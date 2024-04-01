English | हिंदी

Kia Seltos And Sonet Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 65,000

Published On Apr 01, 2024 06:15 PM By Ansh for Kia Sonet

Along with the price hike, the Sonet now gets new variants and the Seltos now gets more affordable automatic variants

Kia Seltos And Kia Sonet Prices Hiked

At the start of the new financial year, many carmakers increase the prices of their models and Kia is among them. After Honda, the Korean manufacturer has increased the prices of the Seltos and Sonet SUVs by up to Rs 67,000. However, the prices of the Kia EV6 remain the same. Check out the new variant-wise prices of these models here, starting with the Sonet.

Sonet

Kia Sonet

Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Petrol Manual 

HTE

Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 7.99 lakh

No Difference

HTE (O)

-

Rs 8.19 lakh

New Variant

HTK

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 8.89 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

HTK (O)

-

Rs 9.25 lakh

New Variant

HTK Plus

Rs 9.90 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

HTK Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 10.56 lakh

+ Rs 7,000

HTX Turbo iMT

Rs 11.49 lakh

Rs 11.56 lakh

+ Rs 7,000

HTX Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 13.39 lakh

Rs 13.50 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Petrol Automatic

HTX Turbo DCT

Rs 12.29 lakh

Rs 12.36 lakh

+ Rs 7,000

GTX Plus Turbo DCT

Rs 14.50 lakh

Rs 14.55 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

X-Line Turbo DCT

Rs 14.69 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

+ Rs 6,000

Also Read: Honda Elevate, City, And Amaze Prices Hiked, Elevate And City Get 6 Airbags As Standard

Diesel Manual

HTE 

Rs 9.80 lakh

Rs 9.80 lakh

No Difference

HTE (O) 

-

Rs 10 lakh

New Variant

HTK 

Rs 10.39 lakh

Rs 10.50 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

HTK (O) 

-

Rs 10.85 lakh

New Variant

HTK Plus 

Rs 11.39 lakh

Rs 11.45 lakh

+ Rs 6,000

HTX 

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.10 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

HTX iMT

Rs 12.60 lakh

Rs 12.70 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

HTX Plus 

Rs 13.69 lakh

Rs 13.90 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 14.39 lakh

Rs 14.50 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Diesel Automatic

HTX AT

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.10 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

GTX Plus AT

Rs 15.50 lakh

Rs 15.55 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

X-Line AT

Rs 15.69 lakh

Rs 15.75 lakh

+ Rs 6,000

  • The starting prices of the Kia Sonet is still the same. However, the prices of its petrol-manual variants have gone up by up to Rs 11,000.

  • The petrol-automatic variants get a hike of up to Rs 7,000.

  • Prices of the diesel-manual and diesel-automatic variants have been increased by up to Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.

  • The Sonet also gets two new trims – HTE (O) and HTK (O) – which are available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

  • The new prices of the Sonet range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh.

Seltos

Kia Seltos

Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Petrol Manual 

HTE

Rs 10.90 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh

No Difference

HTK

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 12.24 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

HTK Plus

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 14.06 lakh

+ Rs 56,000

HTK Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15.45 lakh

+ Rs 45,000

HTX

Rs 15.20 lakh

Rs 15.30 lakh

+ Rs 12,000

HTX Plus Turbo iMT

Rs 18.30 lakh

Rs 18.73 lakh

+ Rs 45,000

Petrol Automatic

HTK Plus IVT

-

Rs 15.42 lakh 

New Variant

HTX IVT

Rs 16.60 lakh

Rs 16.72 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

HTX Plus Turbo DCT

Rs 19.20 lakh

Rs 19.73 lakh

+ Rs 55,000

GTX Plus S Turbo DCT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 19.40 lakh

+ Rs 2,000

X-Line S Turbo DCT

Rs 19.60 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

GTX Plus Turbo DCT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

+ Rs 2,000

X-Line Turbo DCT

Rs 20.30 lakh

Rs 20.35 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

Also Read: Toyota Taisor Teased For The First Time

Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Diesel Manual 

HTE

Rs 12 lakh

Rs 12.35 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

HTK

Rs 13.60 lakh

Rs 13.68 lakh

+ 8,000

HTK Plus

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15.55 lakh

+ Rs 55,000

HTX

Rs 16.70 lakh

Rs 16.80 lakh

+ Rs 12,000

HTX iMT

Rs 16.70 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

+ Rs 30,000

HTX Plus

Rs 18.28 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

+ Rs 42,000

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 18.30 lakh

Rs 18.95 lakh

+ Rs 65,000

Diesel Automatic

HTK Plus AT

-

Rs 16.92 lakh

New Variant

HTX AT

Rs 18.20 lakh

Rs 18.22 lakh

+ Rs 2,000

GTX Plus S AT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 19.40 lakh

No Difference

X-Line S AT

Rs 19.60 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

GTX Plus AT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

No Difference

X-Line AT

Rs 20.30 lakh

Rs 20.35 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

  • Just like the Sonet, the starting price of the Kia Seltos is the same as before.

  • Its petrol-manual variants get a hike of up to Rs 56,000, and the petrol automatic variants have witnessed a price increment of up to Rs 55,000.

  • For the diesel variants, the manual ones get a price increment of up to Rs 65,000, but the automatic ones get up to Rs 5,000 only.

  • The Seltos has also received new, more affordable automatic variants: HTK Plus petrol IVT, and HTK Plus diesel automatic.

  • Kia has also added some features of the higher variants of the Seltos to its mid-spec variants, which you can read about here.

  • The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.

We expect the Kia Carens to also get a price hike and some variant-wise feature reshuffling which hasn't been revealed yet. Once the new prices are out, you will be able to find a variant-wise list right here. The last known prices of the Carens were from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh.

Also Read: 3 Ways Hybrids Could Become More Affordable In India

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

A
Published by
Ansh
