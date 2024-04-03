Published On Apr 03, 2024 03:39 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

The mid-spec variants of the Toyota Taisor carry a premium of Rs 25,000, while the top-spec turbo-petrol variants are priced equally to those of the Maruti Fronx

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota’s latest sub-4m offering, has been launched in India. The Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, marking the sixth shared product between Maruti and Toyota. The Taisor does get visual differences with changes to the exterior, but the interior and powertrains are identical to the Fronx. Let’s see how these subcompact crossover SUV offerings fares against each other in terms of pricing.

Petrol Manual

Toyota Taisor Maruti Fronx E - Rs 7.74 lakh Sigma - Rs 7.52 lakh S - Rs 8.60 lakh Delta - Rs 8.38 lakh S Plus - Rs 9 lakh Delta Plus - Rs 8.78 lakh Delta Plus Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh G Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh V Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx get the choice of a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol, both mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Each variant of the Taisor with the 1.2-litre petrol engine is pricier by Rs 22,000 than the comparable variants of the Maruti Fronx with the same engine.

The Taisor offers the turbo-petrol option with its top two variants, G and V, while the Fronx provides the same engine from the mid-spec Delta Plus trim, making the Fronx turbo more accessible by Rs 83,000.

The top two variants of both the Taisor and the Fronx are priced equally, with the Toyota crossover SUV demanding an additional Rs 16,000 for the dual-tone option on the top-spec V variant.

Also Check Out: Skoda Superb Makes A Comeback, Launched At Rs 54 Lakh

Petrol CNG

Toyota Taisor Maruti Fronx E - Rs 8.72 lakh Sigma - Rs 8.47 lakh Delta - Rs 9.33 lakh

Both Taisor and Fronx CNG come with the 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain (77.5 PS / 98.5 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota only offers the base-spec E variant of the Tasior with the option of CNG; meanwhile, with the Fronx, an additional mid-spec Delta variant is also available with the CNG powertrain.

The starting price of the Fronx CNG is Rs 25,000 less than the starting price of the Taisor CNG.

If you are specifically interested in a CNG-powered sub-4 metre crossover SUV, the Fronx Delta CNG is a more feature rich option here, packing a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). However, the Fronx Delta CNG is Rs 61,000 more expensive than the Taisor E CNG.

Petrol Automatic

Toyota Taisor Maruti Fronx S AMT - Rs 9.13 lakh Delta AMT - Rs 8.88 lakh S Plus AMT - Rs 9.53 lakh Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.28 lakh G Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh V Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh

Just like the Maruti Fronx, the 1.2-litre variants of the Taisor are mated to a 5-speed AMT transmission; meanwhile, the 1-litre turbo-petrol variants are available with 6-speed torque converter.

Each 1.2-litre AMT variant of the Toyota Taisor is Rs 25,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the Fronx. Meanwhile, the prices for the top two turbo-petrol variants of the Taisor are exactly the same as the Fronx turbo automatic variants.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Testing In South Korea, India Launch Expected Later This Year

Feature Differences

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx are similarly packaged offerings in terms of features as well. The top-spec variants of both the subcompact offerings are equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and a heads-up display. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold, and rear parking sensors. Even the feature-distribution for their comparable variants is the same.

Final Takeaways

Despite all these similarities, the Taisor’s 1.2-litre petrol variants command a premium of up to Rs 25,000 over the Fronx variants with the same engine. On the other hand, the Fronx not only offers a more affordable turbo-petrol variant over its Toyota counterpart, but also offers a more feature-rich CNG trim as well.

If there was a factor for the Toyota premium, besides the changes to the exterior styling, it would be the standard warranty coverage. While the Fronx gets a 2-year/ 40,000km warranty as standard, Toyota offers the Taisor with a standard coverage of 3-years/ 1 lakh km as well as complimentary RSA (roadside assistance) for 5 years.

Read More on : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor AMT