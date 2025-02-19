Watch: How Many Bags And Suitcases You Can Fit Inside The Boot Of The BYD Sealion 7

With a stated boot space of 500 liters, the Sealion 7 seems promising on paper, but is it truly suitable for your weekend road trips? Let’s find out

Expanding its portfolio in India, BYD recently launched its fourth offering in the country in the form of Sealion 7 electric SUV. Available in two broad variants – Premium and Performance – the prices for the BYD Sealion 7 ranges between Rs 48.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). This new BYD SUV offers a comprehensive feature list, performance, and a boot space of 500 litres. That’s not all, you also get a frunk storage capacity of 58 litres. We recently had the opportunity to experience the Sealion 7 in person, and we have tested if the claimed boot space figures are enough for your weekend getaways.

As demonstrated in the video, the Sealion 7's boot, with a total space of 500 litres, accommodated 3 medium-sized trolley suitcases, 4 backpacks, while still having sufficient space for small soft bags. This ample storage capacity makes the Sealion 7 ideal for managing long-distance weekend trips.

Also Check Out: Watch: How Many Storage Spaces Does The Kia Syros Have?

More About BYD Sealion 7

The Sealion 7 is the fourth offering from the Chinese EV-maker in India after the BYD eMAX 7, BYD Atto 3, and BYD Seal. It offers a feature packed cabin, including amenities like a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, electric sunshades, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, and multi-colour ambient lighting. It also features a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way adjustable lumbar support and memory function, a 6-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functions.

On the safety front, it gets 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and level-2 ADAS.

Battery Pack And Range

The Sealion 7 is available in two states of tune. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh NEDC-claimed range 567 km 542 km No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD AWD Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm

Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 can be regarded as a rival to premium electric SUVs like Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo EX40 and BMW iX1 LWB (long-wheelbase).

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.