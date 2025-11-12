Tata Harrier And Tata Safari With Petrol Power To Launch On December 9

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to debut in the Tata Sierra before it’s plonked into these two SUVs

For those who want the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier with petrol power, there is some good news. Both the SUVs will get a new turbo-petrol engine, which will be launched on December 9. This addition has been long-awaited, as both SUVs have so far been offered only with a diesel engine. The new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine was first showcased by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2023.

This engine is also expected to make its debut in the Tata Sierra, which is set to be launched on November 25. If you want to take a closer look at Tata's upcoming new SUV, our image gallery will give you a detailed design decode of the new Tata Sierra.

Since most of the other SUVs in this category already get petrol variants, the introduction of this turbo-petrol engine could make the Harrier and Safari more appealing to buyers. Besides, these new petrol variants can also get some updates in features. Here’s all that you can expect:

Powertrain Option

Here’s how the powertrain distribution would look in the Tata Harrier and Safari:

Engine Option 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder T-GDi turbo petrol (New) 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 350 Nm

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

While the transmission details are yet to be confirmed, the engine is likely to be paired with both manual and automatic transmissions, including a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). While the turbopetrol engine offers the same power as the diesel unit, it's obvious that the latter puts out more torque.

Features Onboard

The petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari are expected to be equipped with more or less the same feature set as the diesel variants. Some of their shared key features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, multi-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.

Both SUVs also share a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP and they are equipped with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Tata has recently updated the Curvv and Curvv EV with some additional features, which you can check out here.

Price And Rivals

The petrol variants of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari will likely be priced lower than the diesel variants of the SUVs. For your reference, the price range of the existing variants of the Harrier and Safari is as follows:

Model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Safari Rs 14.66 lakh to Rs 25.96 lakh Tata Harrier Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25.25 lakh

The Tata Safari competes against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar while the Tata Harrier rivals the MG Hector and Jeep Compass.