2025 Tata Sierra: An Icon Returns! Check FULL DETAILS, Launch Date And Price Here!
Modified On Nov 15, 2025 09:20 PM By Arun
-
- Write a comment
Tata brings a 90s icon back to life!
The Tata Sierra has officially made a comeback! First launched way back in 1991, the Sierra went on to become an icon in its own right for its design and desirability.
Tata Motors has reimagined the Sierra for 2025, with a fresh design, modern interior and a whole lot of features. In this article, let’s dive deeper into what the Sierra has to offer. But first…
Sierra Launch Date and Expected Price
-
Tata Motors has confirmed that prices for the Sierra will be announced on November 25, 2025.
-
Prices could start around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Now, let’s get take a closer look at the SUV of the moment:
Exterior Design: Desi Defender Vibes!
-
Like the original, the Sierra 2025 is upright and boxy. The shape might remind you of a Land Rover Defender, which is sure to grab attention on the road.
-
We’ve in fact spotted it testing multiple times, and can confirm it stood out (despite the camouflage!)
-
The Sierra top model features 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Lower variants could get smaller tyres.
- Our in-depth image gallery will give you a closer look at the styling details of the 2025 Tata Sierra.
|
Trivia:
-
At the rear, you might just miss the tail-gate mounted spare wheel of the old version.
-
Like the Nexon, the rear wiper is hidden under the rear spoiler.
- You can buy the 2025 Tata Sierra in 6 vibrant colours and we like the fact that they have interesting names.
|
Did You Know?
Head here to see more of the new SUV from the Tata Sierra ad. We think the design is a refreshing change from the usual ‘soft’ looking SUVs. It looks rugged, macho and most importantly, fun!
By the way, Tata also shared a glimpse into the design of the Tata Sierra EV, see how it’s different from the petrol/diesel version.
Interior Design: Premium and Tech Loaded
The dashboard design is simple, that lets the three large screens take centre stage. Tata has played around with colours, materials and textures to give the Sierra an upmarket vibe.
|
Small Details
- The large wheelbase means rear seat space is not compromised. Even a six-footer will be very comfortable here.
-
Cushioning for the rear seats is prominent, something we’ve not seen yet on Tata cars.
|
Did You Notice?
If you want a more detailed look at the cabin of the Tata Sierra, which we believe is the best done cabin by the carmaker to date, you can check out our image gallery.
Feature Fest: New Segment Benchmark?
Tata is not holding back in providing features. Here’s a quick look at the highlights:
-
Digital Driver’s Display: same unit as the Curvv, Harrier, Safari. Great graphics, customisable views and displays side camera feed for safer lane changes too!
-
Touchscreen: slick user interface and easy to get used to. Features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Recent reviews suggest glitches have reduced to a large extent.
-
Co-Driver Display: can be used as an independent media/entertainment screen.
-
Dual-zone Climate Control: set individual temperatures in the left and right half of the cabin.
-
Panoramic Sunroof: large glass overhead that makes the cabin feel roomier.
-
360° Camera: a camera on each side that makes parking easier, especially for newer drivers.
Other feature highlights include:
- 12-speaker JBL sound system
-
Keyless entry
-
Push-button Start Stop
-
Wireless Phone Charging
-
USB Type-C Chargers
-
Automatic Headlamps
-
Automatic Wipers
-
Ventilated Front Seats
|
Quick Snapshot: Tata Sierra Safety Features
* Tata is known for making super safe vehicles. We expect the Sierra to be no different. There are no crash test reports yet, but we fully expect it to score a full 5 star rating.
Engine Options: One New, One Old!
The 2025 Sierra is expected to feature the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This engine will also be offered in the Harrier petrol and Safari petrol, that are set to launch on December 9, 2025.
|
Engine
|
Power/Torque
|
Transmission Options
|
Notes
|
1.5-litre Turbo Petrol
|
170PS | 280Nm
|
6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT
|
Brand new engine. Wait for reviews and owner opinions if you aren’t sure about performance or reliability.
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
118PS | 260Nm
|
6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT
|
Tried and tested in the Nexon, Curvv and Altroz. Choose if you foresee heavy usage, of more than 60km/day.
*DCT - dual clutch transmission (automatic)
Quick Thoughts:
-
The engine options and outputs are similar to what Hyundai/Kia offer in the Creta and Seltos.
-
We’d pick the diesel if mileage is a concern. A large turbo-petrol engine in a heavy car usually means low fuel economy.
-
Tata’s DCT automatic has had mixed reviews so far. We’d still recommend it over the manual versions for the sheer convenience.
Our Take — Should You Book The Tata Sierra 2025?
If you have an emotional connection to the original Sierra, there’s possibly nothing that might stop you from booking one. The Sierra 2025 stays true to the original while being a thoroughly modern SUV inside-out.
Even if you don’t, you’d still appreciate the design and the feature-rich experience. It’s a worthy option that will help you stand out from the crowd. We only hope Tata backs this solid product with a strong sales and service experience.
|
Important Link
*you will be notified on WhatsApp as soon as the Sierra launches!
2025 Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more:
The Tata Sierra competes in a space where there are more than 10 options to consider. Here’s a quick check at how it stacks up against the most popular ones:
-
Hyundai Creta: spacious, comfortable and loaded. Can’t go wrong!
-
Kia Seltos: new model is expected in early 2026. Avoid this for now.
-
Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder: if you want dependable reliability and great mileage above all else.
- Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: can be considered for the badge value, but we hear new models are coming soon.
3 out of 3 found this helpful