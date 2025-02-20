All
Hyundai Venue N-Line And Grand i10 Nios Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15,200

Published On Feb 20, 2025 10:06 AM By Kartik for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The price hike includes all variants of both the cars except the newly added Sportz (O) variant for the Grand i10 Nios

Venue N Line. i10 Nios price increase

  • The prices of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have been hiked by up to Rs 15,200

  • It is offered in five board variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Sportz (O), which was recently added. 

  • The prices of Hyundai Venue N Line have been increased by Rs 7,000 across all variants.

  • It is offered in two broad trims, N6 and N8.

  • The new prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now range between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 8.62 lakh.

  • Hyundai Venue N-Line prices now range from Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh 

Hyundai has hiked the prices of two of its popular offerings in India, the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue N-Line. The variant-wise prices for the Venue N Line have been hiked by Rs 7,000, while the CNG variants for the Grand i10 Nios receive a steeper hike compared to the petrol ones. Below we have detailed the variant-wise hike of both cars along with the new price difference.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Manual Transmission 

Variant 

Old Price 

New Price 

Difference 

Era

5.92 lakh

5.98 lakh 

+6,000

Magna

6.78 lakh

6.84 lakh 

+6,000

Sportz

7.36 lakh 

7.42 lakh 

+6,000

Sportz Dual Tone

7.60 lakh

7.66 lakh

+6,000

Magna CNG

7.68 lakh

7.83 lakh

+15,200

Sportz (O)

7.72 lakh 

7.72 lakh 

No Difference

Asta

7.99 lakh

8.05 lakh

+6,000

Sportz CNG

8.23 lakh

8.29 lakh

+6,700

Automatic Transmission 

Variant 

Old Price 

New Price 

Difference 

Magna 

7.42 lakh

7.48 lakh

+6,000

Sportz 

7.93 lakh

7.99 lakh

+6,000

Sportz (O) 

Rs 8.29 lakh 

Rs 8.29 lakh 

No Difference 

Asta 

8.56 lakh

8.62 lakh

+6,000
  • All petrol-powered variants, regardless of transmission, have received a price hike of Rs 6,000. 

  • The one above the base Magna CNG variant has received the steepest hike of Rs 15,200. 

  • The Sportz CNG has received a hike of Rs 6,700.

  • The Sportz (O) trim, which was recently added, did not receive a price hike.

  • The new price range for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 8.62 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N-Line 

Hyundai Venue N Line

Manual Transmission 

Variant

Old Price 

New Price 

Difference

N6

12.07 lakh

12.14 lakh

+ 7000

N6 Dual Tone 

12.22 lakh

12.29 lakh

+7000

N8 MT

12.95 lakh

13.02 lakh 

+7000

N8 MT Dual Tone 

13.10 lakh 

13.17 lakh

+7000

Automatic Transmission 

Variant 

Old Price 

New Price 

Difference 

N6 

12.87 lakh

12.94 lakh

7000

N6 Dual Tone 

13.02 lakh

13.09 lakh

7000

N8 

13.74 lakh

13.81 lakh

7000

N8 Dual Tone 

13.89 lakh

13.96 lakh

7000

  • The Hyundai Venue N Line’ prices have been hiked by Rs 7,000 across all variants, including the dual-tone paint options. 

  • The manually mated powertrain prices now range from Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.2 lakh. 

  • The variants with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) now cost between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 13.97 lakh. 

  • The overall prices of the Hyundai Venue now ranges from Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh. 

Disclaimer: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi 

 

