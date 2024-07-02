Modified On Jul 02, 2024 12:07 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Creta EV

Spy shots reveal a similar cabin theme as the regular Creta, along with a new steering wheel

The Creta EV will be based on the facelifted Creta launched in early 2024.

Hyundai is expected to equip the Creta EV with dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

No major changes expected on the outside except a closed-off grille, new set of alloy wheels, and redesigned bumpers.

The battery and electric motor setup is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to offer a claimed range of over 400 km.

Launch expected in early 2025; prices could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta EV has been in development for some time now and it is expected to be launched in early 2025. Recently, a new set of spy shots of the Creta EV has surfaced on the internet, providing us with a clear look at its interior.

Interior Changes

As seen in the image above, the Creta EV will feature the same cabin layout as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, including the dual-tone theme and the integrated dual-digital displays. However, the spy shot reveals a new 3-spoke steering wheel exclusive to the all-electric Creta as was prevalent on one of the previously spotted test mules. The Creta EV also gets its drive selector behind the steering wheel, instead of in the centre console, similar to the one seen on the more premium Ioniq 5 EV from Hyundai.

A Slightly Tweaked Exterior

On the exterior, a close look at the side profile reveals a new alloy wheel design. While the Creta EV is likely to carry on with the same all-LED lighting from the regular model, we expect Hyundai to offer it with slightly redesigned bumpers. Other expected design changes include a closed-off grille, tweaked bumper, and same L-shaped LED DRLs.

Expected Features And Safety

The Creta EV is expected to borrow most of its features from its ICE sibling like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, it could get six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like auto emergency braking, lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

Creta EV Electric Powertrain

Hyundai has not yet disclosed details about the Creta EV's battery pack and electric motor. However, it is expected to feature a big battery pack, which can offer a claimed range of over 400 km. The Creta EV will support DC fast charging and may also include multi-level regenerative braking.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV, and it will also serve as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

