2025 Tata Sierra: An Icon Returns! Check FULL DETAILS, Launch Date And Price Here!

Tata brings a 90s icon back to life!

The Tata Sierra has officially made a comeback! First launched way back in 1991, the Sierra went on to become an icon in its own right for its design and desirability.

Tata Motors has reimagined the Sierra for 2025, with a fresh design, modern interior and a whole lot of features. In this article, let’s dive deeper into what the Sierra has to offer. But first…

Sierra Launch Date and Expected Price

Tata Motors has confirmed that prices for the Sierra will be announced on November 25, 2025.

Prices could start around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, let’s get take a closer look at the SUV of the moment:

Exterior Design: Desi Defender Vibes!

Like the original, the Sierra 2025 is upright and boxy. The shape might remind you of a Land Rover Defender, which is sure to grab attention on the road.

We’ve in fact spotted it testing multiple times, and can confirm it stood out (despite the camouflage!)

The Sierra top model features 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Lower variants could get smaller tyres.

Our in-depth image gallery will give you a closer look at the styling details of the 2025 Tata Sierra.

Trivia: The large single-piece rear glass in the old Sierra is called an ‘Alpine Window’.

Since the new Sierra has rear doors, this effect has been achieved with a large rear window and quarter glass and using gloss black colour on the roof.

At the rear, you might just miss the tail-gate mounted spare wheel of the old version.

Like the Nexon, the rear wiper is hidden under the rear spoiler.

You can buy the 2025 Tata Sierra in 6 vibrant colours and we like the fact that they have interesting names.

Did You Know? The connected tail light and front DRL is a single-piece unit. It features welcome/goodbye animations and dynamic turn indicators.

Other vehicles with connected lighting — Creta, Curvv, Victoris etc. have a three-piece setup.

Head here to see more of the new SUV from the Tata Sierra ad. We think the design is a refreshing change from the usual ‘soft’ looking SUVs. It looks rugged, macho and most importantly, fun!

By the way, Tata also shared a glimpse into the design of the Tata Sierra EV, see how it’s different from the petrol/diesel version.

Interior Design: Premium and Tech Loaded

The dashboard design is simple, that lets the three large screens take centre stage. Tata has played around with colours, materials and textures to give the Sierra an upmarket vibe.

Small Details Silver is used to highlight certain elements such as the AC vents, speaker grille and inside door handles.

Gloss black panels are used thoughtfully: the touch-based climate control system, the steering wheel, power window console and a trim on the seat back. (Careful, this material is very prone to scratches!)

Beige-white two-tone upholstery: looks unique, but might just be a pain to keep clean.

The large wheelbase means rear seat space is not compromised. Even a six-footer will be very comfortable here.

Cushioning for the rear seats is prominent, something we’ve not seen yet on Tata cars.

Did You Notice? Shared elements with existing Tata cars: 4-spoke steering wheel, gear lever, climate control panel, touchscreens. This is done to keep costs low. The shape of the rear armrest is almost capsule-like, not rectangular like most cars.

There are sunshades for the rear occupants. We would’ve loved to see the winged headrests from the Harrier and Safari here!

If you want a more detailed look at the cabin of the Tata Sierra, which we believe is the best done cabin by the carmaker to date, you can check out our image gallery.

Feature Fest: New Segment Benchmark?

Tata is not holding back in providing features. Here’s a quick look at the highlights:

Digital Driver’s Display: same unit as the Curvv, Harrier, Safari. Great graphics, customisable views and displays side camera feed for safer lane changes too!

Touchscreen: slick user interface and easy to get used to. Features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Recent reviews suggest glitches have reduced to a large extent.

Co-Driver Display: can be used as an independent media/entertainment screen.

Dual-zone Climate Control: set individual temperatures in the left and right half of the cabin.

Panoramic Sunroof: large glass overhead that makes the cabin feel roomier.

360° Camera: a camera on each side that makes parking easier, especially for newer drivers.

Other feature highlights include:

12-speaker JBL sound system

Keyless entry

Push-button Start Stop

Wireless Phone Charging

USB Type-C Chargers

Automatic Headlamps

Automatic Wipers

Ventilated Front Seats

Quick Snapshot: Tata Sierra Safety Features 6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Level 2 ADAS * Tata is known for making super safe vehicles. We expect the Sierra to be no different. There are no crash test reports yet, but we fully expect it to score a full 5 star rating.

Engine Options: One New, One Old!

The 2025 Sierra is expected to feature the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This engine will also be offered in the Harrier petrol and Safari petrol, that are set to launch on December 9, 2025.

Engine Power/Torque Transmission Options Notes 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol 170PS | 280Nm 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT Brand new engine. Wait for reviews and owner opinions if you aren’t sure about performance or reliability. 1.5-litre Diesel 118PS | 260Nm 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT Tried and tested in the Nexon, Curvv and Altroz. Choose if you foresee heavy usage, of more than 60km/day.

*DCT - dual clutch transmission (automatic)

Quick Thoughts:

The engine options and outputs are similar to what Hyundai/Kia offer in the Creta and Seltos.

We’d pick the diesel if mileage is a concern. A large turbo-petrol engine in a heavy car usually means low fuel economy.

Tata’s DCT automatic has had mixed reviews so far. We’d still recommend it over the manual versions for the sheer convenience.

Our Take — Should You Book The Tata Sierra 2025?

If you have an emotional connection to the original Sierra, there’s possibly nothing that might stop you from booking one. The Sierra 2025 stays true to the original while being a thoroughly modern SUV inside-out.

Even if you don’t, you’d still appreciate the design and the feature-rich experience. It’s a worthy option that will help you stand out from the crowd. We only hope Tata backs this solid product with a strong sales and service experience.

2025 Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more:

