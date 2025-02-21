Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Stealth Edition Prices Out, Starts From Rs 25.09 Lakh

The new Stealth edition of the Harrier and Safari will be limited to just 2,700 units

The prices for the Stealth edition variants of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs have been announced, with range starting from Rs 25.09 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Tata first showcased this special edition of the Safari and Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2025 on January 17, however, the Harrier EV is slated for launch later this year. This new edition of the Harrier and Safari features a matte black exterior finish, along with a Stealth black interior theme. Before we get into more details, let’s first have a look at variant-wise prices for these SUVs.

All New Matte Black Shade

With the new Stealth edition, both the Harrier and Safari are being offered in new Stealth Matte Black exterior shade. On both SUVs, the front grille, bumpers, alloy wheels have been given a black treatment. The rest of the design details like connected LED lighting elements and the overall silhouette of these SUVs remains the same.

All-Black Interior

Both Harrier and Safari Stealth gets an all-black interior theme along with black leatherette seat upholstery.

Tata has equipped this special edition of Harrier and Safari with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

No Mechanical Changes

Tata hasn’t made any mechanical changes to the Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition SUVs. Here are the specifications:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth edition can be regarded as a rival to the Kia Seltos X-Line.