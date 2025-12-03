2025 Maruti e Vitara vs Rivals: Dimensions Compared

Is it the largest in its segment? We find out

Maruti’s first EV, called the e Vitara, is set to be launched soon. The e Vitara, unlike some of its rivals, promises a more simplistic and conventional exterior design, putting functionality over glamour. But while we await prices for the same, we compare the dimensions of the e Vitara compared to its rivals from the hotly contested compact electric SUV space.

Dimensions Compared

Parameter Maruti e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Curvv EV Mahindra BE 6 MG ZS EV Length 4,275 mm 4,340 mm 4,310 mm 4,371 mm 4,323 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,790 mm 1,810 mm 1,907 mm 1,809 mm Height 1,640 mm 1,655 mm 1,637 mm 1,627 mm 1,649 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,610 mm 2,560 mm 2,775 mm 2,585 mm

Key Takeaways

The e Vitara is the smallest car here in terms of the length, and second smallest when it comes to the width, with only the Hyundai Creta Electric being narrower.

Despite this however, it still carries the second longest wheelbase in the segment at 2,700 mm, with only the BE 6 beating it out on this front.

In terms of the height, it sits somewhere in the middle of this crop of cars at 1,640 mm, which is taller than both the Indian cars on this list - the Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV, while on the other hand, it is shorter than the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric.

The Mahindra BE 6 is the longest, widest and boasts the most amount of distance between the wheels as well

While Maruti has not announced the pricing of the e Vitara yet, we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

While Maruti has not announced the pricing of the e Vitara yet, we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also check out all colour options of the e Vitara here along with our image gallery showcasing how it looks in real life.