BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6: Specifications Compared

While the BYD Sealion 7 houses the biggest battery pack, but the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed range

The BYD Sealion 7 has officially arrived in India as the automaker’s fourth offering in the market. It competes with established premium electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in India. Below, we have outlined how the new BYD SUV compares to its rivals in terms of dimensions, specifications, and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions BYD Sealion 7 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Length 4830 mm 4635 mm 4695 mm Width 1925 mm 1890 mm 1890 mm Height 1620 mm 1625 mm 1570 mm Wheelbase 2930 mm 3000 mm 2900 mm Boot Space 500 litres (not available) (not available) Frunk Storage 58 litres 57 litres (not available)

The Sealion 7 is the longest and widest of all three. It is longer by 195 mm and 135 mm than the Ioniq 5 and EV 6, respectively.

It is wider by 35 mm than both Kia and Hyundai EVs.

However, the Ioniq 5 is taller than the Sealion 7 and EV6, by 5 mm and 55 mm, respectively. The Hyundai SUV also has the longest wheelbase here.

Both Sealion 7 and Ioniq 5 offer almost the same frunk storage capacity.

Battery Pack & Electric Motor

Specifications BYD Sealion 7 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Battery Pack 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 72.6 kWh 77.4 kWh Drive Type RWD AWD RWD RWD AWD Power 313 PS 530 PS 217 PS 229 PS 325 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm 350 Nm 350 Nm 605 Nm Claimed Range 567 km (NEDC) 542km (NEDC) 631 km Up to 708 km

The Sealion 7’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is the most powerful here. It makes 230 PS more than the EV6’ AWD variant.

However, the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed driving range of 708 km (ARAI-rated).

Even in rear-wheel-drive configurations, the Sealion 7 stands out as the most powerful of all three. It makes 96 PS more than that of the Ioniq 5, and 229 PS more than the RWD variant of the EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 misses out on AWD drivetrains for Indian buyers.

Feature Highlights

Models BYD Sealion 7 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Sequential rear turn indicators

Flush-type door handles

19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels Parametric pixel LED headlights & tail lamps

Flush-type door handles

Active air flap

20-inch alloy wheels Dual LED headlights

LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators

Connected LED tail lamps with sequential rear turn indicators

Flush-type door handles

19-inch alloy wheels Interior Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

8-way powered driver’s seat

6-way powered co-driver’s seat

4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

128-colour ambient lighting Leatherette upholstery

Power adjustable front seats

Memory seat configuration (all seats)

Ambient lighting Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

10-way adjustable co-driver’s seat

64 colour ambient lighting Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC Ventilated front seats

Panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charger

Heads-up display

Air purifier

Driver’s seat with memory function

Door mirror auto tilt function

Door mirror position memory

Powered tailgate

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function 12.3-inch digital driver display

Dual-zone AC

Powered tailgate

Ventilated & heated front seats

Heated Rear seats

Heated ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

Rear Window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

Virtual engine sound system (VESS)

Powered tailgate 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Dual zone AC

Ventilated and front seats

Heated steering wheel

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Powered tailgate

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Relaxation feature for front seats

Air purifier

V2L (Vehicle-To-Load) function

Heads-up display Infotainment 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Ambient sound 12.3-inch touchscreen

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Safety 11 airbags

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Traction control system

Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

Rear defogger

Hill hold assist

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2ADAS tech 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control

Rear defogger

Hill hold assist

Front & rear parking sensors

Electric parking brake

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rain-sensing wipers

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ADAS tech 8 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

Front & rear parking sensors

Electric parking brake

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

ADAS tech

Although BYD Sealion 7 is priced comparatively higher than the Ioniq 5, it offers a list of comprehensive features.

The Sealion 7 gets the largest 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen display while the other two models offer dual 12.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment system and driver’s display.

Kia offers the EV6 with 10-way adjustable driver and co-driver’s seat with memory function while the Sealion 7 is the only EV in this comparison to offer the 4-way powered lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat.

While all the automakers offer dual-zone AC, the Ioniq 5 is the one that boasts a panoramic sunroof.

The Kia EV6 has the best 14-speaker Meridian audio system among all the EVs, while the Sealion 7 gets the 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system. That said, the Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 8-speaker Bose sound system.

In terms of safety, the Sealion 7 tops the list with 11 airbags while all the features remain nearly the same. That said, all the EVs are equipped with ADAS tech.

Prices

BYD Sealion 7 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 54.90 lakh Rs 46.05 lakh Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands as the most affordable vehicle among these three electric cars. The BYD Sealion 7 is priced competitively and its entry-level variants beats the price of the Ioniq 5. On the other hand, the Kia EV6 is the most expensive model in this comparison.

Final Takeaway

The BYD Sealion 7 comes out as the most value for money choice for the buyers looking for an electric SUV in India as it combines features, looks, and performance in one. It stands out with the most powerful powertrain among its competitors and can be had in both RWD and AWD drivetrain options. Though it's priced higher than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it offers unique advantages like a large 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen display and 11 airbags for safety.

The Kia EV6 provides the longest driving range of 708 km and includes a top-notch 14-speaker Meridian audio system. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most affordable among the three, although it lacks AWD options for Indian buyers.

