Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Which EV Makes More Sense?

We recently got a new compact electric SUV, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It is the carmaker’s first go at a proper all-electric offering and is taking on some established rivals, one of which is the Tata Curvv electric SUV-coupe. In this story, we compare the technical and other key specifications of the Maruti EV and the Tata Curvv EV:

Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Prices

Model Maruti e Vitara (introductory) Tata Curvv EV Price (with BaaS) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh + up to Rs 4.39 per km – Price (without BaaS) Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh

The e Vitara is more affordable than the Curvv EV when the full prices are considered.

Maruti has positioned the entry-level variant of the e Vitara to be more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Curvv EV by around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Even at the top end, the e Vitara is more affordable than the Tata EV by over Rs 2 lakh.

Under the battery rental scheme for the e Vitara, you need to pay a battery usage fee of Rs 3.99 per km with the smaller battery and Rs 4.39 per km with its larger battery. This makes it an even more budget friendly proposition against the Curvv EV.

Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions

Dimension Maruti e Vitara Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4,275 mm 4,310 mm (- 35 mm) Width 1,800 mm 1,810 mm (- 10 mm) Height 1,640 mm 1,637 mm + 3 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,560 mm + 140 mm

While the Curvv EV is longer and wider by 35 mm and 10 mm, respectively, over the e Vitara, the latter is slightly taller and has a relatively longer wheelbase of 140 mm.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

If you want to compare how the Maruti EV stacks up against the Hyundai Creta Electric, we have covered that in a separate story, too.

Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Colour Options

Maruti e Vitara Tata Curvv EV Nexa Blue Virtual Sunrise Splendid Silver Empowered Oxide Arctic White Pristine White Grandeur Grey Pure Grey Opulent Red Flame Red Bluish Black – Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black roof – Arctic White with Bluish Black roof – Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof – Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof –

The e Vitara has the maximum colourway options between the two EVs here.

While it comes in only four dual-tone paint shades, the Curvv EV gets the choice of a black roof with all five monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.

We had already covered the 10 colourway choices in detail when the e Vitara was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025.

Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

Feature Maruti e Vitara Tata Curvv EV Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ (with follow-me-home function) ✅ (with welcome and goodbye function) LED DRLs ✅ (3-piece) ✅ (as part of the full-width LED light bar) LED positioning lamp ❌ ✅ Front LED fog lamps ✅ ✅ (with cornering function) Flush-type door handles ❌ ✅ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ (dynamic) Wheels 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Upholstery Fabric+leather Leatherette Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment ✅ (2-spoke unit) ✅ (2-spoke unit with tilt adjustment only) Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Reclining rear seats ✅(with 10-way sliding function) ✅ (with 2-step recline function) Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ✅ Auto up/down power windows for all doors ✅ ❌ Glovebox illumination ✅ ✅ Glovebox cooling ❌ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ USB charging ports Type-A and Type-C (front and back each) Type-A and 45 W Type-C (front) and 45 W Type-C (rear) Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 10.25-inches Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ✅ ❌ Air purifier ❌ ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Sunroof Fixed single-pane glass panel Panoramic Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ (multi-colour) ✅ Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (10-way driver-side only) ✅ (6-way) Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ (with gesture control) Touchscreen infotainment system 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 10 (including 1 sub-woofer and 1 amplifier) 9 (including 1 sub-woofer) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ❌ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ❌ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Cornering control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ All four disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ✅(Level-2)

Both Maruti and Tata have loaded their respective compact electric offerings with bucketloads of new-age features. Common equipment includes a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, and automatic climate control.

The e Vitara does have some small but functional feature advantages over the Curvv EV which include telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, auto up/down for all windows, a 10-speaker sound system, seven airbags, and even cornering control.

That said, the Curvv EV also draws a few brownie points of its own by way of cornering function for the front LED fog lamps, an air purifier, paddle shifters, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and hill-descent control.

Thankfully, both are more well rounded packages when their safety tech is considered. Both come with ESC, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and even Level-2 ADAS.

Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain Details

Specification Maruti e Vitara Tata Curvv EV Battery pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 45 kWh 55 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS 150 PS 167 PS Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed range 440 km (ARAI) 543 km (ARAI) 430 km (MIDC part I+II) 502 km (MIDC part I+II)

Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the e Vitara that gets larger battery pack options in both the versions offered in India.

While the e Vitara’s larger battery pack version is the more powerful of the two, it’s the Curvv EV’s powertrain with the smaller battery pack option that is the more powerful of the two.

When the torque figures of the two EVs are considered, it’s the Curvv EV whose powertrain makes the highest figure.

That said, it’s the e Vitara that has a relatively higher claimed range figure compared to the corresponding versions of Tata’s electric SUV-coupe.

We have also compared the technical specifications and other important details of the Maruti e Vitara with those of the MG Windsor EV extensively in a separate story.

Maruti e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV: Charging Options

Specification Maruti e Vitara Tata Curvv EV 15A plug point – 45 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 17.5 hours55 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 21 hours AC fast charger 7.4 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours (49 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 9 hours (61 kWh) 45 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours (7.2 kW unit) 55 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 7.9 hours (7.2 kW unit) DC fast charger 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit 45 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 40 mins (using 60 kW+ unit) 55 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 40 mins (using 70 kW+ unit)

Since the e Vitara’s battery packs are larger compared to the corresponding versions of the Curvv EV, its larger unit takes longer to charge using an AC fast charger. Also, while Maruti offers a 7.4 kW charging option, the Curvv EV comes with a 7.2 kW unit.

The DC fast charging speed is also quicker on the Curvv EV compared to the e Vitara, both of which come with a 70 kW charging rate.

CarDekho Says…

Although late to the EV party, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is a well-rounded package for new and first-time EV buyers with a claimed range of more than 500 km. While its in-cabin space might be a let-down for some owners, the elongated features set and a balanced drive do make up for it.

The Curvv EV, on the other hand, stands out due to its SUV-coupe design and generous boot space on offer. Although it may lose out on some practical bits and rear seat comfort, it comes with multiple battery pack options with up to 400 km of real-world range, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a compact electric vehicle.