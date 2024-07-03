Kia Seltos Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 19,000
The starting price of the Seltos has remained unchanged, while the lowest increment is witnessed by the fully loaded X-Line variants
-
Maximum increment of Rs 19,000 applicable to the mid-spec HTX diesel-iMT variant.
-
Some other variants, including the base-spec petrol, have been unaffected by the price increment.
-
New prices range between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
Shortly after introducing a new higher-spec GTX variant of the Kia Seltos, the Korean carmaker has now increased prices of the compact SUV across the lineup. That said, some of its variants are unaffected by this upward price revision. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise price list of the Kia SUV:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTK
|
Rs 12.24 lakh
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 14.06 lakh
|
Rs 14.06 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTK Plus CVT
|
Rs 15.42 lakh
|
Rs 15.42 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTX
|
Rs 15.30 lakh
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
Rs 16.87 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
HTK Plus iMT
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 15.62 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.73 lakh
|
Rs 18.73 lakh
|
No difference
|
GTX DCT (new variant)
|
–
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
–
|
GTX+ (S) DCT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line (S) DCT
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTX Plus DCT
|
Rs 19.73 lakh
|
Rs 19.73 lakh
|
No difference
|
GTX Plus DCT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Rs 20.37 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
HTE
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
Rs 12.41 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTK Plus AT
|
Rs 16.92 lakh
|
Rs 16.92 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTX
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
Rs 16.96 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 18.22 lakh
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.76 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
No difference
|
GTX AT (new variant)
|
–
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
–
|
GTX Plus (S) AT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line (S) AT
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
No difference
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Rs 20.37 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
- Prices of the Kia Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 19,000, with the mid-spec HTX diesel-iMT variant witnessing the maximum hike.
-
Some variants, including the base-spec petrol, have remained unaffected by the price correction, while the least price increment has been of Rs 2,000.
-
Revised prices of the Seltos range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh.
Powertrain Details
Kia offers the Seltos with the following engine-gearbox options:
|
Specification
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT
*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)
^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission
Kia Seltos Competition
The Kia Seltos takes on other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.
All prices ex-showroom pan-India
