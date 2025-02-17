2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore

The Audi RS Q8 Performance comes with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a whopping 640 PS and 850 Nm

Gets a black grille, and LED headlights and OLED taillights with customisable lighting patterns.

Has a black interior with sport seats having a leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Features include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a touchscreen and a 4-zone auto AC with display panel.

The safety suite includes multiple airbags, ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

It rivals the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.

Audi’s most powerful SUV, the RS Q8 Performance has received a facelift in India, prices of which start from Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with subtle updates to the exterior and interior and features a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that sprints from 0-100 kmph in a little over 3 seconds. Let us take a look at everything the Audi SUV has to offer:

Exterior

While the overall design language of the facelifted Audi RS Q8 remains similar, the 2025 model comes with a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh grille. The LED headlights also get a black finish with laser LED lights working up as high beams. The LED DRLs get five customisable light signature patterns.

In profile, it comes with 23-inch alloy wheels that feature contrasting red callipers. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are also blacked out.

At the rear, it comes with OLED lighting for the first time, which like the headlights, gets customisable light patterns. It also comes with a black rear diffuser that houses a twin-tip exhaust. It also gets a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper.

Interior

Inside, the Audi RS Q8 comes with a black theme with red accents to highlight the sporty nature of this SUV. The seats and steering wheel have leather wrapping on them, while the gear selector lever, centre armrest and door panels have a microfiber material used on them.

It gets sports seats with contrast stitching and the seat backs feature ‘RS’ embossing to differentiate it from the regular Q8 SUV.

Also Read: This Is How Much Bookings The Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Rack Up Cumulatively On Day 1

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Audi RS Q8 comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display that changes the colour of the rpm display and flashes red continuously to indicate the optimal time to shift the gears. Moreover, the Audi SUV comes with a massive touchscreen, a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heads-up display, a digital display for 4-zone auto AC controls, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate.

On the safety front, it comes with multiple airbags, active roll stabilisation, rear sport differential, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including adaptive cruise control and night vision assistance.

Powertrain Option

The Audi RS Q8 comes with a 4-litre V8 petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 engine Power 640 PS Torque 850 Nm Transmission 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The Audi RS Q8 does a 0-100 kmph run in 3.6 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 305 km.

Rivals

While it has no direct rivals in India, the Audi RS Q8 can be considered an affordable alternative to the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.