BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6: Specifications Compared
While the BYD Sealion 7 houses the biggest battery pack, but the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed range
The BYD Sealion 7 has officially arrived in India as the automaker’s fourth offering in the market. It competes with established premium electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in India. Below, we have outlined how the new BYD SUV compares to its rivals in terms of dimensions, specifications, and features.
Dimensions
The Sealion 7 is the longest and widest of all three. It is longer by 195 mm and 135 mm than the Ioniq 5 and EV 6, respectively.
It is wider by 35 mm than both Kia and Hyundai EVs.
However, the Ioniq 5 is taller than the Sealion 7 and EV6, by 5 mm and 55 mm, respectively. The Hyundai SUV also has the longest wheelbase here.
Both Sealion 7 and Ioniq 5 offer almost the same frunk storage capacity.
Battery Pack & Electric Motor
The Sealion 7’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is the most powerful here. It makes 230 PS more than the EV6’ AWD variant.
However, the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed driving range of 708 km (ARAI-rated).
Even in rear-wheel-drive configurations, the Sealion 7 stands out as the most powerful of all three. It makes 96 PS more than that of the Ioniq 5, and 229 PS more than the RWD variant of the EV6.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 misses out on AWD drivetrains for Indian buyers.
Feature Highlights
Although BYD Sealion 7 is priced comparatively higher than the Ioniq 5, it offers a list of comprehensive features.
The Sealion 7 gets the largest 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen display while the other two models offer dual 12.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment system and driver’s display.
Kia offers the EV6 with 10-way adjustable driver and co-driver’s seat with memory function while the Sealion 7 is the only EV in this comparison to offer the 4-way powered lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat.
While all the automakers offer dual-zone AC, the Ioniq 5 is the one that boasts a panoramic sunroof.
The Kia EV6 has the best 14-speaker Meridian audio system among all the EVs, while the Sealion 7 gets the 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system. That said, the Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 8-speaker Bose sound system.
In terms of safety, the Sealion 7 tops the list with 11 airbags while all the features remain nearly the same. That said, all the EVs are equipped with ADAS tech.
Prices
Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands as the most affordable vehicle among these three electric cars. The BYD Sealion 7 is priced competitively and its entry-level variants beats the price of the Ioniq 5. On the other hand, the Kia EV6 is the most expensive model in this comparison.
Final Takeaway
The BYD Sealion 7 comes out as the most value for money choice for the buyers looking for an electric SUV in India as it combines features, looks, and performance in one. It stands out with the most powerful powertrain among its competitors and can be had in both RWD and AWD drivetrain options. Though it's priced higher than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it offers unique advantages like a large 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen display and 11 airbags for safety.
The Kia EV6 provides the longest driving range of 708 km and includes a top-notch 14-speaker Meridian audio system. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most affordable among the three, although it lacks AWD options for Indian buyers.
