2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Tata Curvv EV: Which Of These Electric Tata SUV Makes More Sense Today?
The two Tata electric SUVs are very different in their mannerisms. Find out which one suits you more
Published On Jul 01, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein
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The electric SUV segment in India is expanding rapidly, with many Indian carmakers currently leading the charge in the mass-market space. Tata is one such manufacturer that already has a strong EV portfolio, with the newly launched Sierra EV extending the lineup. Unlike the original Sierra, the new model is a modern electric SUV with a premium positioning, more space, and a high level of equipment.
On the other hand, we have Tata’s Curvv EV, which is positioned below the Sierra EV. On paper, both SUVs share Tata’s latest EV technology, but they target slightly different buyers. So how do they compare, and which one is the better overall package? Let’s understand this better.
Price
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Model
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Tata Sierra EV
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Tata Curvv EV
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh
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Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh
- The Curvv EV is positioned as a more affordable electric SUV, while the Sierra EV sits above it as a premium offering.
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The Sierra EV in its base trim is Rs 1.80 lakh more expensive, while its top-spec trim is priced at Rs 6.5 lakh more than that of the Curvv EV.
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To justify the premium, the Sierra EV also brings more space, a larger footprint, additional features and a much more capable powertrain.
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Scope for negotiation
Since the Sierra EV is a newer car, you won’t be able to extract a significant discount. On the other hand, dealerships will be more generous in offering discounts on the Curvv EV.
Design
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Parameter
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Tata Sierra EV
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Tata Curvv EV
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Difference
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Length
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4340 mm
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4310 mm
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+30 mm
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Width
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1841 mm
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1810 mm
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+31 mm
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Height
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1715 mm
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1637 mm
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+78 mm
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Wheelbase
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2730 mm
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2560 mm
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+170 mm
- The Sierra EV is noticeably larger than the Curvv EV, especially in terms of wheelbase and height.
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The extra wheelbase should translate into better rear-seat space, while the taller profile gives the Sierra a more traditional SUV stance compared to the Curvv EV’s coupe-inspired design.
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Overall, the Sierra EV feels like a vehicle from a higher segment, while the Curvv EV focuses more on style and sporty proportions.
Colour Options
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Tata Sierra EV
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Tata Curvv EV
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Nainital Nocturne
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Virtual Sunrise
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Andaman Adventure
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Empowered Oxide
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Rishikesh Rapids
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Pristine White
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Coorg Cloud
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Pure Grey
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Bengal Rouge
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Flame Red
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Pristine White
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—
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Pure Grey
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—
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—
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—
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—
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—
- The Sierra EV has two more colour options than the Curvv EV.
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The Curvv EV comes with a black roof, with all five monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.
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The Sierra EV also gets Tata’s latest nomenclature for the colours, many of which are inspired by Indian landscapes.
Powertrain
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Tata Sierra EV
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Tata Curvv EV
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Battery
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63 kWh
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75 kWh
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75 kWh
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45 kWh
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55 kWh
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No of electric motor(s)
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1
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1
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2
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1
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1
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Claimed range
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565 km
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665 km
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624 km
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430 km
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502 km
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Drivetrain
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Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
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Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
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All-wheel-drive (AWD)
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Front-wheel- drive (FWD)
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Front-wheel-drive (FWD)
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Power
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238 PS
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209 PS
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209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)
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150 PS
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167 PS
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Torque
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315 Nm
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315 Nm
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504 Nm
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215 Nm
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215 Nm
- The Sierra EV comes with larger battery pack options as well as a dual-motor setup too. It also offers more driving range when compared to the Curvv EV.
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The Sierra EV also makes much more output, especially if you go for the AWD variant.
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The Curvv EV is only available with the front-wheel-drive configuration.
Features
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Feature
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Tata Sierra EV
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Tata Curvv EV
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Auto LED Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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LED foglamps
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✅
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✅
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LED Taillamps
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✅
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✅
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Wheels
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19-inch alloy wheels
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18-inch alloy wheels
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Roof Rails
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✅
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✅
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Height-adjustable Driver Seat
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✅
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✅
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Ambient Lighting
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✅
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✅
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Infotainment Setup
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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Entertainment screen
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✅
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❌
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Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Instrument Cluster
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10.25-inch display
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10.25-inch display
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Head-up Display
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✅
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❌
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound system
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12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar
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9-speaker JBL sound system
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Cruise Control
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✅
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✅
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Climate Control
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Dual-zone
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Single-zone
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Keyless entry
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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✅
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Powered seats
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Yes (only driver side)
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Yes (only driver side)
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Sunroof
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Panoramic sunroof
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Panoramic sunroof
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Summon Mode
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✅
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❌
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Auto Parking Assist
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✅
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❌
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Front and rear centre Armrest
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✅
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✅
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Front seats with extendable underthigh support
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✅
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❌
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Boss mode
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✅(manual)
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❌
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In-car payment
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✅
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❌
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Powered tailgate
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✅
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✅
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Multi-drive Modes
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✅
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✅
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Boost Mode
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✅
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❌
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NFC Card Key
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✅
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❌
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Cooled Glovebox
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✅
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✅
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Connected Car Tech
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✅
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✅
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V2L
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✅
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❌
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V2V
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✅
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❌
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Airbags
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6
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6
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Parking Camera
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540-degree
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360-degree
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ESC (electronic stability control)
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✅
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✅
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Rain Sensing Wipers
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✅
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✅
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Front and rear sensors
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✅
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✅
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Rear defogger
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✅
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✅
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TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
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✅
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✅
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ADAS
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✅
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✅
- The Sierra EV justifies its premium positioning with plenty of extra equipment like Summon Mode, auto-park assist, V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology, an in-car payment system, as well as a 540-degree camera borrowed from the Harrier EV.
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It gets highlights like a triple-screen dashboard, larger wheels, better rear-seat comfort features, boss mode, a head-up display, and a more premium audio setup.
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The Curvv EV, however, continues to offer a strong feature list and remains one of the most equipped SUVs in its price range.
CarDekho Says
Choose the Tata Curvv EV if you want a stylish electric SUV with strong range, premium features, and a futuristic design without spending too much. Its coupe-like styling and impressive equipment list make it a strong choice for urban buyers.
Pick the Tata Sierra EV if you want a more spacious, premium, and SUV-like electric vehicle. It offers stronger road presence, a more luxurious cabin, better practicality, and a lot of additional features that make it feel like a genuine step above the Curvv EV.
Our recommendation would be to go for the Sierra EV, mainly due to its better packaging and larger battery pack options.
Other Options You Can Consider Besides Sierra EV Or Curvv EV
- MG ZS EV: A premium electric SUV with a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality, and strong features. However, it is due for an update.
- Hyundai Creta Electric: Offers a familiar SUV package with a plethora of features and Hyundai’s reliability.
- BYD Atto 3: A well-equipped electric SUV known for its battery technology, premium interior, and impressive range.
- Mahindra BE 6: One of the most popular EVs, with plenty of performance and a feature-loaded cabin.