Tata Nexon EV No Longer Available With 40.5 kWh Battery Pack

Tata’s all-electric subcompact SUV now comes with two battery packs: 30 kWh (medium range) and 45 kWh (long range)

The Tata Nexon EV received battery pack and feature updates in October 2024, with which it got a bigger 45 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 489 km. This electric SUV was already available with 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery pack options. However, Tata has now removed the 40.5 kWh battery pack from the Nexon EV’s lineup. Now the Nexon EV is only available in two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh. Here are the price details:

Battery Packs Price 30 kWh Creative Plus Rs 12.49 lakh Fearless Rs 12.29 lakh Fearless Plus Rs 13.79 lakh Fearless Plus S Rs 14.29 lakh Empowered Rs 14.79 lakh 45 kWh Creative Rs 13.99 lakh Fearless Rs 14.99 lakh Empowered Rs 15.99 lakh Empowered Plus Rs 16.99 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Nexon EV: Available Battery Packs

Here are the detailed specifications of the remaining battery packs on offer:

Battery pack 30 kWh 45 kWh Claimed range 275 km (MIDC* Part I+II) 489 km (MIDC* Part I+II) Power 130 PS 144 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The previously available 40.5 kWh battery pack had the same power and torque outputs as the 45 kWh battery pack version of the Nexon EV. It used to offer a claimed driving range of up to 390 km (MIDC Part I+II).

Tata Nexon EV: Features and Safety

The Tata Nexon EV includes a comprehensive feature suite of comfort and convenience features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a host of safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It's comforting to know that the Tata Nexon EV has achieved a full five-star rating in crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP.

Tata Nexon EV: Rivals

The only direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV is the Mahindra XUV400 EV. If you can stretch your budget, the MG ZS EV is also worth considering. Alternatively, for a similar price range, you can also consider ICE variants of compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

