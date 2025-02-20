Kia EV6 Recalled In India Again, Over 1,300 Units Affected

This is the second time the Kia EV6 has been recalled for the same software update as before

Kia has issued a voluntary recall for the all-electric EV6. The recall is for the models manufactured between March 3, 2022 and April 14, 2023. A total of 1,380 units are affected by this recall. In this article, we explain the reason for the recall along with what you can do if you are someone affected by this recall.

Kia EV6: Reason For Recall

Kia has stated the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) needs a software update to improve the charging efficiency and performance of the auxiliary 12V battery. This battery powers low-voltage accessories and electronics such as climate control and the infotainment system. This is not the first recall for the EV6, as Kia recalled it last year for the same issue with the ICCU.

Kia EV6: What Can Owners Do?

Kia will be contacting owners of an EV6 that was manufactured between March 3, 2023 and April 14, 2023 to drop in the vehicle for a quick software update. Affected owners can book an appointment with Kia dealers or contact the call centre at 1800-108-5005.

Kia EV6: Overview

The EV6 comes with a curved dual 12.3 digital displays, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone auto AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system. The safety suite consists of 8 airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

The EV6 gets a single 77.4 kWh battery pack with two motor configurations; specifications of those are as follows:

Battery 77.4 kWh Power 229 PS 325 PS Torque 350 Nm 605 Nm Drivetrain RWD AWD Claimed Range Up to 708 km

The battery supports a 350 kW DC charger that takes the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

Kia EV6: Price And Rivals

The Kia EV6 is priced at Rs 60.79 lakh and Rs 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1.

