Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Bookings Paused, Removed From Official Indian Website

The I-Pace was one of the first few luxury electric SUVs to go on sale in India, having a WLTP-claimed range of up to 470 km

Jaguar initially sold the I-Pace in three variants: S, SE and HSE.

Towards the end of its lifecycle, it was only available in the fully loaded HSE variant before being axed.

It had a 90 kWh battery pack with a dual-motor AWD setup.

Features on offer included a 10-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags.

Its last recorded price was Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Jaguar I-Pace, which was one of the first few luxury electric vehicles to go on sale in India, has now been silently removed from the carmaker’s Indian website. Jaguar has also paused accepting bookings of the electric SUV, which further confirm the possibility of its discontinuation in India.

Jaguar I-Pace: An Overview

Back in 2021, Jaguar began its electric innings in India with the I-Pace as a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron SUV. It was available in three variants: S, SE, and HSE. However, towards the end of its lifecycle, the I-Pace was available in a single HSE variant.

The all-electric Jaguar SUV was available with a single battery pack option and two motors, details of which are as follows:

Specification Jaguar I-Pace Battery Pack 90 kWh No. of electric motors Dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Power 400 PS Torque 696 Nm WLTP-claimed range 470 km

It had a 0-100 kmph runtime of just 4.8 seconds.

The I-Pace supported a DC fast charger of up to 60 kW, which used to charge the SUV in just 15 minutes for a range of 127 km. Using the same fast charger, the I-Pace could be charged to 100 percent in just 55 minutes. With a 50 kW charger, the I-Pace’s battery pack was juiced up in an hour for a range of up to 270 km. You also got a 7.4 kW AC charger and an optional 11 kW wallbox charger, the latter fully charging the car in 12.9 hours.

Features And Safety Tech

Jaguar had equipped the I-Pace with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen, a 5.5-inch display for the climate controls, 16-way heated, cooled and powered memory front seats, and a fully digital driver’s display.

Its safety net comprised six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and parking assist.

Price Range And Competition

The Jaguar I-Pace’s last recorded price was Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). It competed with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, and BMW iX.

