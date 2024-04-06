Published On Apr 06, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Toyota Taisor

Apart from new launches and updates, there have been some interesting spy shots as well

In the first week of April, Toyota launched yet another Maruti rebadged product in India. Meanwhile, Skoda also relaunched its flagship sedan in the country. During the same week, Kia cars received new variant updates, while Mahindra dropped the first teaser of its facelifted subcompact SUV. Let’s take a closer look at the important highlights of the week.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, was launched in India last week. The Toyota Taisor features an updated fascia and new alloy wheels compared to its Maruti counterpart, but the interior and feature distribution remain the same. Here’s a comparison of the pricing between the Taisor and the Fronx.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Teased

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the XUV300 facelift, and dropped the first teaser of the same. The XUV300 facelift has also been renamed as the XUV 3X0. The teaser showcased a glimpse of its connected LED taillights and revised headlight housing.

Skoda Superb Relaunched In India

The last available Skoda Superb was first discontinued in India in April 2023. However, just one year after its discontinuation, Skoda relaunched the same Superb in India as a completely built unit (CBU). However this version of the Skoda Superb is limited to a certain number of units.

Citroen C3 & C3 Aircross Prices Slashed

Citroen is celebrating its third anniversary in India this April, and as a part of celebration, it slashed the entry-level prices of the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV. Furthermore, Citroen also introduced limited-run Blu editions of the C3 and eC3 with some cosmetic tweaks.

Kia Cars Received Variant Updates

Last week, Kia introduced new variant updates for its mass market offerings in India: Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, and Kia Carens. Along with the variant updates, Kia also hiked the prices of the Seltos and Sonet. This was the first price hike on Kia cars in 2024.

Honda Cars Price Hike

Honda also announced the price hike on its models last week, valid across all the models including City, City Hybrid, Elevate, and Amaze. Along with the price hike, Honda also standardised a safety feature.

Spy Shots Of The Week

This week’s spy shots include two SUVs, one from Skoda and one from Hyundai. Skoda’s upcoming subcompact SUV was seen doing rounds on Indian roads for the first time, meanwhile the Hyundai Alcazar facelift was spied in South Korea.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Variant Launched In India

Lexus NX 350h luxury compact SUV received a new off road focussed variant called, ‘Overtrail’. This new variant of the SUV features a special Moon Desert exterior shade, blacked out design elements, and active variable suspension.

Read More on : Toyota Taisor AMT