2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Tata Curvv EV: Which Of These Electric Tata SUV Makes More Sense Today?

The electric SUV segment in India is expanding rapidly, with many Indian carmakers currently leading the charge in the mass-market space. Tata is one such manufacturer that already has a strong EV portfolio, with the newly launched Sierra EV extending the lineup. Unlike the original Sierra, the new model is a modern electric SUV with a premium positioning, more space, and a high level of equipment.

On the other hand, we have Tata’s Curvv EV, which is positioned below the Sierra EV. On paper, both SUVs share Tata’s latest EV technology, but they target slightly different buyers. So how do they compare, and which one is the better overall package? Let’s understand this better.

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV Tata Curvv EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

The Curvv EV is positioned as a more affordable electric SUV, while the Sierra EV sits above it as a premium offering.

The Sierra EV in its base trim is Rs 1.80 lakh more expensive, while its top-spec trim is priced at Rs 6.5 lakh more than that of the Curvv EV.

To justify the premium, the Sierra EV also brings more space, a larger footprint, additional features and a much more capable powertrain.

Scope for negotiation Since the Sierra EV is a newer car, you won’t be able to extract a significant discount. On the other hand, dealerships will be more generous in offering discounts on the Curvv EV.

Design

Parameter Tata Sierra EV Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4340 mm 4310 mm +30 mm Width 1841 mm 1810 mm +31 mm Height 1715 mm 1637 mm +78 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2560 mm +170 mm

The Sierra EV is noticeably larger than the Curvv EV, especially in terms of wheelbase and height.

The extra wheelbase should translate into better rear-seat space, while the taller profile gives the Sierra a more traditional SUV stance compared to the Curvv EV’s coupe-inspired design.

Overall, the Sierra EV feels like a vehicle from a higher segment, while the Curvv EV focuses more on style and sporty proportions.

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV Tata Curvv EV Nainital Nocturne Virtual Sunrise Andaman Adventure Empowered Oxide Rishikesh Rapids Pristine White Coorg Cloud Pure Grey Bengal Rouge Flame Red Pristine White — Pure Grey — — — — —

The Sierra EV has two more colour options than the Curvv EV.

The Sierra EV has two more colour options than the Curvv EV. The Curvv EV comes with a black roof, with all five monotone colours depending on the variant chosen.

The Sierra EV also gets Tata’s latest nomenclature for the colours, many of which are inspired by Indian landscapes.

Powertrain

Tata Sierra EV Tata Curvv EV Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 45 kWh 55 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 1 1 Claimed range 565 km 665 km 624 km 430 km 502 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Front-wheel- drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 150 PS 167 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm

The Sierra EV comes with larger battery pack options as well as a dual-motor setup too. It also offers more driving range when compared to the Curvv EV.

The Sierra EV comes with larger battery pack options as well as a dual-motor setup too. It also offers more driving range when compared to the Curvv EV. The Sierra EV also makes much more output, especially if you go for the AWD variant.

The Curvv EV is only available with the front-wheel-drive configuration.

Features

Feature Tata Sierra EV Tata Curvv EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Entertainment screen ✅ ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Head-up Display ✅ ❌ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar 9-speaker JBL sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (only driver side) Yes (only driver side) Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Summon Mode ✅ ❌ Auto Parking Assist ✅ ❌ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Front seats with extendable underthigh support ✅ ❌ Boss mode ✅(manual) ❌ In-car payment ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Boost Mode ✅ ❌ NFC Card Key ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L ✅ ❌ V2V ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 Parking Camera 540-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

The Sierra EV justifies its premium positioning with plenty of extra equipment like Summon Mode, auto-park assist, V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology, an in-car payment system, as well as a 540-degree camera borrowed from the Harrier EV.

It gets highlights like a triple-screen dashboard, larger wheels, better rear-seat comfort features, boss mode, a head-up display, and a more premium audio setup.

The Curvv EV, however, continues to offer a strong feature list and remains one of the most equipped SUVs in its price range.

CarDekho Says

Choose the Tata Curvv EV if you want a stylish electric SUV with strong range, premium features, and a futuristic design without spending too much. Its coupe-like styling and impressive equipment list make it a strong choice for urban buyers.

Pick the Tata Sierra EV if you want a more spacious, premium, and SUV-like electric vehicle. It offers stronger road presence, a more luxurious cabin, better practicality, and a lot of additional features that make it feel like a genuine step above the Curvv EV.

Our recommendation would be to go for the Sierra EV, mainly due to its better packaging and larger battery pack options.

Other Options You Can Consider Besides Sierra EV Or Curvv EV