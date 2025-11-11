Tata Curvv And Tata Curvv EV Get New Features; Passive Ventilated Seats, Dual-zone Climate Control And More!

All these additions do come at a minor price hike

Tata Motors has made some significant changes to the Curvv and Curvv EV. Both models are claimed to be available with better rear seat space through what Tata calls “smart engineering innovations”. In addition, the Curvv and Curvv EV also get additional features to improve the rear-seat experience.

These additions are available from the Accomplished trims of the Curvv, and Accomplished and Empowered trims of the Curvv EV. First, let’s take a look at the price:

Tata Curvv: Updated Price

Take a look at the tables below for the revised prices of the Curvv and Curvv EV. Since the updates are mainly focussed on same variants, we have only mentioned the same for your reference:

Variant New Price Old Price Differences Accomplished S MT Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished S GDI MT Rs 15.71 lakh Rs 15.64 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished S DCA Rs 16 lakh Rs 15.93 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished S Diesel MT Rs 16 lakh Rs 15.93 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished+ A GDI MT Rs 17.16 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished S DCA GDI Rs 17.16 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished+A Diesel MT Rs 17.28 lakh Rs 17.21 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished S Diesel DCA Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished+A DCA GDI Rs 18.61 lakh Rs 18.54 lakh Rs 7,000 Accomplished+A Diesel DCA Rs 18.73 lakh Rs 18.66 lakh Rs 7,000

Interestingly, there’s no change in prices for the Curvv EV, despite the new features and updated rear seats. The updated variants of the Curvv EV are priced between Rs 18.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV: What’s New

Apart from the additional space in the second row (which will only be obvious once you sit in the car), the two models come with a passive ventilation feature, which should be beneficial in India’s hot climate. They also get rear window blinds, cupholders in the rear centre armrest, a white faux carbon fibre finish on the dashboard and a lighter ‘Lalitpur Grey’ colour (only for the ICE version) for the upholstery.

While the Curvv gets dual-zone climate control with this update, the Curvv EV gets raised footrests for the rear passengers as well as aeroplane-style headrests. Meanwhile, if you want a stealthy version of the Curvv, you should check out the all-black Dark Edition of the SUV coupe.

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Features

The Curvv and Curvv EV come with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, automatic climate control, powered driver’s seat, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, a 360-degree camera and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Both cars come with a 5-star crash test rating from BNCAP, and you can read about it here. The Curvv and Curvv EV get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, among others. Both also get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec variants.

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Powertrains

The Curvv is available with three engines – two 1.2-litre turbo-petrols and one 1.5-litre diesel engine. All get either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Check the table below for more details. Do note that the Curvv is one of the most affordable diesel cars you can buy in India.

Parameters Turbo-petrol Turbo-petrol GDI Diesel Engine 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Curvv EV gets two powertrain options, too, with one getting a 45 kWh battery and the other getting a 55 kWh battery. The table below has more details. Additionally, Tata Motors recently gave Curvv EV owners a lifetime warranty on the battery for added peace of mind.

Parameters Curvv EV 45 Curvv EV 55 Battery 45 kWh 55 kWh Range 430 km 502 km Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Rivals

The Curvv rivals compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The electric version competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and VinFast VF6. It will also soon face competition from the Maruti e Vitara, which is expected to launch next month.