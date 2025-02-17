BYD Sealion 7 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Modified On Feb 17, 2025 08:04 PM By Shreyash for BYD Sealion 7
- 2.3K Views
-
- Write a comment
The BYD Sealion 7 undercuts the Kia SUV by almost Rs 11 lakh, while the Ioniq 5 is the most affordable offering in this comparison
The BYD Sealion 7 is the all-new offering from the Chinese EV-maker in India, priced between Rs 48.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). With such premium pricing, it can be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, BMW iX1, and Kia EV6 electric SUVs. Let’s see how the newly launched Sealion 7 fares against its rivals in terms of prices.
Price Talk
|
BYD Sealion 7
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Kia EV6
|
Volvo EX40
|
BMW iX1
|
Long Range RWD- Rs 46.05 Lakh
|
Premium- Rs 48.90 lakh
|
LWB - Rs 49 lakh
|
Performance- Rs 54.90 lakh
|
Plus - Rs 56.10 lakh
|
Ultimate - Rs 57.90 lakh
|
GT Line- Rs 60.97 lakh
|
GT Line AWD- Rs 65.97 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most affordable EV from the list. That said, the base-spec Premium variant of the BYD Sealion 7 is priced comparatively costlier than Hyundai’s EV by around Rs 3 lakh.
-
Talking about the top-spec all-wheel-drive (AWD) Performance variant, it is nearly Rs 9 lakh more expensive than the Ioniq 5.
-
However, the top-spec Performance variant of the Sealion 7 is costlier by Rs 6 lakh than its base-spec variant.
-
Meanwhile, Kia EV6 is positioned as the top-tier offer, with its price starting from Rs 60.97 lakh onwards. Even the top-spec Performance variant of the Sealion 7 is Rs 6 lakh more affordable than the base-spec Kia EV6.
-
The AWD version of the EV6 costs a whopping Rs 11 lakh more than the AWD version of the Sealion 7 electric SUV.
-
Similarly, the rear-wheel-drive variant of the Sealion 7 is Rs 7.2 lakh more affordable than the Plus rear-wheel-drive version of the Volvo EX40. The price difference between the AWD versions of both electric SUVs is Rs 3 lakh, with EX40 being on the expensive side.
-
The recently launched BMW iX1 LWB (long-wheel-base) is just Rs 10,000 more expensive than the entry-level variant of the Sealion 7.
-
The Sealion 7 boasts more features as compared to the other two models. These include a larger rotational 15.6-inch touchscreen, 4-way powered lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat, and 11 airbags.
-
The Ioniq 5 on other hand gets 12.3-inch screens, however it gets heated ORVMs, heated rear seats, virtual engine sound system over the Sealion 7 SUV. The Ioniq 5 is the only SUV in this comparison to get a panoramic sunroof.
-
Kia EV6 also boasts dual 12.3-inch screens, heated steering wheel, 10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, 10-way adjustable co-driver’s seat, and a 14-speaker sound system.
-
Features on board the EX40 SUV include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay support, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 250 W 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging, and an air purifier.
-
The BMW iX1 comes equipped with amenities like 10.7-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with massage function, dual-zone climate control, upstanding wireless phone charging, and a panoramic sunroof.
-
All three electric SUVs feature level 2 ADAS, however the Sealion 7 features 11 airbags as standard.
-
The Sealion 7 uses 82.56 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 567 km.
-
Kia’s electric SUV on the other hand has a 77.4 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of up to 708 km. Hyundai’s electric SUV uses a 72 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 631 km.
-
BMW has equipped the iX1 LWB with a 66.4 kWh battery pack which delivers a claimed driving range of 531 km.
-
The EX40 is being offered two battery options: 69 KWh and 78 kWh. It offers a claimed range of up to 505 km.
-
The Sealion 7, EV6, and EX40 also get an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) trim, whereas the Ioniq 5 only comes in a rear-wheel-drive configuration.
All prices are ex-showroom