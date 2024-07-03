Modified On Jul 03, 2024 04:41 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The latest test mult was finished in a fresh red colour, which will be a first for the Hyundai Alcazar nameplate in India

The front fascia of the facelifted Alcazar was spotted in the new spy shots.

The SUV was also featuring a new set of alloy wheels.

Could get a similar dashboard layout as that of the new Creta, with dual 10.25-inch displays.

Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

The same powertrain options as the current-spec Alcazar are likely to be offered.

Expected to be launched in July, with a starting price of around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The test mules of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar have been doing the rounds on our roads for some time now ahead of its expected launch in July. Another test mule was spotted recently, this time with lesser camouflage and in a fresh red paint colour.

Exterior Changes Spotted

Starting with the front fascia, the design has been completely altered to make it look more like the facelifted Hyundai Creta. The grille and the split-type headlights have been borrowed from the Creta. However, Hyundai is likely to redesign the grille on the Alcazar to further set it apart from the Creta.

The Alcazar test mule also featured new alloy wheels that could be 18-inch units (a size larger than those offered on the current-spec model). We could also spot a 360-degree camera setup on the Alcazar which has been carried on from the outgoing model.

Although the updated rear profile of the SUV was not seen in the latest spy images, our previous sighting of the 2024 Alcazar did give us an idea of what changes to expect at the back.

Expected Interiors Updates and Features

The cabin of the Hyundai Alcazar is yet to be spotted. However, we expect this 3-row SUV to carry over the Creta’s interiors, albeit with a different theme. In terms of equipment, it is expected to get dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a wireless phone charging.

On the safety front, the facelifted Alcazar could come with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and an electronic stability program. There is also a possibility that Hyundai could offer the new Alcazar with an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Same Engine Option

Details are awaited, but considering it’s only a midlife refresh the Alcazar facelift is likely to get the same engine options as the current-spec model. The specifications for it is as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Prices and Rivals

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced at a premium over the correct model. Hence we can expect it to start around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the current Alcazar is priced from Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will lock horns with the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

