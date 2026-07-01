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    2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Tata Curvv EV: Which Of These Electric Tata SUV Makes More Sense Today?

    The two Tata electric SUVs are very different in their mannerisms. Find out which one suits you more

    Published On Jul 01, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein

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    Sierra EV vs Curvv EV

    The electric SUV segment in India is expanding rapidly, with many Indian carmakers currently leading the charge in the mass-market space. Tata is one such manufacturer that already has a strong EV portfolio, with the newly launched Sierra EV extending the lineup. Unlike the original Sierra, the new model is a modern electric SUV with a premium positioning, more space, and a high level of equipment.

    On the other hand, we have Tata’s Curvv EV, which is positioned below the Sierra EV. On paper, both SUVs share Tata’s latest EV technology, but they target slightly different buyers. So how do they compare, and which one is the better overall package? Let’s understand this better.

    Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV 

    Tata Curvv EV 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

    Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh 
    • The Curvv EV is positioned as a more affordable electric SUV, while the Sierra EV sits above it as a premium offering.

    • The Sierra EV in its base trim is Rs 1.80 lakh more expensive, while its top-spec trim is priced at Rs 6.5 lakh more than that of the Curvv EV.

    • To justify the premium, the Sierra EV also brings more space, a larger footprint, additional features and a much more capable powertrain.

    Scope for negotiation

    Since the Sierra EV is a newer car, you won’t be able to extract a significant discount. On the other hand, dealerships will be more generous in offering discounts on the Curvv EV.

    Design

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Curvv EV 

    Difference

    Length

    4340 mm

    4310 mm

    +30 mm

    Width

    1841 mm

    1810 mm

    +31 mm

    Height 

    1715 mm 

    1637 mm 

    +78 mm

    Wheelbase

    2730 mm

    2560 mm

    +170 mm
    •  The Sierra EV is noticeably larger than the Curvv EV, especially in terms of wheelbase and height.

    Tata Sierra EV Side Profile

    • The extra wheelbase should translate into better rear-seat space, while the taller profile gives the Sierra a more traditional SUV stance compared to the Curvv EV’s coupe-inspired design.

    Tata Curvv EV rear three quarters

    • Overall, the Sierra EV feels like a vehicle from a higher segment, while the Curvv EV focuses more on style and sporty proportions.

    Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    Nainital Nocturne

    Virtual Sunrise

    Andaman Adventure

    Empowered Oxide

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Pristine White

    Coorg Cloud

    Pure Grey

    Bengal Rouge

    Flame Red 

    Pristine White

    Pure Grey

    •  The Sierra EV has two more colour options than the Curvv EV.

    • The Curvv EV comes with a black roof, with all five monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.

    • The Sierra EV also gets Tata’s latest nomenclature for the colours, many of which are inspired by Indian landscapes.

    Powertrain

     

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    Battery 

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    45 kWh

    55 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    1

    1

    Claimed range 

    565 km

    665 km

    624 km

    430 km

    502 km

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Front-wheel- drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    150 PS 

    167 PS

    Torque 

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    215 Nm

    215 Nm
    •  The Sierra EV comes with larger battery pack options as well as a dual-motor setup too. It also offers more driving range when compared to the Curvv EV. 

    • The Sierra EV also makes much more output, especially if you go for the AWD variant. 

    • The Curvv EV is only available with the front-wheel-drive configuration. 

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Entertainment screen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Head-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    9-speaker JBL sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (only driver side)

    Yes (only driver side)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Summon Mode

    Auto Parking Assist

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Boss mode

    ✅(manual)

    In-car payment

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Boost Mode

    NFC Card Key

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    V2L

    V2V

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking Camera

    540-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    •  The Sierra EV justifies its premium positioning with plenty of extra equipment like Summon Mode, auto-park assist, V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology, an in-car payment system, as well as a 540-degree camera borrowed from the Harrier EV.

    Tata Sierra EV Dashboard
    Tata Curvv EV cabin

    • It gets highlights like a triple-screen dashboard, larger wheels, better rear-seat comfort features, boss mode, a head-up display, and a more premium audio setup.

    • The Curvv EV, however, continues to offer a strong feature list and remains one of the most equipped SUVs in its price range.

    CarDekho Says

    Choose the Tata Curvv EV if you want a stylish electric SUV with strong range, premium features, and a futuristic design without spending too much. Its coupe-like styling and impressive equipment list make it a strong choice for urban buyers.

    Tata Curvv EV

    Pick the Tata Sierra EV if you want a more spacious, premium, and SUV-like electric vehicle. It offers stronger road presence, a more luxurious cabin, better practicality, and a lot of additional features that make it feel like a genuine step above the Curvv EV.

    Tata Sierra EV Front Quarter

    Our recommendation would be to go for the Sierra EV, mainly due to its better packaging and larger battery pack options.  

    Other Options You Can Consider Besides Sierra EV Or Curvv EV

    • MG ZS EV: A premium electric SUV with a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality, and strong features. However, it is due for an update. 
    • Hyundai Creta Electric: Offers a familiar SUV package with a plethora of features and Hyundai’s reliability.
    • BYD Atto 3: A well-equipped electric SUV known for its battery technology, premium interior, and impressive range.
    • Mahindra BE 6: One of the most popular EVs, with plenty of performance and a feature-loaded cabin.
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