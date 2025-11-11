All
    Tata Curvv And Tata Curvv EV Get New Features; Passive Ventilated Seats, Dual-zone Climate Control And More!

    Modified On Nov 11, 2025 08:00 PM By CarDekho

    All these additions do come at a minor price hike 

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Motors has made some significant changes to the Curvv and Curvv EV. Both models are claimed to be available with better rear seat space through what Tata calls “smart engineering innovations”. In addition, the Curvv and Curvv EV also get additional features to improve the rear-seat experience. 

    These additions are available from the Accomplished trims of the Curvv, and Accomplished and Empowered trims of the Curvv EV. First, let’s take a look at the price:

    Tata Curvv: Updated Price

    Take a look at the tables below for the revised prices of the Curvv and Curvv EV. Since the updates are mainly focussed on same variants, we have only mentioned the same for your reference: 

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Differences

    Accomplished S MT

    Rs 14.55 lakh

    Rs 14.48 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished S GDI MT

    Rs 15.71 lakh

    Rs 15.64 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished S DCA

    Rs 16 lakh

    Rs 15.93 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished S Diesel MT

    Rs 16 lakh

    Rs 15.93 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished+ A GDI MT

    Rs 17.16 lakh

    Rs 17.09 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished S DCA GDI

    Rs 17.16 lakh

    Rs 17.09 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished+A Diesel MT

    Rs 17.28 lakh

    Rs 17.21 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished S Diesel DCA

    Rs 17.45 lakh

    Rs 17.38 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished+A DCA GDI

    Rs 18.61 lakh

    Rs 18.54 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Accomplished+A Diesel DCA

    Rs 18.73 lakh

    Rs 18.66 lakh

    Rs 7,000

    Interestingly, there’s no change in prices for the Curvv EV, despite the new features and updated rear seats. The updated variants of the Curvv EV are priced between Rs 18.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV: What’s New

    Tata Curvv

    Apart from the additional space in the second row (which will only be obvious once you sit in the car), the two models come with a passive ventilation feature, which should be beneficial in India’s hot climate. They also get rear window blinds, cupholders in the rear centre armrest, a white faux  carbon fibre finish on the dashboard and a lighter ‘Lalitpur Grey’ colour (only for the ICE version) for the upholstery. 

    While the Curvv gets dual-zone climate control with this update, the Curvv EV gets raised footrests for the rear passengers as well as aeroplane-style headrests. Meanwhile, if you want a stealthy version of the Curvv, you should check out the all-black Dark Edition of the SUV coupe

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Features

    Tata Curvv

    The Curvv and Curvv EV come with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, automatic climate control, powered driver’s seat, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, a 360-degree camera and multi-colour ambient lighting. 

    Both cars come with a 5-star crash test rating from BNCAP, and you can read about it here. The Curvv and Curvv EV get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, among others. Both also get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec variants. 

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Powertrains

    The Curvv is available with three engines – two 1.2-litre turbo-petrols and one 1.5-litre diesel engine. All get either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Check the table below for more details. Do note that the Curvv is one of the most affordable diesel cars you can buy in India

    Parameters

    Turbo-petrol

    Turbo-petrol GDI

    Diesel

    Engine

    1.2-litre

    1.2-litre

    1.5-litre

    Power

    120 PS

    125 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    225 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    *Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    The Curvv EV gets two powertrain options, too, with one getting a 45 kWh battery and the other getting a 55 kWh battery. The table below has more details. Additionally, Tata Motors recently gave Curvv EV owners a lifetime warranty on the battery for added peace of mind. 

    Parameters

    Curvv EV 45

    Curvv EV 55

    Battery

    45 kWh

    55 kWh

    Range

    430 km

    502 km

    Power

    150 PS

    167 PS

    Torque

    215 Nm

    215 Nm

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Rivals

    Tata Curvv

    The Curvv rivals compact SUVs like Hyundai CretaMaruti Grand VitaraKia SeltosSkoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    The electric version competes with the Hyundai Creta ElectricMG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and VinFast VF6. It will also soon face competition from the Maruti e Vitara, which is expected to launch next month.

