BYD Sealion 7 Rear Seat Comfort Tested

The Sealion 7 comes with a lot of features onboard that are expected to give a premium experience. We find out how the BYD EV fares in the rear-seat comfort

The BYD Sealion 7 was launched recently as the carmaker's fourth offering in India. It rivals the likes of EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, both of which are renowned for the comfort they provide on their back seats. So, how does the new BYD offering fare on the rear seating space department? To find answers, We spent some time with the electric SUV-coupe and here’s what we found:

What Did We Find?

In our test, we found that the BYD Sealion 7’s rear seats offer generous space. The knee and foot room are more than adequate. If you are up to 5 feet 8 inches tall, the under-thigh support will not be problematic. However, for passengers taller than that, the knees-up seating position can be bothersome, especially over longer distances. That said, even though the Sealion 7 is an SUV-coupe, it offers decent headroom for passengers.

The backrest of the rear seats is shorter in comparison to other cars, which meant that we had to slide further down the seat for adequate shoulder support, which further hampered the under-thigh and back support.

The Sealion 7’s rear seats comfortably accommodate three average-built passengers. The floorboard is flat, and all passengers get adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts, which means that the rear-centre passenger does not compromise on either comfort or safety.

BYD has not overlooked the practical features for the rear seat passengers. Both front seats have back pockets with an additional slot for phones while charging. Moreover, the rear centre armrest has a covered storage space that can accommodate a wallet or a small notepad and flip-out cupholders, which feel premium for the price the Sealion 7 asks.

In terms of features, the rear seat passengers get AC vents and type-A and type-C charging ports. Although the rear windows do not get sunshades, they have a heavy tint which does not let the heat get inside the cabin.

Other Features On Offer

Other features onboard the BYD Sealion 7 include a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a heads-up display and a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system. It also gets a panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function. Moreover, the EV is equipped with electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation functions, automatic headlights and wipers and 128-colour ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, the BYD Sealion 7 comes with 11 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also features ISOFIX child seat anchorages, driver drowsiness detection, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), and automatically tilting outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) while reversing. A full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features are also available including features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Kia EV6 Recalled In India Again, Over 1,300 Units Affected

Battery Pack, Range and Electric Motors

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with a single battery pack option that is mated wither with a rear-axle-mounted motor or motors mounted on both axles. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD* AWD^ Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm NEDC-claimed range 567 km 542 km

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^AWD = All-wheel-drive

Price and Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is priced between Rs 48.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of other premium electric offerings including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.