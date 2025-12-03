2025 Maruti e Vitara vs Rivals: Dimensions Compared
Published On Dec 03, 2025 05:31 PM By Ved
-
Is it the largest in its segment? We find out
Maruti’s first EV, called the e Vitara, is set to be launched soon. The e Vitara, unlike some of its rivals, promises a more simplistic and conventional exterior design, putting functionality over glamour. But while we await prices for the same, we compare the dimensions of the e Vitara compared to its rivals from the hotly contested compact electric SUV space.
Dimensions Compared
|
Parameter
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Mahindra BE 6
|
MG ZS EV
|
Length
|
4,275 mm
|
4,340 mm
|
4,310 mm
|
4,371 mm
|
4,323 mm
|
Width
|
1,800 mm
|
1,790 mm
|
1,810 mm
|
1,907 mm
|
1,809 mm
|
Height
|
1,640 mm
|
1,655 mm
|
1,637 mm
|
1,627 mm
|
1,649 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,700 mm
|
2,610 mm
|
2,560 mm
|
2,775 mm
|
2,585 mm
Key Takeaways
-
The e Vitara is the smallest car here in terms of the length, and second smallest when it comes to the width, with only the Hyundai Creta Electric being narrower.
-
Despite this however, it still carries the second longest wheelbase in the segment at 2,700 mm, with only the BE 6 beating it out on this front.
-
In terms of the height, it sits somewhere in the middle of this crop of cars at 1,640 mm, which is taller than both the Indian cars on this list - the Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV, while on the other hand, it is shorter than the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric.
-
The Mahindra BE 6 is the longest, widest and boasts the most amount of distance between the wheels as well
So this is how the Maruti e Vitara stacks up against other compact electric SUVs of the same segment. You can also read our story about some key details of the India-spec e Vitara that Maruti revealed yesterday.
While Maruti has not announced the pricing of the e Vitara yet, we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also check out all colour options of the e Vitara here along with our image gallery showcasing how it looks in real life.