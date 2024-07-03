Published On Jul 03, 2024 06:25 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The starting price of the Seltos has remained unchanged, while the lowest increment is witnessed by the fully loaded X-Line variants

Maximum increment of Rs 19,000 applicable to the mid-spec HTX diesel-iMT variant.

Some other variants, including the base-spec petrol, have been unaffected by the price increment.

New prices range between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Shortly after introducing a new higher-spec GTX variant of the Kia Seltos, the Korean carmaker has now increased prices of the compact SUV across the lineup. That said, some of its variants are unaffected by this upward price revision. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise price list of the Kia SUV:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol HTE Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh No difference HTK Rs 12.24 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh +Rs 5,000 HTK Plus Rs 14.06 lakh Rs 14.06 lakh No difference HTK Plus CVT Rs 15.42 lakh Rs 15.42 lakh No difference HTX Rs 15.30 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh +Rs 15,000 HTX CVT Rs 16.72 lakh Rs 16.87 lakh +Rs 15,000 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol HTK Plus iMT Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 15.62 lakh +Rs 17,000 HTX Plus iMT Rs 18.73 lakh Rs 18.73 lakh No difference GTX DCT (new variant) – Rs 19 lakh – GTX+ (S) DCT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh No difference X-Line (S) DCT Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh No difference HTX Plus DCT Rs 19.73 lakh Rs 19.73 lakh No difference GTX Plus DCT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference X-Line DCT Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20.37 lakh +Rs 2,000 1.5-litre Diesel HTE Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.41 lakh +Rs 6,000 HTK Rs 13.68 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh +Rs 12,000 HTK Plus Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh No difference HTK Plus AT Rs 16.92 lakh Rs 16.92 lakh No difference HTX Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 16.96 lakh +Rs 16,000 HTX iMT Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh +Rs 19,000 HTX AT Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh +Rs 17,000 HTX Plus Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 18.76 lakh +Rs 6,000 HTX Plus iMT Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh No difference GTX AT (new variant) – Rs 19 lakh – GTX Plus (S) AT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh No difference X-Line (S) AT Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh No difference GTX Plus AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference X-Line AT Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20.37 lakh +Rs 2,000

Prices of the Kia Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 19,000, with the mid-spec HTX diesel-iMT variant witnessing the maximum hike.

Some variants, including the base-spec petrol, have remained unaffected by the price correction, while the least price increment has been of Rs 2,000.

Revised prices of the Seltos range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh.

Powertrain Details

Kia offers the Seltos with the following engine-gearbox options:

Specification 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Seltos Competition

The Kia Seltos takes on other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Seltos diesel