MY2025 Kia Seltos Launched With Three New HTE (O), HTK (O) And HTK Plus (O) Variants, Here Are The Features It Packs

Modified On Feb 21, 2025 03:21 PM By Dipan for Kia Seltos

With the update, the prices of the Kia Seltos now range between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

Seltos front

The Kia Seltos, after receiving a recent price hike of up to Rs 28,000 that also saw the discontinuation of the Gravity edition, has been introduced with three new lower-spec variants: HTE (O), HTK (O) and HTK Plus (O). These new variants now make certain features that were available in higher variants more accessible. 

Here are the prices: 

Variant

Price

HTE (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol MT

Rs 11.13 lakh

HTK (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol MT

Rs 13 lakh

HTK Plus (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol MT

Rs 14.40 lakh

HTK Plus (O) 1.5 N/A Petrol CVT

Rs 15.76 lakh

HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

Rs 12.71 lakh

HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

Rs 14.56 lakh

HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

Rs 15.96 lakh

HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

Rs 17.22 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Kia Seltos dashboard

Let us now take a look at everything the new variants get.

What Do The New Variants Get?

The new HTE (O) variant is now the entry-level variant for the Kia Seltos and can be with either a naturally aspirated petrol engine or diesel engine. Outside, it gets halogen projector headlights, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, connected LED tail lights and LED DRLs. Inside, it gets fabric seat upholstery, silver door handles, all four power windows and a 4.2-inch coloured TFT screen with analogue dials. It is also equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system and manual AC with rear vents.

The HTK (O) variant, which is the third variant in the lineup, is also available with both naturally aspirated and diesel engine options and is positioned between the HTK and HTK Plus variants. It features amenities including a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a rear wiper with washer and defogger, and cruise control, over the HTK trim. This is the entry trim in the Seltos if you want a panoramic sunroof. 

The HTK Plus (O) variant is positioned between the HTK (O) and HTX variants and is also available exclusively with the N/A petrol and diesel engines. Over the previous HTK (O) variant, it comes with LED headlights, sequential turn indicators, LED fog lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels. Amenities like auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), ambient lighting and an electronic parking brake (only available with the CVT option) are included in this variant.

Powertrain Options

Kia Seltos Engine

The Kia Seltos comes with three engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

1.5-litre diesel engine

Power

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 7-step CVT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission; iMT = Manual gearbox without clutch; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Kia Seltos rear

The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It continues to rival compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

