Mahindra Marazzo Discontinued? No Longer Listed On Official Website

It was introduced as an alternative to the popular Toyota Innova and was available with both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations

Mahindra Marazzo was launched back in 2018.

Its sales had started to dwindle in recent months, with them not even crossing the 100-unit mark since September 2023.

It was available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configuration across three variants.

The MPV was offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (123 PS/300 Nm) mated to 6-speed manual transmission only.

The prices of Marazzo started at Rs 14.59 lakh and went up to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Marazzo has been removed from the carmaker's website, hinting towards its silent discontinuation. With its removal, Mahindra no longer offers any MPVs, focusing solely on SUVs in the Indian market. Launched in 2018, the Marazzo was offered only with a diesel engine.

Low Sales Effect

In the last 12 months, Mahindra managed to dispatch double-digit numbers of the MPV, with the only time the figure crossed the 100-unit mark in September 2023 (144 units). Also, given the low demand for the Marazzo, Mahindra might have skipped on giving it some thorough updates throughout its lifecycle, which is also likely to have impacted its sales.

Mahindra Marazzo: An Overview

The MPV from Mahindra was offered in three variants and was available in both 7 and 8 seater options. It was powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 123 PS and 300 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

In terms of features, it came with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control. Its safety kit included dual airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX seat anchors, rear defogger, and rear parking sensors with camera.

Its direct rivals were the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carens MPVs. Towards the end of its lifecycle, it was priced between Rs 14.59 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

