Hyundai Venue N-Line And Grand i10 Nios Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15,200

The price hike includes all variants of both the cars except the newly added Sportz (O) variant for the Grand i10 Nios

The prices of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have been hiked by up to Rs 15,200

It is offered in five board variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Sportz (O), which was recently added.

The prices of Hyundai Venue N Line have been increased by Rs 7,000 across all variants.

It is offered in two broad trims, N6 and N8.

The new prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now range between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 8.62 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N-Line prices now range from Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh

Hyundai has hiked the prices of two of its popular offerings in India, the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue N-Line. The variant-wise prices for the Venue N Line have been hiked by Rs 7,000, while the CNG variants for the Grand i10 Nios receive a steeper hike compared to the petrol ones. Below we have detailed the variant-wise hike of both cars along with the new price difference.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Manual Transmission Variant Old Price New Price Difference Era 5.92 lakh 5.98 lakh +6,000 Magna 6.78 lakh 6.84 lakh +6,000 Sportz 7.36 lakh 7.42 lakh +6,000 Sportz Dual Tone 7.60 lakh 7.66 lakh +6,000 Magna CNG 7.68 lakh 7.83 lakh +15,200 Sportz (O) 7.72 lakh 7.72 lakh No Difference Asta 7.99 lakh 8.05 lakh +6,000 Sportz CNG 8.23 lakh 8.29 lakh +6,700

Automatic Transmission Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna 7.42 lakh 7.48 lakh +6,000 Sportz 7.93 lakh 7.99 lakh +6,000 Sportz (O) Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh No Difference Asta 8.56 lakh 8.62 lakh +6,000

All petrol-powered variants, regardless of transmission, have received a price hike of Rs 6,000.

The one above the base Magna CNG variant has received the steepest hike of Rs 15,200.

The Sportz CNG has received a hike of Rs 6,700.

The Sportz (O) trim, which was recently added, did not receive a price hike.

The new price range for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 8.62 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N-Line

Manual Transmission Variant Old Price New Price Difference N6 12.07 lakh 12.14 lakh + 7000 N6 Dual Tone 12.22 lakh 12.29 lakh +7000 N8 MT 12.95 lakh 13.02 lakh +7000 N8 MT Dual Tone 13.10 lakh 13.17 lakh +7000

Automatic Transmission Variant Old Price New Price Difference N6 12.87 lakh 12.94 lakh 7000 N6 Dual Tone 13.02 lakh 13.09 lakh 7000 N8 13.74 lakh 13.81 lakh 7000 N8 Dual Tone 13.89 lakh 13.96 lakh 7000

The Hyundai Venue N Line’ prices have been hiked by Rs 7,000 across all variants, including the dual-tone paint options.

The manually mated powertrain prices now range from Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.2 lakh.

The variants with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) now cost between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 13.97 lakh.

The overall prices of the Hyundai Venue now ranges from Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh.

Disclaimer: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

