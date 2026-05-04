Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Launched With Two New Variants And A New Colour Option

Tata Motors is known to update its product lineup regularly, and now the carmaker has rejigged the Curvv EV's variant lineup with two new SeriesX trims replacing the other variants sold till now. Along with this update, the carmaker has also introduced a new colour option for the coupe-SUV. Here are all the changes detailed:

2026 Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Variants And Price

Variant Prices Accomplished X 55 Rs 16.99 lakh Empowered X 55 Rs 19.19 lakh Empowered X 55 Dark Edition Rs 19.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Accomplished X 55 variant is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh, which is a massive Rs 2.25 lakh more affordable than the previously-sold Accomplished 55 trim that it is based on.

The Empowered X 55 variant retails for Rs 19.19 lakh, and is the new range-topping trim.

The Empowered X 55 can also be had in the Dark Edition guise with blacked-out exterior and interior elements for an additional Rs 30,000.

2026 Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: What’s New?

In terms of the changes, the SeriesX variants get an exclusive Nitro Crimson (Red) colour option in addition to existing colour options which include Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Virtual Sunrise and Pure Grey.

With this variant rejig, the Curvv EV now gets standard equipment such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-speaker sound system, 6-way powered driver seat, ventilated front and rear seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear sunshades, drive modes and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Standard safety equipment onboard the Curvv EV now includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, blind-spot view monitor and front and rear parking sensors.

Furthermore, the new top-end Empowered X 55 variant also adds features such as voice-assist for the panoramic sunroof, mood lighting, powered tailgate with gesture control, 9-speaker JBL sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

2026 Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Powertrain

The SeriesX variants of the Curvv EV are only available with the 55 kWh battery pack option, and Tata Motors has now discontinued the smaller 45 kWh battery pack that was on offer previously. Here are the specifications of the Curvv EV SeriesX:

Battery Pack 55 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 502 km Power 167 PS Torque 215 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

The Curvv EV 55 gets V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) functionalities, along with 70 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

2026 Tata Curvv EV: Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV goes up against other EVs in the compact SUV segment, such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, VinFast VF6 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.