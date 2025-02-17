BYD Sealion 7 Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 48.90 Lakh

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with 82.5 kWh with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations

Gets all-LED lighting, flush-door handles and a SUV-coupe design.

Interior gets an upmarket dashboard with black leatherette seat upholstery.

Features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a panoramic glass roof.

Safety features include 11 airbags, 360-degree camera, level 2 ADAS and electronic parking brake.

Offered in two variants: Premium and Performance with identical features but distinct drivetrain setups.

Deliveries will commence from March 7, 2025.

The BYD Sealion 7 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 48.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It’s the Chinese carmaker’s fourth offering in India after BYD eMAX 7, BYD Atto 3, and BYD Seal. It is available in two broad variants: Premium and Performance, both of which have an identical feature suite and battery pack option, with the difference being the drivetrain options.

Variant Price Premium Rs 48.90 lakh Performance Rs 54.90 lakh

That said, deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will commence from March 7, 2025. Let us take a detailed look at everything this new BYD SUV has to offer:

BYD Sealion 7: Exterior

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with the same LED headlights and LED DRLs, both of which are similar to the BYD Seal. It also gets a blanked-off grille typical to EVs and heated outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with auto-tilt function during reversing.

In profile, the Premium trim comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, while the Performance variant has 20-inch units. It gets flush-type door handles and a tapered roofline which gives it an SUV-coupe look. At the rear, it gets connected LED tail lights with pixel design elements and rear LED fog lamps.

BYD Sealion 7: Interior

Inside, the Sealion 7 EV gets a 4-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and a black leatherette seat upholstery. All seats come with 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests and the rear seat passengers also get AC vents and a centre armrest.

There’s a gloss black panel that runs from one AC vent to another on the dashboard and houses an infotainment system in the centre. The centre console houses the drive selector knob, buttons for drive and terrain modes, two cupholders and extends to form the front centre armrest.

BYD Sealion 7: Features And Safety

The BYD Sealion 7 features a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a heads-up display. It also comes with dual-zone AC, a 50-watt wireless phone charger and a panoramic glass roof. Furthermore, it is equipped with a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way adjustable lumbar support and memory function, a 6-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functions.

On the safety front, it comes with 11 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. It also gets front and rear parking sensors, driver attention warning and level-2 advanced driver’s attention systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control and cross-traffic alert.

BYD Sealion 7: Electric Powertrain Options

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD* AWD^ Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm NEDC-claimed range 567 km 542 km

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^AWD = All-wheel-drive

BYD Sealion 7: Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 rivals popular premium EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

