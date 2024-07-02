2024 Nissan X-Trail Teased Again Ahead Of Expected Launch In July

Published On Jul 02, 2024 06:05 PM By Dipan for Nissan X-Trail

The teasers showcase the headlights, front grille, alloy wheels and tail lights of this upcoming full-size SUV

2024 Nissan X-Trail has been officially teased again in India.

The new teaser showcases some of the key design elements of this full-size SUV.

The interiors are expected to be similar to the international-spec model with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker sound system.

Powertrain options could include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill with 12V mild-hybrid tech.

The 2024 X-Trail SUV is likely to cost Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is no news that Nissan’s newest offering for the Indian market will be the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail SUV. The Japanese carmaker has now released yet another teaser of this upcoming full-size SUV. Let us see what we spotted in the teaser:

What Was Shown In The Teaser?

The latest teaser of the Nissan X-Trail showcased the SUV’s key exterior design elements, such as the split-style LED headlights and the U-shaped grille with chrome slats and a chrome bar around the edges of either side and bottom of it.

It also shows the dual-tone alloy wheels of the full-size SUV and the LED taillights that don’t have a connected design as seen on modern-day cars.

The interior and powertrain options have not been teased yet. However, we can expect that they will be similar to the international offering.

Expected Interior, Features and Safety

The Nissan X-Trail will likely feature a dual-tone black and tan interior option with a leatherette upholstery. The dashboard is expected to feature two 12.3-inch screens (one for a driver’s display and another for the infotainment system) with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.8-inch heads-up display. Other features may include a three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated & powered front seats with memory function, a 10-speaker premium Bose surround sound system, and a powered tailgate.

The safety net is expected to include multiple airbags and an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite that includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, and blind spot detection, as well as a 360-degree camera.

Engine and Powertrain

Globally, the Nissan X-Trail gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that gets a 12V tech. It is available in both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) guise. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine Specifications Nissan X-Trail Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V tech Drivetrain 2WD 4WD Power 204 PS 213 PS Torque 330 Nm 495 Nm Transmission 8-speed CVT automatic 8-speed CVT automatic

While details for the Indian model will be revealed at a later date, looking at the competition, we expect Nissan to bring this SUV to India in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Price and Rivals

The new Nissan X-Trail is expected to go on sale in India in July 2024, with prices likely to start north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.

