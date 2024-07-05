Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Accessory Pack Introduced For Lxi And Vxi Variants

Modified On Jul 05, 2024 03:24 PM By Ansh for Maruti Brezza

This special edition comes with some dealer-fitted accessories which bring new features like a reversing camera and cosmetic changes including skid plates and wheel arch kit

The Lxi Urbano edition asks for Rs 42,000, and the Vxi special edition asks for Rs 18,500.

Both special editions get exterior styling accessories.

The Vxi Urbano edition also gets an interior styling kit.

The Maruti Brezza has got a new special edition called the Urbano Edition which gets a few accessories, both functional and cosmetic. This edition is available with the base-spec Lxi and one-above-base Vxi trim of the SUV, and both variants get different sets of accessories. Here is what this special edition has to offer.

Brezza Urbano Lxi

Utility Accessories Camera Multimedia Kit Price: Rs 42,000 Touchscreen Stereo Speakers Fog Lamp Kit Styling Accessories Front Skid Plate Rear Skid Plate Fog Lamp Garnish Front Grille Garnish Chrome Body Side Moulding Wheel Arch Kit

With this special edition, the base-spec variant of the Brezza gets a more premium styling thanks to the cosmetic accessories. The special edition gets skid plates, body side moulding and also a wheel arch kit.

In terms of features, the special edition gets an infotainment package, which is not available in the base-spec Lxi variant, and it also gets front fog lamps.

Brezza Urbano Vxi

Utility Accessories Rearview Camera Kit Price: Rs 18,500 Fog Lamps Styling Accessories Interior styling kit Body Side Moulding Wheel Arch Kit Metal Sill Guard Number Plate garnish 3D Floor Mats

The Vxi variant, on the other hand, gets a rear view camera, and the special edition focuses more on increasing the look of the cabin. It offers a more premium cabin with wooden inserts, and it comes with different 3D floor mats as well. It also gets some cosmetic changes on the exterior like body side moulding and wheel arch kit.

Powertrain

The Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 103 PS and 137 Nm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The same engine also comes in a CNG version which makes 88 PS and 121.1 Nm, and it is paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, these variants come with electrically adjustable ORVMs, halogen headlights, and dual front airbags. The Vxi variant also offers automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Price & Rivals

The Maruti Brezza Lxi starts from Rs 8.34 lakh and the Vxi variants range from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh, and the special editions ask for up to Rs 42,000 more for the accessories. Maruti’s sub-4m SUV is a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet.

All prices are ex-showroom

