Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross Entry Prices Slashed As Automaker Celebrates Third Anniversary In India

Published On Apr 05, 2024 01:29 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

As a part of celebrations, the C3 and the eC3 hatchbacks also get a limited-run Blu edition

Special prices for April 2024 have C3 starting at Rs 5.99 lakh and C3 Aircross SUV from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Blu editions of the C3 and eC3 hatchbacks get Cosmo Blue exterior shade along with roof graphics.

Inside, these special editions boast an air purifier, and customised seat covers, neck rests, and seat belt cushions.

The automaker is also offering a complimentary car wash and a referral bonus to its existing customers.

Citroen officially entered the Indian market in April 2021 with the launch of the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV. Now in April 2024, Citroen has made a series of announcements to celebrate the brand’s third anniversary here, including special lowered prices, new special editions and special offers for existing owners. We’ve detailed each of these initiatives for the month of April below:

Citroen C3 & eC3 Blu Edition

The Blu editions of the C3 and eC3 are based on the Feel and Shine variants. These hatchbacks come in a Cosmo Blue exterior shade with roof graphics. Inside, the limited editions also feature an air purifier, illuminated cup holders, sill plates, as well as customised seat covers, neck rests, and seat belt cushions.

Special Anniversary Prices For C3 & C3 Aircross

As part of the celebrations, Citroen has reduced the asking price of the entry-level variants of the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV. The C3 now starts at Rs 5.99 lakh, which is Rs 17,000 less than before, while the C3 Aircross now starts at Rs 8.99 lakh, making it Rs 1 lakh more affordable. Please note that these prices are only applicable throughout the month of April.

Special Benefits For Existing Customers

Existing Citroen owners in India can enjoy a complimentary car wash throughout this period. Additionally, the automaker has introduced a referral program, allowing Citroen customers to receive a Rs 10,000 referral bonus.

Citroen’s Future Plans

The French automaker is gearing up for the launch of a new coupe-SUV in India, previewed as the Citroen Basalt Vision concept. Also, the French automaker is planning to increase its footprint in the country by around 400 percent. Currently, Citroen has 58 outlets in India, and it aims to expand its sales and dealership network to 200 touchpoints, covering over 140 markets.

Citroen currently retails four models in India, including an EV: C3, C3 Aircross, eC3 (electric), and C5 Aircross.

