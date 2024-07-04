  • English
Kia Carens Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000

Published On Jul 04, 2024 02:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The maximum price increment is applicable to the top-spec X-Line variant with the diesel-auto combo, while some other variants are unaffected by the increment

Kia Carens prices hiked

  • The least price increment of Rs 8,000 is seen by the mid-spec Luxury diesel variant.

  • Some variants, including the base-spec HTE petrol, have been spared from the price hike.

  • New price range of the Kia Carens is Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Carens is one of the most popular MPVs in India, thanks to its size, a range of powertrains and features. Kia has now increased prices of its most affordable MPV across the lineup, except for the base-spec variant. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise price list of the Kia MPV:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

Premium

Rs 10.52 lakh

Rs 10.52 lakh

No difference

Premium (O)

Rs 10.92 lakh

Rs 11.06 lakh

+Rs 14,000

Prestige

Rs 11.97 lakh

Rs 12.12 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Prestige (O)

Rs 12.12 lakh

Rs 12.27 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Prestige (O) 6-seater

Rs 12.12 lakh

Rs 12.27 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

Premium iMT

Rs 12 lakh

Rs 12 lakh

No difference

Premium (O) iMT

Rs 12.42 lakh

Rs 12.56 lakh

+Rs 14,000

Prestige iMT

Rs 13.62 lakh

Rs 13.62 lakh

No difference

Prestige Plus iMT

Rs 14.92 lakh

Rs 15.10 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Luxury iMT

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 16.72 lakh

No difference

Luxury Plus iMT

Rs 17.82 lakh

Rs 17.82 lakh

No difference

Luxury Plus 6-seater iMT

Rs 17.77 lakh

Rs 17.77 lakh

No difference

Prestige Plus DCT

Rs 15.85 lakh

Rs 15.85 lakh

No difference

Prestige Plus (O) DCT

Rs 16.12 lakh

Rs 16.31 lakh

+Rs 19,000

Luxury Plus DCT

Rs 18.72 lakh

Rs 18.94 lakh

+Rs 22,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 18.67 lakh

Rs 18.67 lakh

No difference

X-Line DCT

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 19.44 lakh

+Rs 22,000

X-Line 6-seater DCT

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 19.44 lakh

+Rs 22,000

1.5-litre Diesel

Premium

Rs 12.67 lakh

Rs 12.67 lakh

No difference

Premium (O)

Rs 12.92 lakh

Rs 13.06 lakh

+Rs 14,000

Prestige

Rs 14.02 lakh

Rs 14.15 lakh

+Rs 13,000

Prestige Plus

Rs 15.47 lakh

Rs 15.60 lakh

+Rs 13,000

Luxury

Rs 17.17 lakh

Rs 17.25 lakh

+Rs 8,000

Luxury Plus

Rs 18.17 lakh

Rs 18.35 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 18.17 lakh

Rs 18.17 lakh

No difference

Premium iMT

Rs 12.65 lakh

Rs 12.65 lakh

No difference

Prestige iMT

Rs 13.95 lakh

Rs 13.95 lakh

No difference

Prestige Plus iMT

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 15.45 lakh

No difference

Luxury iMT

Rs 17.27 lakh

Rs 17.27 lakh

No difference

Luxury Plus iMT

Rs 18.37 lakh

Rs 18.37 lakh

No difference

Luxury Plus 6-seater iMT

Rs 18.37 lakh

Rs 18.37 lakh

No difference

Prestige Plus (O) AT

Rs 16.57 lakh

Rs 16.81 lakh

+Rs 24,000

Luxury (O) AT

Rs 17.85 lakh

Rs 17.85 lakh

No difference

Luxury Plus AT

Rs 19.12 lakh

Rs 19.29 lakh

+Rs 17,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater AT

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 19.22 lakh

No difference

X-Line 6-seater AT

Rs 19.67 lakh

Rs 19.94 lakh

+Rs 27,000

  • Prices of the Kia Carens have been increased by up to Rs 27,000, which is applicable to the range-topping X-Line 6-seater diesel-automatic variant.

  • Some variants, including the base-spec petrol, have remained unaffected by the price correction, while the least price increment has been of Rs 8,000.

  • Kia now retails the Carens between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.94 lakh.

Related: Kia Carens EV Confirmed For India In 2025

What Powertrains Does It Get?

Kia Carens engine

Kia offers the Carens with three engine options and a range of transmission setups, all of which are detailed in the table below:

Specification

1.5-litre N.A. Petrol

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Carens Rivals

Kia Carens rear

The Kia Carens takes on the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and Maruti XL6. It can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Invicto.

