Published On Jul 01, 2024 02:31 PM By Samarth for VinFast VF e34

In addition to a 360-degree camera, the safety package could also feature ADAS and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, is looking to enter India in 2025.

Its first offering could be the VinFast VF e34 SUV which was spied once again, this time showing a 360-degree camera setup.

Other safety tech could include 6 airbags, TPMS, and ADAS.

Internationally, VF e34 comes equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack with a single motor setup, producing 150 PS.

The global-spec VF e34 EV has an NEDC-claimed range of 318 km.

The VF e34 could be launched in India in 2025; prices expected to start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker, is set to enter the Indian market in 2025, and its VF e34 electric SUV has been doing the rounds on our roads ahead of its potential launch next year. It was spotted on test yet again, still in heavy camouflage. Let's take a closer look at these spy shots of the electric SUV.

What Was Seen?

As seen before, the test mule was heavily camouflaged, but this time, more details of the exterior are visible. At the front, the images showcase sleek LED DRLs and an LED lighting setup.

The test mule was also seen with a 360-degree camera setup (hinted by the ORVM-mounted side cameras) and the same set of alloy wheels as seen on the international-spec model. Additionally, it has thick body side cladding, split tail lights, and a blacked-out rear bumper.

Expected Features

While the electric SUV’s interior hasn’t been captured on camera as yet, it is expected to have a similar cabin layout to the global-spec model, featuring an all-gray theme.

In terms of features, expect it to get a vertically stacked 10-inch infotainment unit, a digital driver’s display, keyless entry, a 6-speaker setup, automatic AC, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, and a 7-inch rear screen.

Safety

In terms of safety, it is expected to feature a similar safety kit as the global-spec model, including 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (as hinted by the front bumper-mounted radar seen on the previously spotted test mule) features including blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Also Read: VinFast VF e34 Spied In India, Could It Be Hyundai Creta EV Rival?

Powertrain

The VF e34 is available globally with the following powertrain option:

Battery Pack 41.9 kWh No of Electric Motor 1 Power 150 PS Torque 242 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 318 km (NEDC)

This SUV also gets three drive modes: Eco, Comfort, and Sport. Using a DC fast charger, the VinFast VF e34 can be charged from 10 to 70 percent in 27 minutes.

Price, Rivals and Expected Launch

The Vietnamese automaker is expected to launch VF e34 sometime in 2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly compete with the upcoming Maruti eVX and the Hyundai Creta EV.

Image Source

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for latest Automotive updates