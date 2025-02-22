Car News That Mattered This Week (February 17 To 20): New Launches, Price Hikes, And More

Apart from new launches from BYD and Audi, we also got an update on Tesla’s entry into the India market

The mid-week of February was filled with new launches from BYD and luxury automaker Audi. Meanwhile, Kia decided to refresh a popular SUV with some model-year updates. For those eagerly waiting for Tesla’s debut in India, the past week provided an update on what’s next on that front. During the same period, several cars received price hikes, while Tata rejigged the battery pack options for its popular subcompact electric SUV. Let’s have a look at all important highlights of the week.

BYD Sealion 7 Launched

The BYD Sealion 7, which made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025, was finally launched last week. It’s the fourth offering from the Chinese EV-maker in India, and is being offered in two broad variants: Premium and Performance. The Sealion 7 electric SUV offers a claimed range of up to 567 km.

Tata Harrier And Safari Stealth Edition Launched

Tata launched the Stealth edition of the Harrier and Safari SUVs. These special editions come with a new Stealth Matte Black exterior shade. Interestingly, the special edition of these SUVs will be available in limited numbers.

Tesla Posted Job Openings In India

Those who are eagerly waiting for Tesla’s entry onto our shores, we’ve got good news this past week. The American EV-maker has listed job openings in the Indian market. This indicates that Tesla could set up dealerships in India soon.

Kia Seltos Received Model Year Updates

Kia’s popular compact SUV, the Seltos, received three new trims – HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK Plus (O) – making some features more affordable than before. These new variants are being offered with all engine and transmission options available with the Seltos.

Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S Launched In India

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been launched in India in a new sportier GR-S variant. This new GR-S version of the SUV not only looks rugged but also boasts retuned adaptive variable suspension system and improved shock absorbers which enhances its overall offroading capabilities.

Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack Update

The Tata Nexon EV is now available in just two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh. The Nexon EV is no longer available with the 40.5 kWh battery pack option. It used to offer a claimed driving range of up to 390 km (MIDC Part I+II).

Hyundai Cars Price Hike

The two popular Hyundai offerings in the country, the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue N Line, have now become dearer. The CNG variants for the Grand i10 Nios received a steeper hike compared to its regular petrol counterparts.

Kia EV6 Recalled

Kia made a second recall for the EV6 electric SUV last week, for the same issue which could affect its auxiliary battery. Units manufactured between March and April in the year 2023 are affected by this recall.

2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India

The Audi RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful SUV in Audi’s lineup, which got a facelift last week. The updates are subtle inside and out, and it uses a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a whopping 640 PS and 850 Nm. The RS Q8 can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

