2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S Launched At Rs 2.41 Crore

The new GR-S variant of the SUV gets off-road tuned suspension and shock absorbers for improved off-roading prowess over the regular ZX variant of the SUV

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has arrived on our shores, this time in a new GR-S variant, which is essentially a sportier and more offroad capable version of the SUV. Along with the GR-S trim, the MY25 units of the already available Land Cruiser 300 ZX trim has also been brought to India as CBU (completely built unit), and bookings for both variants of the SUV are now underway. Before we dive into more details, let’s first take a look at the variant-wise prices of the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 SUV:

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Prices

Variant Price ZX Rs 2.31 crore GR-S Rs 2.41 crore

As you can see in the table above, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S commands a Rs 10 lakh premium over the ZX model.

GR-S Looks More Rugged

The new GR-S variant of the SUV looks sportier than the regular ZX trim thanks to its blacked-out honeycomb pattern grille with bold ‘Toyota’ lettering in the centre, blacked-out alloy wheels, door handles, and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The bumper design has also been changed and has a silver skid plate. It can be easily differentiated as a more capable version of the SUV thanks to ‘GR-S’ badging on the grille, fender and on the tailgate.

There are no noticeable design changes on the regular ZX variant of the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 SUV. It retains elements like muscular slatted front grille, sleeker LED projector headlights, and LED tail lights.

Sportier Cabin Theme

The Land Cruiser 300 GR-S gets an all-black dashboard along with magenta-red upholstery. If you want something more sober, the Land Cruiser GR-S cabin can be had in an all-black hue. It also gets ‘GR-S’ insignia on the steering wheel and the front seat headrests.

The regular ZX trim gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with beige coloured seat upholstery. But once again, if you want something more sporty and easier to maintain, Toyota offers it in an all-black shade as well.

Features And Safety

Features on board the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 SUV include 12.3-inch touchscreen, 4-zone AC, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system. It also comes equipped with 8-way powered front seats, powered tailgate, a sunroof, and rear infotainment screens for second-row passengers. The passenger safety is taken care of by 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Same V6 Engine Under The Hood

Toyota has retained the same 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine with the 2025 Land Cruiser 300. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel Power 309 PS Torque 700 Nm Transmission 10-speed AT Drive-type 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Improved Offroad Mechanics For GR-S

The new GR-S variant of the Land Cruiser 300 SUV comes with a retuned adaptive variable suspension system and improved shock absorbers, along with differential locks, which enhances the overall off-road prowess of the SUV. Other off-road features include crawl control function, 4-camera multi-terrain monitor with panoramic view monitor, and mutli-terrain modes.

Rivals

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 can be regarded as a rival to the Land RoverRange Rover, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and some variants of the Land Rover Defender.

