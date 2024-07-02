Modified On Jul 02, 2024 04:34 PM By Dipan for Mercedes-Benz EQA

Bookings of the Mercedes-Benz EQA are open for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh

The EQA, the all-electric version of the GLA SUV, will be Mercedes-Benz’ most affordable EV in India.

It will be offered in a single 250+ variant.

This variant gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor producing 190 PS and 385 Nm.

It has a WLTP-rated range of up to 560 km.

Compared to the GLA, it gets new headlights, a front grille, bigger wheels and connected taillights.

The interiors are similar to the GLA albeit with a different dual-tone upholstery.

On the feature front, it gets two 10-inch displays, a heads-up display and a 12-speaker Burmester sound system.

Slated to launch on July 8, with prices expected to start from Rs 69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz will soon introduce its most affordable EV in India, the EQA, which is the all-electric derivative of the GLA SUV. We have now got exclusive details of the India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQA ahead of its launch on July 8. It will come to India in a single 250+ variant that gets a larger battery pack. Let us know the details of this upcoming entry-level Mercedes EV in details:

Battery, Electric Motor, and Range

The EQA 250+ in India will get a 70.5 kWh battery pack that will power an electric motor mounted on the front axle, details of which are as follows:

Specifications Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Battery Pack 70.5 kWh Electric Motor 1 Power 190 PS Torque 385 Nm Range Up to 560 km (WLTP) Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

Talking about performance figures, this EV will clock out a 0-100 kmph speed in 8.6 seconds. Other variants sold internationally also get the option of a smaller 66.5 kWh battery pack with a dual-motor setup.

In terms of charging, it supports up to 11 kW AC charging which charges the battery from 0-100 percent in 7 hours 15 minutes. The EV also supports 100 kW DC fast charging that tops the battery from 10-80 percent in 35 minutes.

Exteriors

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA gets new blacked-out headlights with an LED light bar on top of the grille and connected tail light units that are different from the Mercedes-Benz GLA that it is based on. The front grille is blanked-off and gets silver starry elements in a glossy black finish. The EQA rides on 19-inch alloy wheels instead of the 18-inch units offered on the GLA.

It will be offered in eight colour schemes, namely, Polar White, Night Black, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, High-tech Silver, Spectral Blue, and two Manufactur paint schemes in Patagonia Red Metallic and Mountain Grey Magno shades.

Interiors, Features and Safety

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz GLA carries over the same dashboard layout as the GLA. However, it gets a different dual-tone Rose Gold and Titanium Grey Pearl theme. Some key features on board the Indian EQA will be two 10-inch displays (for the digital driver’s display and the infotainment system each), a heads-up display, a 12-speaker Burmester sound system, dual-zone AC, and connected car tech. It also gets power-adjustable memory seats with lumbar support.

On the safety front, it will get seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera with park assist and blind spot assist, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Price and Rivals

Bookings of the Mercedes-Benz EQA are open at a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. It is expected to have a starting price of Rs 69 lakh (ex-showroom), serving as a competitor for the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW iX1 and Kia EV6.

