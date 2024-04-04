Modified On Apr 04, 2024 12:07 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The facelifted XUV300, now known as the XUV 3XO, will make its debut on April 29

First major update since the SUV’s launch in 2019.

New teaser shows its connected LED taillights, revised headlights, and redesigned grille.

Cabin updates to include a fresh upholstery and a reworked dashboard layout.

Likely to get new features like a digital driver display, six airbags, and possibly ADAS.

Launch expected soon after debut, prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

After being spied on test multiple times, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will finally make its debut on April 29. The announcement was accompanied by the first official teaser, revealing some of the new design details. What’s come as a surprise, though, is that Mahindra will now be calling it the XUV 3XO instead of using the older ‘XUV300’ nameplate.

What Does The Teaser Reveal?

The short video gives us a glimpse of the SUV’s new connected LED taillights and taller bumper. Mahindra has revamped the tailgate to accommodate the new lighting setup and it features the fresh “XUV 3XO” moniker along with Mahindra’s “Twin Peaks” logo.

In the teaser, we can also notice the fresh fascia featuring chrome-finished triangular embellishments in the grille, flanked by updated headlight clusters. The XUV 3XO is slated to get fang-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlights and fog lamps, and a refreshed alloy wheel design.

Updates To The Interior

While the updated cabin hasn’t been completely revealed, the teaser does give us a sneak peek at the revised seat upholstery and the new touchscreen unit. Earlier spy shots have already hinted at a redesigned dashboard layout and an updated panel for the dual-zone climate control.

XUV400's cabin

In terms of new features, the XUV 3XO will come with XUV400-like dual 10.25-inch digital displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Mahindra could also equip it with a segment-first panoramic sunroof. The facelifted XUV300’s safety net is likely to consist of six airbags, electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

Expected Set Of Powertrains

We are expecting Mahindra to offer the XUV 3XO with the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing XUV300:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (TGDi) 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

We think that Mahindra might replace the current AMT with a torque converter unit for the automatic option.

Expected Launch And Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is likely to go on sale shortly after its debut on April 29, with prices expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the two sub-4m crossovers: the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

