    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Which EV Makes More Sense?

    A traditional compact eSUV or a coupe eSUV, which one should you pick? Time to find out

    Published On Feb 27, 2026 01:30 PM By Rohit

    3.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    e Vitara vs Curvv EV

    We recently got a new compact electric SUV, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It is the carmaker’s first go at a proper all-electric offering and is taking on some established rivals, one of which is the Tata Curvv electric SUV-coupe. In this story, we compare the technical and other key specifications of the Maruti EV and the Tata Curvv EV:

    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Prices

    Model

    Maruti e Vitara (introductory)

    Tata Curvv EV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh + up to Rs 4.39 per km

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh

    Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The e Vitara is more affordable than the Curvv EV when the full prices are considered.

    • Maruti has positioned the entry-level variant of the e Vitara to be more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Curvv EV by around Rs 1.5 lakh.

    • Even at the top end, the e Vitara is more affordable than the Tata EV by over Rs 2 lakh.

    • Under the battery rental scheme for the e Vitara, you need to pay a battery usage fee of Rs 3.99 per km with the smaller battery and Rs 4.39 per km with its larger battery. This makes it an even more budget friendly proposition against the Curvv EV.

    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions

    Dimension

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Curvv EV

    Difference

    Length

    4,275 mm

    4,310 mm

    (- 35 mm)

    Width

    1,800 mm

    1,810 mm

    (- 10 mm)

    Height

    1,640 mm

    1,637 mm

    + 3 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,700 mm

    2,560 mm

    + 140 mm
    • While the Curvv EV is longer and wider by 35 mm and 10 mm, respectively, over the e Vitara, the latter is slightly taller and has a relatively longer wheelbase of 140 mm.

    Maruti e Vitara
    Tata Curvv EV

    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Colour Options

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Curvv EV

    Nexa Blue

    Virtual Sunrise

    Splendid Silver

    Empowered Oxide

    Arctic White

    Pristine White

    Grandeur Grey

    Pure Grey

    Opulent Red

    Flame Red

    Bluish Black

    Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black roof

    Arctic White with Bluish Black roof

    Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof

    Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof

    • The e Vitara has the maximum colourway options between the two EVs here.

    • While it comes in only four dual-tone paint shades, the Curvv EV gets the choice of a black roof with all five monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.

    • We had already covered the 10 colourway choices in detail when the e Vitara was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025.

    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

    Feature

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Curvv EV

    Auto-LED projector headlights

    ✅ (with follow-me-home function)

    ✅ (with welcome and goodbye function)

    LED DRLs

    ✅ (3-piece)

    ✅ (as part of the full-width LED light bar)

    LED positioning lamp

    Front LED fog lamps

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    Flush-type door handles

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic)

    Wheels

    18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

    18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

    LED tail lights

    Upholstery

    Fabric+leather

    Leatherette

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment

    ✅ (2-spoke unit)

    ✅ (2-spoke unit with tilt adjustment only)

    Centre console with cupholders

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Reclining rear seats

    ✅(with 10-way sliding function)

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Auto up/down power windows for all doors

    Glovebox illumination

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-A and Type-C (front and back each)

    Type-A and 45 W Type-C (front) and 45 W Type-C (rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    10.25-inches

    Ventilated front seats

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    PM2.5 air filter

    Air purifier

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Sunroof

    Fixed single-pane glass panel

    Panoramic

    Paddle shifters

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (multi-colour)

    Power-adjustable front seats

    ✅ (10-way driver-side only)

    ✅ (6-way)

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

    Powered tailgate

    ✅ (with gesture control)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    10.1-inch touchscreen 

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    10 (including 1 sub-woofer and 1 amplifier)

    9 (including 1 sub-woofer)

    Connected car tech

    Alexa connectivity

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    7

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Cornering control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2)

    ✅(Level-2)
    • Both Maruti and Tata have loaded their respective compact electric offerings with bucketloads of new-age features. Common equipment includes a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, and automatic climate control.

    Maruti e Vitara
    Tata Curvv EV cabin

    • The e Vitara does have some small but functional feature advantages over the Curvv EV which include telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, auto up/down for all windows, a 10-speaker sound system, seven airbags, and even cornering control.

    • That said, the Curvv EV also draws a few brownie points of its own by way of cornering function for the front LED fog lamps, an air purifier, paddle shifters, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and hill-descent control.

    • Thankfully, both are more well rounded packages when their safety tech is considered. Both come with ESC, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and even Level-2 ADAS.

    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain Details

    Specification

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Curvv EV

    Battery pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    45 kWh

    55 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    150 PS

    167 PS

    Torque

    193 Nm

    193 Nm

    215 Nm

    215 Nm

    Claimed range

    440 km (ARAI)

    543 km (ARAI)

    430 km (MIDC part I+II)

    502 km (MIDC part I+II)
    • Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the e Vitara that gets larger battery pack options in both the versions offered in India.

    Maruti e Vitara

    • While the e Vitara’s larger battery pack version is the more powerful of the two, it’s the Curvv EV’s powertrain with the smaller battery pack option that is the more powerful of the two.

    • When the torque figures of the two EVs are considered, it’s the Curvv EV whose powertrain makes the highest figure.

    Tata Curvv EV

    Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Charging Options

    Specification

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Curvv EV

    15A plug point

    45 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 17.5 hours55 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 21 hours

    AC fast charger

    7.4 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours (49 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 9 hours (61 kWh)

    45 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours (7.2 kW unit)

    55 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 7.9 hours (7.2 kW unit)

    DC fast charger

    10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit

    45 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 40 mins (using 60 kW+ unit)

    55 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 40 mins (using 70 kW+ unit)
    • Since the e Vitara’s battery packs are larger compared to the corresponding versions of the Curvv EV, its larger unit takes longer to charge using an AC fast charger. Also, while Maruti offers a 7.4 kW charging option, the Curvv EV comes with a 7.2 kW unit.

    • The DC fast charging speed is also quicker on the Curvv EV compared to the e Vitara, both of which come with a 70 kW charging rate.

    CarDekho Says…

    Although late to the EV party, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is a well-rounded package for new and first-time EV buyers with a claimed range of more than 500 km. While its in-cabin space might be a let-down for some owners, the elongated features set and a balanced drive do make up for it.

    Maruti e Vitara

    The Curvv EV, on the other hand, stands out due to its SUV-coupe design and generous boot space on offer. Although it may lose out on some practical bits and rear seat comfort, it comes with multiple battery pack options with up to 400 km of real-world range, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a compact electric vehicle.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti e Vitara

