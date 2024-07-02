  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Kia Sonet And Seltos GTX Variant Launched, X-Line Trim Now Available In A New Colour

Modified On Jul 03, 2024 02:11 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos

  • 6.2K Views
  • Write a comment

The newly introduced variant is positioned below the fully loaded GTX+ trim and is offered with an automatic transmission only

Kia Sonet And Seltos GTX Variant Launched

  • Kia Sonet and Seltos got a new variant, GTX, which sits between HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet and HTX+ and GTX+(S) for the Seltos.

  • The Sonet GTX gets features like 4-way powered driver seat, an air purifier, and cruise control.

  • The Seltos GTX comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats. 

  • The X-Line trim of both SUVs now offers a new Aurora Black Pearl colour option in addition to the existing Matte Graphite.

  • The newly introduced variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines but only with an automatic transmission. 

  • Price of Sonet GTX starts at Rs 13.71 lakh while Seltos GTX is offered at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Motor India has revised the variant lineup of its popular SUVs, the Sonet and Seltos, by adding a new higher-spec variant GTX, which is positioned between the HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet, and between the HTX+ and GTX+(S) trims for the Seltos. Along with this, the X-Line variants of both models also got a new colour option. Check all the details about the newly introduced variant here: 

New Colour on X-Line

Kia Seltos X-Line Pearl Black Colour

Customers can now buy the X-Line variant of both the SUVs in two colour options: Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl (New). 

Key Features of Sonet GTX

Kia Sonet GTX Front
Kia Sonet GTX Interiors

Here are the key features of the newly introduced GTX variant of the Sonet:

Exterior

  • LED headlights with follow me home function

  • LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

Interiors

  • All-black interiors with white inserts

  • Black leatherette seats with white inserts

Comfort and convenience

  • Height adjustable driver seat (Manual)

  • Front ventilated seats

  • 4-way electrically adjustable driver's seat

  • Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Air purifier

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver's display

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 speakers

Safety

  • Six airbags

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Front and rear parking sensors

Allso Read: Kia Cars Available At Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar : Check Complete Price List Here

Key Features on Seltos GTX

Kia Seltos GTX Front
Kia Seltos GTX Interiors

The Seltos GTX comes with the following key features:

Exterior

  • LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interiors

  • All-black interiors with white inserts

  • Black leatherette seats with white inserts

Comfort and convenience

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Front Ventilated Seats

  • Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner

  • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

  • Cruise control

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver's display

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • Six airbags

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • 360 Degree Camera with blind spot monitor

  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All wheels disc brakes

Powertrain 

The newly introduced GTX trim of the Sonet and Seltos are offered in two powertrains: 

Model

Powertrain available

Sonet GTX

  • 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm)

  • 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm)

Seltos GTX

  • 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm)

  • 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250Nm)
  • As far as transmissions are considered, the GTX variant of both the SUVs are offered with an automatic transmission only.

  • Both the Sonet GTX and Seltos GTX come with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for their respective turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed AT for the shared diesel engine.

  • Kia also offers a 1.2-litre and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated powertrain option on the lower-spec variants of the Sonet and Seltos respectively.

Prices and Rivals

Kia Sonet GTX Front
Kia Seltos GTX Front

Here’s a look at the new variant’s prices:

 

Turbo-petrol DCT

Diesel AT

Sonet GTX

Rs 13.71 lakh

Rs 14.56 lakh

Seltos GTX

Rs 19 lakh

Rs 19 lakh

The Kia Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Sonet, on the other hand, takes on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for latest Automotive updates

Read More on : Kia Seltos diesel

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Kia Sonet And Seltos GTX Variant Launched, X-Line Trim Now Available In A New Colour
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience