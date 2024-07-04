Kia Carens Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000

Published On Jul 04, 2024 02:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The maximum price increment is applicable to the top-spec X-Line variant with the diesel-auto combo, while some other variants are unaffected by the increment

The least price increment of Rs 8,000 is seen by the mid-spec Luxury diesel variant.

Some variants, including the base-spec HTE petrol, have been spared from the price hike.

New price range of the Kia Carens is Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Carens is one of the most popular MPVs in India, thanks to its size, a range of powertrains and features. Kia has now increased prices of its most affordable MPV across the lineup, except for the base-spec variant. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise price list of the Kia MPV:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol Premium Rs 10.52 lakh Rs 10.52 lakh No difference Premium (O) Rs 10.92 lakh Rs 11.06 lakh +Rs 14,000 Prestige Rs 11.97 lakh Rs 12.12 lakh +Rs 15,000 Prestige (O) Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 12.27 lakh +Rs 15,000 Prestige (O) 6-seater Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 12.27 lakh +Rs 15,000 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Premium iMT Rs 12 lakh Rs 12 lakh No difference Premium (O) iMT Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 12.56 lakh +Rs 14,000 Prestige iMT Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 13.62 lakh No difference Prestige Plus iMT Rs 14.92 lakh Rs 15.10 lakh +Rs 18,000 Luxury iMT Rs 16.72 lakh Rs 16.72 lakh No difference Luxury Plus iMT Rs 17.82 lakh Rs 17.82 lakh No difference Luxury Plus 6-seater iMT Rs 17.77 lakh Rs 17.77 lakh No difference Prestige Plus DCT Rs 15.85 lakh Rs 15.85 lakh No difference Prestige Plus (O) DCT Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 16.31 lakh +Rs 19,000 Luxury Plus DCT Rs 18.72 lakh Rs 18.94 lakh +Rs 22,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 18.67 lakh Rs 18.67 lakh No difference X-Line DCT Rs 19.22 lakh Rs 19.44 lakh +Rs 22,000 X-Line 6-seater DCT Rs 19.22 lakh Rs 19.44 lakh +Rs 22,000 1.5-litre Diesel Premium Rs 12.67 lakh Rs 12.67 lakh No difference Premium (O) Rs 12.92 lakh Rs 13.06 lakh +Rs 14,000 Prestige Rs 14.02 lakh Rs 14.15 lakh +Rs 13,000 Prestige Plus Rs 15.47 lakh Rs 15.60 lakh +Rs 13,000 Luxury Rs 17.17 lakh Rs 17.25 lakh +Rs 8,000 Luxury Plus Rs 18.17 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh +Rs 18,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 18.17 lakh Rs 18.17 lakh No difference Premium iMT Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh No difference Prestige iMT Rs 13.95 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh No difference Prestige Plus iMT Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh No difference Luxury iMT Rs 17.27 lakh Rs 17.27 lakh No difference Luxury Plus iMT Rs 18.37 lakh Rs 18.37 lakh No difference Luxury Plus 6-seater iMT Rs 18.37 lakh Rs 18.37 lakh No difference Prestige Plus (O) AT Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 16.81 lakh +Rs 24,000 Luxury (O) AT Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh No difference Luxury Plus AT Rs 19.12 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh +Rs 17,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater AT Rs 19.22 lakh Rs 19.22 lakh No difference X-Line 6-seater AT Rs 19.67 lakh Rs 19.94 lakh +Rs 27,000

Prices of the Kia Carens have been increased by up to Rs 27,000, which is applicable to the range-topping X-Line 6-seater diesel-automatic variant.

Some variants, including the base-spec petrol, have remained unaffected by the price correction, while the least price increment has been of Rs 8,000.

Kia now retails the Carens between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.94 lakh.

What Powertrains Does It Get?

Kia offers the Carens with three engine options and a range of transmission setups, all of which are detailed in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Carens Rivals

The Kia Carens takes on the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and Maruti XL6. It can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Invicto.

