Modified On Jul 03, 2024 02:11 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos

The newly introduced variant is positioned below the fully loaded GTX+ trim and is offered with an automatic transmission only

Kia Sonet and Seltos got a new variant, GTX, which sits between HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet and HTX+ and GTX+(S) for the Seltos.

The Sonet GTX gets features like 4-way powered driver seat, an air purifier, and cruise control.

The Seltos GTX comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats.

The X-Line trim of both SUVs now offers a new Aurora Black Pearl colour option in addition to the existing Matte Graphite.

The newly introduced variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines but only with an automatic transmission.

Price of Sonet GTX starts at Rs 13.71 lakh while Seltos GTX is offered at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Motor India has revised the variant lineup of its popular SUVs, the Sonet and Seltos, by adding a new higher-spec variant GTX, which is positioned between the HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet, and between the HTX+ and GTX+(S) trims for the Seltos. Along with this, the X-Line variants of both models also got a new colour option. Check all the details about the newly introduced variant here:

New Colour on X-Line

Customers can now buy the X-Line variant of both the SUVs in two colour options: Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl (New).

Key Features of Sonet GTX

Here are the key features of the newly introduced GTX variant of the Sonet:

Exterior LED headlights with follow me home function

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Interiors All-black interiors with white inserts

Black leatherette seats with white inserts Comfort and convenience Height adjustable driver seat (Manual)

Front ventilated seats

4-way electrically adjustable driver's seat

Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

Cruise control

Auto AC with rear vents

Air purifier Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver's display

Connected car tech

6 speakers Safety Six airbags

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Key Features on Seltos GTX

The Seltos GTX comes with the following key features:

Exterior LED headlights

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels Interiors All-black interiors with white inserts

Black leatherette seats with white inserts Comfort and convenience Panoramic Sunroof

Front Ventilated Seats

Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

Cruise control Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver's display

Connected car tech Safety Six airbags

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

360 Degree Camera with blind spot monitor

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All wheels disc brakes

Powertrain

The newly introduced GTX trim of the Sonet and Seltos are offered in two powertrains:

Model Powertrain available Sonet GTX 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm)

1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) Seltos GTX 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm)

1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250Nm)

As far as transmissions are considered, the GTX variant of both the SUVs are offered with an automatic transmission only.

Both the Sonet GTX and Seltos GTX come with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for their respective turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed AT for the shared diesel engine.

Kia also offers a 1.2-litre and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated powertrain option on the lower-spec variants of the Sonet and Seltos respectively.

Prices and Rivals

Here’s a look at the new variant’s prices:

Turbo-petrol DCT Diesel AT Sonet GTX Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 14.56 lakh Seltos GTX Rs 19 lakh Rs 19 lakh

The Kia Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Sonet, on the other hand, takes on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV.

