exterior

Being a generation upgrade, the Seltos is set to receive a thorough radical makeover inside and out. Previous sightings have confirmed the presence of new squar-ish clusters for the LED headlights, a fresh design for the grille and vertical LED DRLs, all of which are noticeable on the recently unveiled global-spec Kia Telluride SUV.

The side profile of the new Seltos seems to have a more boxy appearance, which makes it look like a larger SUV. It’s also likely to grow up in size as well. Kia also appears to have given it a slightly bigger rear quarter glass panel and a fresh set of alloy wheels as well. Keen eyed observers may also notice the presence of a dual-tone finish for the ORVMs.

In another set of overseas spy shots, the 2026 Kia Seltos was seen with C-shaped LED tail lights, diagonally housed turn indicators. A horizontal bulge on the tailgate suggests that there could be a connecting light strip for the tail lights in the centre.

Interior

Another test mule of the next-generation Kia Seltos that was spotted in its home country had given us a glimpse into its new cabin. Based on the spied model, its interior seemed to be heavily inspired by the modern and minimalist cabin of the Kia Syros SUV. The seats and upholstery options are similar to what’s offered on the Kia EV9 and Kia Syros. While its dashboard layout was not snapped without covers, we do believe Kia might provide it with a triple-screen setup as seen on the Syros, comprising two 12.3-inch screens and a small 5-inch screen for the climate control.

What Features Could It Get?

Although the exact features set of the new Kia Seltos is yet to be confirmed, we do expect Kia to equip it with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment unit and the other for instrumentation) along with a 5-inch screen for climate controls as seen on the Syros. It will also have connected car tech support, which may be reserved for higher-spec variants. A recent initiative taken by Kia India will ensure all the connected car tech-inclusive variants of any model will always offer the latest features to customers.

Other equipment on board could include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable front seats with cooling function, and an upgraded branded audio system.

Occupant safety will likely be taken care of by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Kia is also expected to offer the next-generation Seltos with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Expected Set Of Powertrains

We do not expect Kia to make any changes underneath the hood of the India-spec second-gen Seltos over the current-spec model. The technical specifications of these powertrain choices are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD)

* CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

There are also reports of Kia possibly offering a hybrid powertrain with the new Seltos along with an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) for the first time. While it’s not confirmed for our market as yet, if the new Seltos does get the hybrid setup, it will be in a better position to contest with the Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder who are acing it in the compact SUV segment due to their hybrid powertrain having a better claimed fuel economy.

The Seltos shares its powertrain setups with the mass-market Kia MPV, the Carens. The Kia Carens was recently introduced with an optional CNG kit, but there’s more to the story.

Do note that Kia is also likely to provide the second-gen Seltos with multiple drive and traction control modes as seen on the current-spec offering.

Expected India Launch And Price

As mentioned earlier, the second-gen Kia Seltos is expected to debut in India sometime in 2026, with prices likely to be revealed thereafter. We expect the 2026 Kia Seltos to be priced at a premium over the current-spec model, which costs between Rs 10.79 lakh and Rs 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will continue to take on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq.and will also rival the upcoming Tata Sierra.

If you are interested in the Sierra, some dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Tata SUV ahead of its launch in late November 2025.

