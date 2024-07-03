  • English
Kia Seltos Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 19,000

Published On Jul 03, 2024 06:25 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The starting price of the Seltos has remained unchanged, while the lowest increment is witnessed by the fully loaded X-Line variants

  • Maximum increment of Rs 19,000 applicable to the mid-spec HTX diesel-iMT variant.

  • Some other variants, including the base-spec petrol, have been unaffected by the price increment.

  • New prices range between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Shortly after introducing a new higher-spec GTX variant of the Kia Seltos, the Korean carmaker has now increased prices of the compact SUV across the lineup. That said, some of its variants are unaffected by this upward price revision. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise price list of the Kia SUV:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

HTE

Rs 10.90 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh

No difference

HTK

Rs 12.24 lakh

Rs 12.29 lakh

+Rs 5,000

HTK Plus

Rs 14.06 lakh

Rs 14.06 lakh

No difference

HTK Plus CVT

Rs 15.42 lakh

Rs 15.42 lakh

No difference

HTX

Rs 15.30 lakh

Rs 15.45 lakh

+Rs 15,000

HTX CVT

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 16.87 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

HTK Plus iMT

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 15.62 lakh

+Rs 17,000

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 18.73 lakh

Rs 18.73 lakh

No difference

GTX DCT (new variant)

Rs 19 lakh

GTX+ (S) DCT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 19.40 lakh

No difference

X-Line (S) DCT

Rs 19.65 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

No difference

HTX Plus DCT

Rs 19.73 lakh

Rs 19.73 lakh

No difference

GTX Plus DCT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

No difference

X-Line DCT

Rs 20.35 lakh

Rs 20.37 lakh

+Rs 2,000

1.5-litre Diesel

HTE

Rs 12.35 lakh

Rs 12.41 lakh

+Rs 6,000

HTK

Rs 13.68 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

+Rs 12,000

HTK Plus

Rs 15.55 lakh

Rs 15.55 lakh

No difference

HTK Plus AT

Rs 16.92 lakh

Rs 16.92 lakh

No difference

HTX

Rs 16.80 lakh

Rs 16.96 lakh

+Rs 16,000

HTX iMT

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 17.19 lakh

+Rs 19,000

HTX AT

Rs 18.22 lakh

Rs 18.39 lakh

+Rs 17,000

HTX Plus

Rs 18.70 lakh

Rs 18.76 lakh

+Rs 6,000

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 18.95 lakh

Rs 18.95 lakh

No difference

GTX AT (new variant)

Rs 19 lakh

GTX Plus (S) AT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 19.40 lakh

No difference

X-Line (S) AT

Rs 19.65 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

No difference

GTX Plus AT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

No difference

X-Line AT

Rs 20.35 lakh

Rs 20.37 lakh

+Rs 2,000
2023 Kia Seltos

Powertrain Details

Kia offers the Seltos with the following engine-gearbox options:

Specification

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Seltos Engine

Kia Seltos Competition

The Kia Seltos takes on other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

