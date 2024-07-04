Kia Carens Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000
Published On Jul 04, 2024 02:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens
The maximum price increment is applicable to the top-spec X-Line variant with the diesel-auto combo, while some other variants are unaffected by the increment
-
The least price increment of Rs 8,000 is seen by the mid-spec Luxury diesel variant.
-
Some variants, including the base-spec HTE petrol, have been spared from the price hike.
-
New price range of the Kia Carens is Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Kia Carens is one of the most popular MPVs in India, thanks to its size, a range of powertrains and features. Kia has now increased prices of its most affordable MPV across the lineup, except for the base-spec variant. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise price list of the Kia MPV:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
Premium
|
Rs 10.52 lakh
|
Rs 10.52 lakh
|
No difference
|
Premium (O)
|
Rs 10.92 lakh
|
Rs 11.06 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 11.97 lakh
|
Rs 12.12 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Prestige (O)
|
Rs 12.12 lakh
|
Rs 12.27 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Prestige (O) 6-seater
|
Rs 12.12 lakh
|
Rs 12.27 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
Premium iMT
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
No difference
|
Premium (O) iMT
|
Rs 12.42 lakh
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
Prestige iMT
|
Rs 13.62 lakh
|
Rs 13.62 lakh
|
No difference
|
Prestige Plus iMT
|
Rs 14.92 lakh
|
Rs 15.10 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Luxury iMT
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
No difference
|
Luxury Plus iMT
|
Rs 17.82 lakh
|
Rs 17.82 lakh
|
No difference
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater iMT
|
Rs 17.77 lakh
|
Rs 17.77 lakh
|
No difference
|
Prestige Plus DCT
|
Rs 15.85 lakh
|
Rs 15.85 lakh
|
No difference
|
Prestige Plus (O) DCT
|
Rs 16.12 lakh
|
Rs 16.31 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
|
Luxury Plus DCT
|
Rs 18.72 lakh
|
Rs 18.94 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 18.67 lakh
|
Rs 18.67 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Rs 19.44 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
|
X-Line 6-seater DCT
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Rs 19.44 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Premium
|
Rs 12.67 lakh
|
Rs 12.67 lakh
|
No difference
|
Premium (O)
|
Rs 12.92 lakh
|
Rs 13.06 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 14.02 lakh
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
Prestige Plus
|
Rs 15.47 lakh
|
Rs 15.60 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
Luxury
|
Rs 17.17 lakh
|
Rs 17.25 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
Luxury Plus
|
Rs 18.17 lakh
|
Rs 18.35 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 18.17 lakh
|
Rs 18.17 lakh
|
No difference
|
Premium iMT
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
No difference
|
Prestige iMT
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
No difference
|
Prestige Plus iMT
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
No difference
|
Luxury iMT
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
No difference
|
Luxury Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
No difference
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater iMT
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
No difference
|
Prestige Plus (O) AT
|
Rs 16.57 lakh
|
Rs 16.81 lakh
|
+Rs 24,000
|
Luxury (O) AT
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
No difference
|
Luxury Plus AT
|
Rs 19.12 lakh
|
Rs 19.29 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater AT
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line 6-seater AT
|
Rs 19.67 lakh
|
Rs 19.94 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
-
Prices of the Kia Carens have been increased by up to Rs 27,000, which is applicable to the range-topping X-Line 6-seater diesel-automatic variant.
-
Some variants, including the base-spec petrol, have remained unaffected by the price correction, while the least price increment has been of Rs 8,000.
-
Kia now retails the Carens between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.94 lakh.
What Powertrains Does It Get?
Kia offers the Carens with three engine options and a range of transmission setups, all of which are detailed in the table below:
|
Specification
|
1.5-litre N.A. Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT
*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)
^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission
Kia Carens Rivals
The Kia Carens takes on the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and Maruti XL6. It can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Invicto.
