MY2025 Kia Seltos Launched With Three New HTE (O), HTK (O) And HTK Plus (O) Variants, Here Are The Features It Packs

With the update, the prices of the Kia Seltos now range between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Seltos, after receiving a recent price hike of up to Rs 28,000 that also saw the discontinuation of the Gravity edition, has been introduced with three new lower-spec variants: HTE (O), HTK (O) and HTK Plus (O). These new variants now make certain features that were available in higher variants more accessible.

Here are the prices:

Variant Price HTE (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol MT Rs 11.13 lakh HTK (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol MT Rs 13 lakh HTK Plus (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol MT Rs 14.40 lakh HTK Plus (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol CVT Rs 15.76 lakh HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 12.71 lakh HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 14.56 lakh HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 15.96 lakh HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Rs 17.22 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us now take a look at everything the new variants get.

What Do The New Variants Get?

The new HTE (O) variant is now the entry-level variant for the Kia Seltos and can be with either a naturally aspirated petrol engine or diesel engine. Outside, it gets halogen projector headlights, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, connected LED tail lights and LED DRLs. Inside, it gets fabric seat upholstery, silver door handles, all four power windows and a 4.2-inch coloured TFT screen with analogue dials. It is also equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system and manual AC with rear vents.

Also Read: New-generation Kia Seltos Spied Testing In Europe

The HTK (O) variant, which is the third variant in the lineup, is also available with both naturally aspirated and diesel engine options and is positioned between the HTK and HTK Plus variants. It features amenities including a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a rear wiper with washer and defogger, and cruise control, over the HTK trim. This is the entry trim in the Seltos if you want a panoramic sunroof.

The HTK Plus (O) variant is positioned between the HTK (O) and HTX variants and is also available exclusively with the N/A petrol and diesel engines. Over the previous HTK (O) variant, it comes with LED headlights, sequential turn indicators, LED fog lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels. Amenities like auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), ambient lighting and an electronic parking brake (only available with the CVT option) are included in this variant.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Seltos comes with three engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission; iMT = Manual gearbox without clutch; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It continues to rival compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.