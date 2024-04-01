Kia Seltos And Sonet Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 65,000
Along with the price hike, the Sonet now gets new variants and the Seltos now gets more affordable automatic variants
At the start of the new financial year, many carmakers increase the prices of their models and Kia is among them. After Honda, the Korean manufacturer has increased the prices of the Seltos and Sonet SUVs by up to Rs 67,000. However, the prices of the Kia EV6 remain the same. Check out the new variant-wise prices of these models here, starting with the Sonet.
Sonet
|
Variants
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTE (O)
|
-
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
New Variant
|
HTK
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
HTK (O)
|
-
|
Rs 9.25 lakh
|
New Variant
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 9.90 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
HTK Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.56 lakh
|
+ Rs 7,000
|
HTX Turbo iMT
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.56 lakh
|
+ Rs 7,000
|
HTX Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 13.39 lakh
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
Petrol Automatic
|
HTX Turbo DCT
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.36 lakh
|
+ Rs 7,000
|
GTX Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Rs 14.55 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
X-Line Turbo DCT
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 6,000
|
Diesel Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTE (O)
|
-
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
New Variant
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
HTK (O)
|
-
|
Rs 10.85 lakh
|
New Variant
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
Rs 11.45 lakh
|
+ Rs 6,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 12.60 lakh
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Rs 13.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 14.39 lakh
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
Diesel Automatic
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 15.50 lakh
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 15.69 lakh
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 6,000
-
The starting prices of the Kia Sonet is still the same. However, the prices of its petrol-manual variants have gone up by up to Rs 11,000.
-
The petrol-automatic variants get a hike of up to Rs 7,000.
-
Prices of the diesel-manual and diesel-automatic variants have been increased by up to Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.
-
The Sonet also gets two new trims – HTE (O) and HTK (O) – which are available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.
-
The new prices of the Sonet range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh.
Seltos
|
Variants
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTK
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.24 lakh
|
+ Rs 14,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 14.06 lakh
|
+ Rs 56,000
|
HTK Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
+ Rs 45,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 15.20 lakh
|
Rs 15.30 lakh
|
+ Rs 12,000
|
HTX Plus Turbo iMT
|
Rs 18.30 lakh
|
Rs 18.73 lakh
|
+ Rs 45,000
|
Petrol Automatic
|
HTK Plus IVT
|
-
|
Rs 15.42 lakh
|
New Variant
|
HTX IVT
|
Rs 16.60 lakh
|
Rs 16.72 lakh
|
+ Rs 14,000
|
HTX Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 19.20 lakh
|
Rs 19.73 lakh
|
+ Rs 55,000
|
GTX Plus S Turbo DCT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
+ Rs 2,000
|
X-Line S Turbo DCT
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
GTX Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
+ Rs 2,000
|
X-Line Turbo DCT
|
Rs 20.30 lakh
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Variants
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
Diesel Manual
|
HTE
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 13.60 lakh
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
|
+ 8,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
+ Rs 55,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 16.70 lakh
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
+ Rs 12,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 16.70 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
+ Rs 30,000
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 18.28 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
+ Rs 42,000
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.30 lakh
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
+ Rs 65,000
|
Diesel Automatic
|
HTK Plus AT
|
-
|
Rs 16.92 lakh
|
New Variant
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 18.20 lakh
|
Rs 18.22 lakh
|
+ Rs 2,000
|
GTX Plus S AT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
No Difference
|
X-Line S AT
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
No Difference
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 20.30 lakh
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
-
Just like the Sonet, the starting price of the Kia Seltos is the same as before.
-
Its petrol-manual variants get a hike of up to Rs 56,000, and the petrol automatic variants have witnessed a price increment of up to Rs 55,000.
-
For the diesel variants, the manual ones get a price increment of up to Rs 65,000, but the automatic ones get up to Rs 5,000 only.
-
The Seltos has also received new, more affordable automatic variants: HTK Plus petrol IVT, and HTK Plus diesel automatic.
-
Kia has also added some features of the higher variants of the Seltos to its mid-spec variants, which you can read about here.
-
The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.
We expect the Kia Carens to also get a price hike and some variant-wise feature reshuffling which hasn't been revealed yet. Once the new prices are out, you will be able to find a variant-wise list right here. The last known prices of the Carens were from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
