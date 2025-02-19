5 Things We Learnt After Driving The BYD Sealion 7

The BYD Sealion 7, like other offerings of the carmaker, gets all the basics sorted, but there are a few things that could have been better

The BYD Sealion 7 was recently launched as the carmaker’s fourth offering in India, with prices ranging from Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 54.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). We recently had the chance to spend some time with this SUV-coupe, and here are five things that stood out during our first drive:

Potent electric motor(s) and impressive range

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with a single 82.56 kWh battery pack option for both the Premium and Performance variants, the details of which are as follows:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD* AWD^ Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm NEDC-claimed range 567 km 542 km

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^AWD = All-wheel-drive

In our time with the Sealion 7’s Performance trim, we found that there was instant power on the tap on the pedal, as is typical for EVs. However, the boost of power does not feel sudden or alarming, making the acceleration of the Sealion 7 smooth.

On the highways in the ’Sport’ mode, the EV easily clocked triple-digit speeds in 5 seconds, as claimed by the carmaker. Moreover, quick overtakes are easy and ghat roads can also be tackled easily.

The energy regeneration, however, could only be set to ‘Standard’ or ‘High’ and there is no ‘one pedal mode’ on offer as seen with other EVs that facilitate single-pedal driving. This seemed like a crucial miss as the Hyundai and Kia rivals come with this feature.

Striking exterior design like some European cars

The BYD Sealion 7 has a sleek, sporty SUV coupe design that resembles high-end European cars. It’s about the same length as the Toyota Fortuner, giving it a strong road presence. The sloping roofline adds to its premium look, making it seem more expensive than it actually is. It also comes with LED headlights similar to the BYD Seal and motorized door handles, which add a touch of luxury. That said, we feel that the paint quality, considering the price point it comes at, could be improved.

Also Check Out: BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6: Specifications Compared

Premium interior quality and design

Like its exterior, the BYD Sealion 7’s interior feels luxurious, with soft-touch leatherette materials used throughout, including on the dashboard, centre console, and door panels. High-quality materials are found all around the cabin. The all-black dashboard features piano black accents and a layered design, while brushed aluminium on the steering wheel and a crystal-like gear selector stalk add a premium touch.

The front seats are upholstered in black leatherette and offer great support, even for taller or larger individuals. However, the rear seats, while spacious, might feel cramped for taller passengers due to limited shoulder support, lower seatbacks, and reduced headroom from the sloping coupe-style roofline. That said, the overall cabin feels premium, but the addition of a dual-tone colour scheme could have made the Sealion 7 feel even more upmarket.

Loaded feature and safety suite

Like other BYD offerings, the Sealion 7 is loaded with features to the brim. Highlights include a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system and a heads-up display. It is also equipped with a panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone AC, a powered tailgate and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature. That said, the Sealion 7 also features an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way adjustable lumbar support and memory function, a 6-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat and ventilated front seats.

Like the feature suite, the safety net is also loaded with features like 11 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels and a 360-degree camera. It also gets ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, driver attention warning and level-2 advanced driver’s attention systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control and cross-traffic alert.

All these features and amenities provide an experience that is generally associated with a luxury brand that involves spending at least twice the cost of the Sealion 7.

Firm ride quality but easy handling

The suspension setup on the Sealion 7 is stiff, which provides a firm ride and helps the EV feel stable on highways. However, this same setup makes the ride uncomfortable on rough or uneven surfaces. At low speeds on bad roads, there’s noticeable side-to-side movement, and the suspension makes a crashing sound when it hits bumps. Despite this, the SUV is still very easy to drive. The steering is light, making it simple to manoeuvre in tight spaces, and parking is effortless. While the ride might not be the smoothest on bumpy roads, the handling is predictable and stable, making it easy to drive both on highways and in the city.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.