Tesla Indian Dealerships Will Have This MAJOR Difference

Tesla has posted job listings for the Indian market at what looks like a full-blown company-operated dealership

For those eagerly awaiting Tesla’s entry into the Indian market — here’s good news from an unlikely source. The American carmaker has officially listed job openings in the Indian market, for what looks like a full-blown 3S (sales, service and spares) company-operated dealership. This setup is a bit different from how car dealerships usually operate in India, which is through an authorized dealer partner.

Tesla seems to be in the process of setting up a dealership in Mumbai, given the location of all the job listings. Notably, a Tesla Research and Development centre already exists in Bangalore for a while now, and in August 2023, the carmaker leased an office space in Pune. Now what remains to be seen is when this dealership is set to open and what models are planned to be launched in the Indian market. At the moment, the carmaker globally has 5 models in its portfolio – Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X and the Cybertruck.

Tesla’s India debut has been long overdue, despite multiple back and forths with the government. Earlier in February 2025, the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a chat with Elon Musk during his recent visit to the United States Of America.

Reportedly, Tesla initially planned to introduce their vehicles as full imports to test market response. In fact, the manufacturer even demanded tax concessions for the same. The Indian government eventually relented but with strong terms and conditions. This included an investment commitment of $500 million (around INR 4347 crore) and a stipulation of setting up a manufacturing facility within three years.

All of these recent developments seem like the carmaker is laying the base and groundwork before official launch. An official confirmation / announcement from Tesla is expected regarding its entry into the market.

