Jul 04, 2024

The entry-level SUV gets option of both single motor and dual motor in the global markets, with a choice of RWD and AWD drivetrain

Volvo India has announced that its third electric SUV, the EX30, will be launched by 2025.

Internationally, it is available with three electric powertrains, two battery packs.

On the global-spec variant, it has safety features like a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Volvo is expected to price it from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo has confirmed that the Volvo EX30, its entry-level SUV, will be launched in the Indian market by 2025. It will be the third electric offering from Volvo in India and will slot below the XC40 Recharge in the Indian lineup. Martin Persson, Head of Volvo Cars for Asia Pacific (excluding China), at a recently held media conference, said:

“It (EX30) is our most sustainable car ever, if you look at the CO2 footprint, it's significantly lower than other cars. Of course, price is one thing but I think it will appeal to those who are environmentally conscious"

Here’s everything to know about the electric SUV from Volvo.

Exterior

The EX30 SUV from Volvo follows the carmaker’s minimalist design approach on the outside. It has the Volvo logo on a closed-off grille and Thor Hammer-shaped LED daytime running lights at the front. The front bumper houses the ADAS radar and air dams.

On the sides, it gets up to 20-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and black-painted A-, B-, C- pillars and roof. At the rear, it features connected LED tail lights, inspired by Volvo’s larger SUVs like the XC60 and XC90, with a trendy C-shape design.

Volvo EX30 Interior

In the interiors, it gets a dual tone black and denim finished dashboard with the modern 3-spoke steering wheel, vertically designed AC vents, a single 12.3-inch vertically oriented display. The cabin also gets multiple themes to choose from, including two dual-tone options.

Expected Features

In terms of features, the international-spec EX30 gets a 12.3-inch vertically oriented touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay functionality, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety Net

Internationally, the EX30 gets a host of safety features including multiple airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including driver attentiveness alert, park assist, and collision avoidance.

EX30 Powertrain

Volvo offers the EX30 in three powertrain options and two battery types in the global market, which are as follows.

Single Motor Single Motor Extended Range Twin Motor Performance Battery Pack (usable) 49 kWh 65 kWh 65 kWh Power 272 PS 272 PS 428 PS Torque 343 Nm 343 Nm 543 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 337 km 476 km 450 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive All-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volvo EX30 is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and it will directly rival the Ioniq 5, while it can be an alternative to similarly priced BYD Seal, and premium alternative to its Atto 3 SUV.

