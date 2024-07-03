Modified On Jul 03, 2024 03:32 PM By Dipan for Land Rover Defender

The Octa is the most powerful production-spec Defender model to date with 635 PS on offer

The new Land Rover Defender Octa unveiled as the flagship SUV in the Defender lineup.

Most powerful Defender ever with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid tech.

There is a special Edition One which will be on sale for just one year after its launch.

Based on the Defender 110 but heavily revised for increased dynamic and off-road capability.

It also gets a new suspension setup and a new performance off-road focused driving mode.

Prices will start at around Rs 2.65 crore (ex-showroom) with bookings commencing in the second week of July.

Land Rover Defender Octa, the most powerful production-spec Defender, has made its global premiere. It also boasts enhanced dimensions, more off-road focused exterior elements, and thorough changes in the hardware department. The indicative prices of the Defender Octa in India are as follows:

Model Land Rover Defender Octa Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One Prices Rs 2.65 crore Rs 2.85 crore

Prices are ex-showroom

Let us take a look at all that is special about this flagship Defender model:

A More Powerful Engine

The Land Rover Defender already got the choice of a supercharged V8 petrol engine, but the new Defender Octa gets a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. The detailed specifications for both are as follows:

Engine Specifications Land Rover Defender Octa Land Rover Defender V8 Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech 5-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine Power 635 PS 525 PS Torque 750 Nm* 625 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD 4WD 0-100 kmph 4 seconds 5.1 seconds

* Its torque output rises to 800 Nm with launch control.

More Rugged Exteriors

The exterior elements, although having the same Defender-esque silhouette, have revised dimensions. Land Rover has increased its height by 28mm, the track has widened by 68 mm and the wheel arches have also been extended to accommodate the bigger 33-inch diameter wheels. The bumpers have also been designed to improve the approach and departure angle, while the break-over angle has remained the same. All LED headlights, tail lights, and an aluminium alloy underbody protection are the same as other Defenders but the grille has been revised for better airflow and you get a sporty quad-exit exhaust setup.

The Defender Octa gets four paint schemes, including two exclusive new premium metallic finishes: Petra Copper and Faroe Green, alongside Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey. The Faroe Green colour scheme is exclusive to the limited-run Defender Octa Edition One model, which will be available only for one year from its launch. All Octa models feature a contrast roof and tailgate in gloss Narvik Black.

There is another subtle touch exclusive to the Octa variants - an encircled diamond graphic, showing a black diamond within a titanium disc on the panel behind the rear window.

Off-Road Focused Hardware and Tech

On the hardware front, this flagship Defender gets a hydraulically interlinked 6D Dynamics suspension technology which is a passive suspension tech that provides stiffness and damping as per the needs of the individual wheels, thus making the SUV ride smoother on rough and paved roads alike. Land Rover also says that the chassis has been revised for additional stiffness.

The Defender Octa gets three driving modes - the Comfort mode, the road-focused Dynamic mode and a new ‘Octa’ mode that enables performance-oriented off-roading. The Octa Mode also enables an Off-Road Launch mode for maximum acceleration on loose surfaces. When combined with the lowest traction control settings, this also engages a unique off-road ABS calibration for optimum braking performance on loose surfaces.

There are separate terrain modes as well - Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock Crawl.

Familiar Interior

The interiors of the Defender Octa have a dual-tone theme and get an option between Burnt Sienna and Ebony, or Light Cloud and Lunar. The Octa Edition One only has a Khaki and Ebony interior. The front seats now get improved bolster support and integrated headrests. The dashboard and the layout of the controls remain the same as the regular Defender with the chunky central console in the front.

Features and Safety

While the full feature list has not been unveiled yet for the Defender Octa variants, we expect it to get the same bit of kit as the other top-spec Defenders. As such, it will get an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. While other Defender models get a 6-speaker sound system setup, the Octa can likely get a more premium system with many more speakers since it gets the Body and Soul Seat audio technology for an even more immersive experience.

In terms of safety, it is likely to get multiple airbags, electronic traction control, cornering braking control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and dynamic stability control. The Defender Octa will likely be fitted with some advanced driver assistance systems as well for added peace of mind.

Price and Bookings

The prices of the Land Rover Defender Octa are estimated to start at Rs 2.65 crore while the Octa Edition One will cost Rs 2.85 crore (ex-showroom). Land Rover has said that the SUV will make its physical debut at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed which will be held later in July, following which the official bookings will be open.

