Published On Jul 01, 2024 03:01 PM By Dipan for Porsche Taycan

The facelifted Porsche Taycan has a bigger battery pack with increased range figures

Facelifted Porsche Taycan launched in India.

Has two models on offer: 4S II and Turbo II.

Features new HD Matrix LED headlights and a new front grille with redesigned air vents.

Gets new 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and a new rear tail light with an illuminated logo.

Gets a driving mode button on the steering wheel and an ADAS lever behind the wheel as standard now.

Prices range from Rs 1.89 crore to Rs 2.53 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Porsche Taycan facelift made its global debut earlier in 2024 and the updated performance EV sedan is now up for grabs in India as well. Featuring subtle design changes, powertrain enhancements and a higher claimed range, it is listed on the Porsche India website with the following prices:

Model Porsche Taycan 4S II Porsche Taycan Turbo II Starting Prices Rs 1.89 crore Rs 2.53 crore

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Battery, Electric Motor, and Range

Porsche has installed a more powerful 89 kWh battery pack which can be upgraded to a 105 kWh unit with an optional Performance Battery Plus Pack. Here are the details:

Model Porsche Taycan 4S II Porsche Taycan Turbo II Performance Battery Pack (standard) Performance Battery Plus Pack (optional) Performance Battery Plus Pack (standard) Battery Pack 89 kWh 105 kWh 105 kWh Power* 460 PS 517 PS 707 PS Torque (with launch control)* 695 Nm 710 Nm 890 Nm Drivetrain AWD AWD AWD Claimed Range (WLTP)* Up to 557 km Up to 642 km Up to 629 km

*Porsche is yet to reveal India-spec figures, hence these are figures based on the UK-spec Taycan for reference

The Turbo model further gets a new ‘push-to-pass’ function that gives a 95 PS boost for 10 seconds to the car.

The facelifted Porsche Taycan now features up to 320 kW DC fast charging, which is 50 kW more than before. An 11 kW AC charger is offered as standard equipment now.

Exteriors

The facelifted Porsche Taycan gets new HD Matrix-LED lights that are now flatter, but have the outgoing model’s four-point DRLs. The front bumper has also been redesigned to feature redesigned air vents. The Turbo model gets exclusive Turbonite painted design elements. At the rear, the Porsche logo gets an illumination function and is placed beneath a clear panel. The 21-inch alloy wheels have also been redesigned with lighter aero wheels wrapped with low-resistance tyres.

On the chassis front, the 2024 Porsche Taycan gets adaptive air suspension as standard, with an option to upgrade to an active suspension setup for the all-wheel-drive Turbo II variant. The weight of the Taycan lineup has also been reduced by up to 15 kg.

Interior

The changes inside are also subtle, with the user interface (UI) getting visual updates for the 10.9-inch infotainment system, the 16.8-inch fully digital driver’s display and the optional passenger’s display. Moreover, the infotainment system and the passenger’s display now support video streaming.

The driving mode button which can be opted for as an option, is now standard. There’s also a new lever behind the steering wheel on the left side by which settings of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) can be accessed. Porsche is also offering two leather-free seat upholstery options with this facelift.

Features and Safety

The Porsche Taycan now gets more standard features than before. These include a heads-up display, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, a heating function on all four seats and the steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and type-C ports on the driver and passenger side. Four-zone AC, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and up to 14-speaker Bose sound system are the other features on offer.

The safety net includes six airbags, and ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, active speed limit assist and a driver drowsiness detection feature. A parking assistant with a reverse camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts at the rear, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is also available. The Turbo model further gets an active bonnet for pedestrian safety which raises the rear portion of the bonnet to reduce the crash impact when the front sensors detect a crash.

Rivals

The Porsche Taycan’s closest rival will remain its mechanical sibling, the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, both of which have also received a global update recently. It is a sportier alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and AMG EQS 53. The pre-facelift Taycan has had multiple recalls, including a recent one involving the front brake system. We would hope that many of those kinks of the first-ever Porsche EV have also been ironed out in this facelifted package.

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Taycan Automatic