  • English
  • Login / Register

Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Accessory Pack Introduced For Lxi And Vxi Variants

Modified On Jul 05, 2024 03:24 PM By Ansh for Maruti Brezza

  • 181 Views
  • Write a comment

This special edition comes with some dealer-fitted accessories which bring new features like a reversing camera and cosmetic changes including skid plates and wheel arch kit

Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition

  • The Lxi Urbano edition asks for Rs 42,000, and the Vxi special edition asks for Rs 18,500.

  • Both special editions get exterior styling accessories.

  • The Vxi Urbano edition also gets an interior styling kit.

The Maruti Brezza has got a new special edition called the Urbano Edition which gets a few accessories, both functional and cosmetic. This edition is available with the base-spec Lxi and one-above-base Vxi trim of the SUV, and both variants get different sets of accessories. Here is what this special edition has to offer.

Brezza Urbano Lxi

Utility Accessories

Camera Multimedia

Kit Price: Rs 42,000

Touchscreen Stereo

Speakers

Fog Lamp Kit

Styling Accessories

Front Skid Plate

Rear Skid Plate

Fog Lamp Garnish

Front Grille Garnish Chrome

Body Side Moulding

Wheel Arch Kit

With this special edition, the base-spec variant of the Brezza gets a more premium styling thanks to the cosmetic accessories. The special edition gets skid plates, body side moulding and also a wheel arch kit.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5 Door Could Offer These 7 Features Over The Maruti Jimny

In terms of features, the special edition gets an infotainment package, which is not available in the base-spec Lxi variant, and it also gets front fog lamps.

Brezza Urbano Vxi

Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Accessories

Utility Accessories

Rearview Camera

Kit Price: Rs 18,500

Fog Lamps

Styling Accessories

Interior styling kit

Body Side Moulding

Wheel Arch Kit

Metal Sill Guard 

Number Plate garnish

3D Floor Mats

The Vxi variant, on the other hand, gets a rear view camera, and the special edition focuses more on increasing the look of the cabin. It offers a more premium cabin with wooden inserts, and it comes with different 3D floor mats as well. It also gets some cosmetic changes on the exterior like body side moulding and wheel arch kit.

Powertrain

Maruti Brezza Engine

The Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 103 PS and 137 Nm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The same engine also comes in a CNG version which makes 88 PS and 121.1 Nm, and it is paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Features & Safety

Maruti Brezza Cabin

In terms of features, these variants come with electrically adjustable ORVMs, halogen headlights, and dual front airbags. The Vxi variant also offers automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Price & Rivals

Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Brezza Lxi starts from Rs 8.34 lakh and the Vxi variants range from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh, and the special editions ask for up to Rs 42,000 more for the accessories. Maruti’s sub-4m SUV is a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet.

All prices are ex-showroom

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Brezza

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Accessory Pack Introduced For Lxi And Vxi Variants
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience