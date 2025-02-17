BYD Sealion 7 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The BYD Sealion 7 is the all-new offering from the Chinese EV-maker in India, priced between Rs 48.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). With such premium pricing, it can be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, BMW iX1, and Kia EV6 electric SUVs. Let’s see how the newly launched Sealion 7 fares against its rivals in terms of prices.

Talking about the top-spec all-wheel-drive (AWD) Performance variant, it is nearly Rs 9 lakh more expensive than the Ioniq 5.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most affordable EV from the list. That said, the base-spec Premium variant of the BYD Sealion 7 is priced comparatively costlier than Hyundai’s EV by around Rs 3 lakh.

The AWD version of the EV6 costs a whopping Rs 11 lakh more than the AWD version of the Sealion 7 electric SUV.

Meanwhile, Kia EV6 is positioned as the top-tier offer, with its price starting from Rs 60.97 lakh onwards. Even the top-spec Performance variant of the Sealion 7 is Rs 6 lakh more affordable than the base-spec Kia EV6.

However, the top-spec Performance variant of the Sealion 7 is costlier by Rs 6 lakh than its base-spec variant.

Similarly, the rear-wheel-drive variant of the Sealion 7 is Rs 7.2 lakh more affordable than the Plus rear-wheel-drive version of the Volvo EX40. The price difference between the AWD versions of both electric SUVs is Rs 3 lakh, with EX40 being on the expensive side.

The recently launched BMW iX1 LWB (long-wheel-base) is just Rs 10,000 more expensive than the entry-level variant of the Sealion 7.

The Sealion 7 boasts more features as compared to the other two models. These include a larger rotational 15.6-inch touchscreen, 4-way powered lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat, and 11 airbags.