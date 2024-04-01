Published On Apr 01, 2024 06:15 PM By Ansh for Kia Sonet

Along with the price hike, the Sonet now gets new variants and the Seltos now gets more affordable automatic variants

At the start of the new financial year, many carmakers increase the prices of their models and Kia is among them. After Honda, the Korean manufacturer has increased the prices of the Seltos and Sonet SUVs by up to Rs 67,000. However, the prices of the Kia EV6 remain the same. Check out the new variant-wise prices of these models here, starting with the Sonet.

Sonet

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Petrol Manual HTE Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh No Difference HTE (O) - Rs 8.19 lakh New Variant HTK Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh + Rs 10,000 HTK (O) - Rs 9.25 lakh New Variant HTK Plus Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 10 lakh + Rs 10,000 HTK Plus Turbo iMT Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.56 lakh + Rs 7,000 HTX Turbo iMT Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.56 lakh + Rs 7,000 HTX Plus Turbo iMT Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh + Rs 11,000 Petrol Automatic HTX Turbo DCT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.36 lakh + Rs 7,000 GTX Plus Turbo DCT Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 14.55 lakh + Rs 5,000 X-Line Turbo DCT Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh + Rs 6,000

Diesel Manual HTE Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh No Difference HTE (O) - Rs 10 lakh New Variant HTK Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh + Rs 11,000 HTK (O) - Rs 10.85 lakh New Variant HTK Plus Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 6,000 HTX Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh + Rs 11,000 HTX iMT Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh + Rs 10,000 HTX Plus Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh + Rs 21,000 HTX Plus iMT Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh + Rs 11,000 Diesel Automatic HTX AT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh + Rs 11,000 GTX Plus AT Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh + Rs 5,000 X-Line AT Rs 15.69 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh + Rs 6,000

The starting prices of the Kia Sonet is still the same. However, the prices of its petrol-manual variants have gone up by up to Rs 11,000.

The petrol-automatic variants get a hike of up to Rs 7,000.

Prices of the diesel-manual and diesel-automatic variants have been increased by up to Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.

The Sonet also gets two new trims – HTE (O) and HTK (O) – which are available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The new prices of the Sonet range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh.

Seltos

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Petrol Manual HTE Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh No Difference HTK Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.24 lakh + Rs 14,000 HTK Plus Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 14.06 lakh + Rs 56,000 HTK Plus Turbo iMT Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh + Rs 45,000 HTX Rs 15.20 lakh Rs 15.30 lakh + Rs 12,000 HTX Plus Turbo iMT Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.73 lakh + Rs 45,000 Petrol Automatic HTK Plus IVT - Rs 15.42 lakh New Variant HTX IVT Rs 16.60 lakh Rs 16.72 lakh + Rs 14,000 HTX Plus Turbo DCT Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 19.73 lakh + Rs 55,000 GTX Plus S Turbo DCT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh + Rs 2,000 X-Line S Turbo DCT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh + Rs 5,000 GTX Plus Turbo DCT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh + Rs 2,000 X-Line Turbo DCT Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 20.35 lakh + Rs 5,000

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Diesel Manual HTE Rs 12 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh + Rs 35,000 HTK Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 13.68 lakh + 8,000 HTK Plus Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh + Rs 55,000 HTX Rs 16.70 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh + Rs 12,000 HTX iMT Rs 16.70 lakh Rs 17 lakh + Rs 30,000 HTX Plus Rs 18.28 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh + Rs 42,000 HTX Plus iMT Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh + Rs 65,000 Diesel Automatic HTK Plus AT - Rs 16.92 lakh New Variant HTX AT Rs 18.20 lakh Rs 18.22 lakh + Rs 2,000 GTX Plus S AT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh No Difference X-Line S AT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh + Rs 5,000 GTX Plus AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No Difference X-Line AT Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 20.35 lakh + Rs 5,000

Just like the Sonet, the starting price of the Kia Seltos is the same as before.

Its petrol-manual variants get a hike of up to Rs 56,000, and the petrol automatic variants have witnessed a price increment of up to Rs 55,000.

For the diesel variants, the manual ones get a price increment of up to Rs 65,000, but the automatic ones get up to Rs 5,000 only.

The Seltos has also received new, more affordable automatic variants: HTK Plus petrol IVT, and HTK Plus diesel automatic.

Kia has also added some features of the higher variants of the Seltos to its mid-spec variants, which you can read about here.

The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.

We expect the Kia Carens to also get a price hike and some variant-wise feature reshuffling which hasn't been revealed yet. Once the new prices are out, you will be able to find a variant-wise list right here. The last known prices of the Carens were from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

