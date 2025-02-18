All
BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6: Specifications Compared

Published On Feb 18, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for BYD Sealion 7

While the BYD Sealion 7 houses the biggest battery pack, but the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed range

The BYD Sealion 7 has officially arrived in India as the automaker’s fourth offering in the market. It competes with established premium electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in India. Below, we have outlined how the new BYD SUV compares to its rivals in terms of dimensions, specifications, and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions

BYD Sealion 7

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Length

4830 mm

4635 mm

4695 mm

Width

1925 mm

1890 mm

1890 mm

Height

1620 mm

1625 mm

1570 mm

Wheelbase

2930 mm

3000 mm

2900 mm

Boot Space

500 litres

(not available)

(not available)

Frunk Storage

58 litres

57 litres

(not available)

BYD Sealion 7 side

  • The Sealion 7 is the longest and widest of all three. It is longer by 195 mm and 135 mm than the Ioniq 5 and EV 6, respectively. 

  • It is wider by 35 mm than both Kia and Hyundai EVs.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • However, the Ioniq 5 is taller than the Sealion 7 and EV6, by 5 mm and 55 mm, respectively. The Hyundai SUV also has the longest wheelbase here.

  • Both Sealion 7 and Ioniq 5 offer almost the same frunk storage capacity.

Battery Pack & Electric Motor

Specifications

BYD Sealion 7

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Battery Pack

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

72.6 kWh

77.4 kWh

Drive Type

RWD 

AWD

RWD

RWD

AWD

Power

313 PS

530 PS

217 PS

229 PS

325 PS

Torque

380 Nm

690 Nm

350 Nm

350 Nm

605 Nm

Claimed Range

567 km (NEDC)

542km (NEDC)

631 km

Up to 708 km

  • The Sealion 7’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is the most powerful here. It makes 230 PS more than the EV6’ AWD variant.

  • However, the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed driving range of 708 km (ARAI-rated).

  • Even in rear-wheel-drive configurations, the Sealion 7 stands out as the most powerful of all three. It makes 96 PS more than that of the Ioniq 5, and 229 PS more than the RWD variant of the EV6.

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 misses out on AWD drivetrains for Indian buyers.

Feature Highlights

Models

BYD Sealion 7

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Sequential rear turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels

  • Parametric pixel LED headlights & tail lamps

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Active air flap

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual LED headlights

  • LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lamps with sequential rear turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • 6-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • 4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

  • 128-colour ambient lighting

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Power adjustable front seats

  • Memory seat configuration (all seats)

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • 10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

  • 10-way adjustable co-driver’s seat

  • 64 colour ambient lighting

Comfort & Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Heads-up display

  • Air purifier

  • Driver’s seat with memory function

  • Door mirror auto tilt function

  • Door mirror position memory

  • Powered tailgate

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • 12.3-inch digital driver display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Powered tailgate

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Heated Rear seats

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger 

  • Rear Window sunshade

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • Virtual engine sound system (VESS)

  • Powered tailgate

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual zone AC

  • Ventilated and front seats

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Powered tailgate

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Relaxation feature for front seats

  • Air purifier

  • V2L (Vehicle-To-Load) function

  • Heads-up display 

Infotainment

  • 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Ambient sound

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 14-speaker Meridian audio system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 11 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Traction control system

  • Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

  • Rear defogger

  • Hill hold assist

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • Level 2ADAS tech

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Rear defogger

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electric parking brake

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ADAS tech

  • 8 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electric parking brake

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ADAS tech

BYD Sealion Dashboard

  • Although BYD Sealion 7 is priced comparatively higher than the Ioniq 5, it offers a list of comprehensive features. 

  • The Sealion 7 gets the largest 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen display while the other two models offer dual 12.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment system and driver’s display. 

  • Kia offers the EV6 with 10-way adjustable driver and co-driver’s seat with memory function while the Sealion 7 is the only EV in this comparison to offer the 4-way powered lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Interior

  • While all the automakers offer dual-zone AC, the Ioniq 5 is the one that boasts a panoramic sunroof. 

  • The Kia EV6 has the best 14-speaker Meridian audio system among all the EVs, while the Sealion 7 gets the 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system. That said, the Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 8-speaker Bose sound system.

  • In terms of safety, the Sealion 7 tops the list with 11 airbags while all the features remain nearly the same. That said, all the EVs are equipped with ADAS tech. 

Prices

BYD Sealion 7

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 54.90 lakh

Rs 46.05 lakh

Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands as the most affordable vehicle among these three electric cars. The BYD Sealion 7 is priced competitively and its entry-level variants beats the price of the Ioniq 5. On the other hand, the Kia EV6 is the most expensive model in this comparison.

Final Takeaway

BYD

The BYD Sealion 7 comes out as the most value for money choice for the buyers looking for an electric SUV in India as it combines features, looks, and performance in one. It stands out with the most powerful powertrain among its competitors and can be had in both RWD and AWD drivetrain options. Though it's priced higher than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it offers unique advantages like a large 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen display and 11 airbags for safety.

The Kia EV6 provides the longest driving range of 708 km and includes a top-notch 14-speaker Meridian audio system. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most affordable among the three, although it lacks AWD options for Indian buyers. 

